Lester Adkins
Lester Adkins, 61, of Rockhouse, died Friday, March 31, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Cheryl Bowling
Cheryl Coleman Bowling, 74, of Dorton, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Fort Myers, Florida.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 2, 1948, a daughter of the late Edward Coleman and Ona Bentley Coleman.
She was the wife of Tommy F. Bowling, a retired clerk for the U.S. Post Office and a member of the United Methodist Church in Dorton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Coleman; and one sister, Lois Coleman.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Charlie Bowling and Freddie Bowling (Brenda); five grandchildren, Brandon Bowling, Kayla Coleman, Hollie Prater, Haleigh Ward and Thomas Blake Bowling; 10 great-grandchildren, Sadie, Sidnee, Keaton, Kynleigh, Kylee, Klay, Korbyn, Konor, Makayla and Isaiah; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Johnny Vanover officiating. Burial will follow at the Phillip Cemetery, Caney Highway, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Friday, April 7, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Elma Coleman
Elma Coleman (nee Robinson), 88, loving wife of the late Kermit Coleman; dear mother of Katherine Coleman (deceased), Diane Coleman-Kovacs (Ted) and Kermit Eugene Coleman (Betsy); grandmother of Melissa Marie (Jerry), Kermit Eugene Jr. (Sarah), Kyle Gene (Ally) and Ted Tyler; great-grandmother of Holden Travis; and sister of 11 loving siblings.
Services were held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023,at the Ripepi Funeral Home, 5762 Pearl Road, Parma, Ohio, 44129. Interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Ripepi Funeral Home, of Parma, Ohio.
The guestbook may be signed at www.ripepi.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Opal Cool
Opal Maynard Cool, 102 years young, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023.
She was born in Pike Co., KY October 13, 1920, daughter of the late J. E. "Ned" and Ida Maynard Cool.
She is survived by one step-son, Romer Cool, one sister, Bobbie Leslie of Robertson, Co.; two granddaughters, Paige Hughes Sellards and Katy Hughes Hines; six lovable great-grandchildren, Keira, Nora, Ruby, Beatrix, Miles and Amelia; two step-grandchildren, Abby and Kris Cool and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cool, daughter, Romah Sue Hughes, sister, Lou Emma Chaffin and brother, Ollie Maynard.
After she had sewing classes in high school, her hobby and passion was sewing, crochet, cross stitch and quilting. She was married to Robert Cool November 29, 1941 and went to Lick Creek, KY to live. They owned and ran a Community General Store, in the same building they used a corner for Lick Creek Post Office. She was Post Master for 19 years and also worked as a substitute school teacher in primary grade at Lick Creek School, John’s Creek School and Kimper School. She was baptized August 1, 1954 at First Church of God at Elkhorn City. She put her membership in Forest Grove Christian Church in the year 2006 in Winchester, KY.
Her graveside service will be Monday, April 10, at 1:00 pm, at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, KY. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of services.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Hurley
Linda Kay Hurley, 53, of Stopover, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Woodman, April 16, 1969, to Lilly Daniels, of Woodman, and the late Drew Watson.
Linda was of the Christian Faith. She loved four wheeling, hunting and fishing. She enjoyed tending to her grandbabies and going out with her daughter. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt.
She will be sadly missed by all who adored her.
In addition to her dad, she was also preceded in death by her son, Charles A. Hurley; mother-in-law, Vernice Hurley; grandson, Kolbie Thomas; brother, Thomas Watson; and like a daughter, Rayann Thacker.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Hurley, of Stopover; daughters, Tiffany Hurley, and her companion, Donnie Scarberry, of Woodman, and Brittany Thomas (Justin), of Hardy; mother, Lilly Daniels, of Woodman; stepdaughter, Jennifer Hurley, of Jamboree; sisters, Marlena Dotson (Willis), of Freeburn, Josie Collins (Greg), of Matewan, W.Va., and Edith Depriest (Jeff), of Ohio; sister-in-law, Tina Coleman (Thurman), of Paw Paw; brother-in-law, Brady Hurley (Heather), of Woodman; father-in-law, Samuel Hurley, of Woodman; five grandchildren, Andrew Hurley, Dakota Hurley, Zayden Hurley, Damien Hurley and Trenton Thomas; and nieces and nephews, Travis Hurley (Kayla), of Blacksburg, Va., Matthew Hurley, Tyler Hurley and Ashley Hurley, all of Woodman, Connie Daniels, of Williamson, W.Va., Cheyanne Watson (Thomas), of Ohio, Alex Dotson, of Freeburn, James Collins, of Hardy, and Alicia Collins, of Matewan, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, with Pastor Denny Land officiating. Interment will follow at Barker Cemetery, Phelps, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be viewed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Hurley
Roger Dean Hurley, 54, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Vulcan, West Virginia.
Honoring the family’s wishes, cremation is set to take place.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Jeremy Johnson
Jeremy Scott Johnson, 45, of Elizabethton, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Tennessee.
He was born June 9, 1977, to Margaret Coleman Johnson, of Collins, and the late Mike "Crackers" Johnson.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiance’, Paige Neace; three sons, Dylan Johnson, of Rogersville, Tenn., Gabe Johnson, of Rogersville, Tenn., and Trey Johnson, of Rogersville, Tenn.; one brother, Michael "Fridge" Johnson (Melissa), of Paintsville; and one sister, Angela Knipp (George), of Frankfort.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Penny Road Community Church with Burnin White and others officiating. Burial followed at the Coleman Cemetery, Buckfield. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, Ky., 41572.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
“Ruth” Johnson
Willis Ruth Johnson, 79, of Ecorse, Mich., formerly of Pike County, was born Sept. 30, 1943, to Joseph and Stella Alloway. She went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2023.
I am waiting on Jesus,
With my hand reaching out.
I am waiting on Jesus,
He is coming, no doubt.
I am waiting on Jesus,
In him, I’ll be free.
I am waiting on Jesus,
The first one I’ll see.
I am home with my Jesus,
Ticker held my hand goodbye.
I am home with my Jesus,
Todd always stood by my side.
I am home with my Jesus,
Tim my cheers won't be far
“I am home with my Jesus,
Beeble, my baby, forever you are.
I am home with my Jesus,
Tyrone! Tonya! And Bruce!
I am home with my Jesus,
The only way and the truth.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Stella Alloway; husband, Bruce Johnson; daughter, Tonya Pedley; son-in-law, Sean Pedley; son, Tyrone Johnson; brothers, Dale, Lowell and Ronald; and sister, Wilma Davis.
She is survived by sister, Linda Anderson; and children, Timmy Johnson (Lisa), Todd Johnson, Tiffany Regalado (Gilberto) and Tamara Sucharski (Edward); 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ruth Johnson lived her entire life caring for others and her love pours far beyond the loved ones mentioned. She is survived by many loved ones who came to know her as “Mamaw.” Ruth was truly the heart of the family and was known to work hard and pray even harder. She placed her faith in Jesus Christ and was prepared to go home to see her savior face to face. Her time here on earth was poured into her children, grandchildren and always finding a way to care for those around her. She knew how to make people smile. And laugh even harder with quick-witted comments and stories that would have some of the grandchildren forever checking beneath her porch before leaving.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed services. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Shawn” Little
Robert “Shawn” Little, 42, of Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 22, 1980, to Barb Roberts, of Robinson Creek, and the late Ronald Little.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Tait Harrison McCoy; his grandmothers, Shirley A. Magers and Laura Little; and grandfathers, Robert “Bob” Magers and Jack Little.
In addition his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Brian Roberts, of Robinson Creek; his son, Braylon Cash Little; three sisters, BriAnn McCoy (Tyler), of Penny, Rhonda Miller (Michael), of Mouthcard, and Chyane Miles (Arron), of Robinson Creek; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Monta Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Cole Cemetery, Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, Ky., 41572.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Maynard
Patricia Ann Maynard, 72, of Virgie, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 23, 1951, to the late Kenneth and Easter Gross Hounshell.
She had worked as a Pharmacy Tech at PMC and was a member of Caney Creek Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Brian Mullins; one daughter, Rachel Mullins Hodnett; and one brother, Duke Hounshell.
She is survived by two sons, Kenny Mullins, of Clay City, and John Mullins, of Richmond; two daughters, Tammy Mullins Johnson, of Virgie, and Donna Mullins Cantrell, of Denton, Tex.; one brother, Steve Hounshell, of Nashville, Tenn.; two sisters, Jane Hounshell Murphy, of Clay City, and Laura Hounshell Lieb, of Plymouth, Mich.; five grandchildren, Jessica Mullins Bolling, Jonathan Mullins, Brooke Cantrell Stone, Josh Johnson and Maggie Hodnett; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with John Vance officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charlene Porter
Charlene Porter, 79, of Winns Branch, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at UK Hospital Bluegrass Hospice.
Charlene was born June 19, 1943, to her parents, the late Thomas Day and Elizabeth Smith Day.
She was the wife of William “Bill” Porter, a former Mary-Kay consultant, EKG technician, homemaker and a loving wife and mother. She was a believer of the Freewill Baptist Faith. Charlene enjoyed canning, gardening, cooking, singing, dancing and traveling. She was the life of any party and could make you smile on your worst days. She loved a good game of cards and to pull a good prank. She could tell the best stories your ears have ever heard.
Along with her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by one son, Edward Alley; one sister, Evelyn Abshire; and one brother, Pete Day.
Along with her husband, Charlene is survived by two stepsons, Duane and Todd Porter; one brother, Billy Day (Ethel); one sister, Shauna Day; two special friends, Brigetta and Steve Darnell; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.
Although none of our hearts were ready for her to go, we know she’s singing and dancing with the Lord’s choir. Heaven sure is a lot brighter now and she will be deeply missed by each and every one of us. Until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Levi Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Hatcher-Porter Cemetery, Boldman.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, April 7, in the funeral home chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Tibbs
James Curtis Tibbs, 85, of Cushaw Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
He was born Thursday, April 15, 1937, a son of Denver Tibbs and Meretta (Scott) Tibbs.
He was a carpenter and a member of the Faith Mission Church in McCarr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver Tibbs and Meretta (Scott) Tibbs; his wife, Fona Pearl Weddington Tibbs; and his sister, Elmo Dubois.
He is survived by two brothers, Ronny Tibbs (Gladys), of Nicholasville, and Doug Tibbs, of Matewan, W.Va.; three sisters, Joyce Gregory, of Taylor, Mich., Karen Smith, of Phelps, and Sharon Smith, of Pikeville: three brothers- in-law, Jerry Dubois, of Florida, Rudolph Weddington, of California, and Tim Weddington, of Pikeville; three sisters- in-law, Della Weddington, of Tennessee, Mary Jo Laurance, of California, and Vickie White, of Pikeville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Jimmy Fields officiating. Burial will follow at the Weddington Family Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
