Cheryl Bowling
Cheryl Bowling, of Dorton, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Thadeus Bowling
Thadeus Bowling, 84, of Pikeville, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Thadeus was born in Pike County, Feb. 3, 1939, the son of the late Virgil Bowling and Azza Stewart Bowling.
Thadeus was the husband of Greta Bowling. He was a retired coal miner and construction worker. But most all, he loved his wood working and watching the birds. He also attended many craft shows and displayed his crafts.
He attended the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church in Dorton.
Thadeus was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Vickie Bowling.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandy Bryant (Tony) and Alisa Hurley (Randy.)
He is survived by a brother, Donnie Bowling; a sister, Connie Compton; three grandchildren, Andrew Kelly (Megan), Isaac Hurley (his fiance’, Britian) and McKenley Hurley; and two great grandchildren, Gavin Kelly and Luke Kelly.
He is also survived by two step-grandsons, Joe Bryant (Megan) and Logan Bryant (Haley); three step-great-grandchildren, Easton Bryant, Everly Bryant and Harper Bryant; and a host of loving family and friends.
He is survived by a special niece, Amanda Bowling Holbrook, who was an advocate for him during his sickness.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with church services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker, Carson Wright, James Tackett, Barry Lucas and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Stewart Family Cemetery located at Highway 611. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Betty Branham
Betty Jean Elswick Branham,92, of Bent Branch Road, Pikeville, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Pike County, a daughter of Kenis Elswick and Dixie Charles Elswick.
Betty retired after 27 years with G.C. Murphys. She was a member of Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Kenis Elswick and Dixie Charles Eslwick; her husband, Link Howard Branham; her son, Jason Randall Branham; her daughter-in-law, Patti Kay Stepp Branham; four brothers, John Elswick, Truman Elswick, Fonso Elswick (Ruth) and Fred Elswick; three sisters, Ruby Elswick, Garnet Blackburn (Clayton) and Opal Smith (Edward); and one granddaughter, Kristi Lynn Branham.
Betty is survived by her sons, Randall Howard Branham, of Dandridge, Tenn., and Danny Bruce Branham (Elizabeth), of Meta; four grandchildren, Chadwick Matthew Branham (Alyssa), Krystal Ann Branham (Jeffrey Wood), Kelly Michelle Blackburn (Andre) and Kayla Dawn Fields (Phillip); and five great-grandchildren, Gracie Lynn Fields, Delilah "Pickle" Rae Fields, Elizabeth "Elly" Rayne Wood, Mia Rose Blackburn and Harper Gray Branham.
Betty leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Aileen Hamilton
Aileen Stewart Hamilton, 96, went home to be with her eternal Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the comfort of her home in Pikeville.
She was born in Lookout, Jan. 29, 1927, the daughter of the late John Estil and Lucy Phipps Stewart.
Aileen graduated from Hellier High School with the honor of being named the class valedictorian.
Aileen was a committed follower of Jesus Christ. She was a homemaker and was the last remaining founding member of Grace Baptist Church. Aileen was a godly woman who loved the Lord, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She set an example for her family that will lead them all their lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Jack Hamilton, in 2001; and two sisters, Evelyn Gray Stewart and Patty June Coleman.
Aileen is survived by two children, James Stewart Hamilton, of Pikeville, and Judith Karen Hamilton, of Indian Wells, Calif.; six grandchildren, Amy Hamilton Slone, of Pikeville, James L. Hamilton (Brandy), also of Pikeville, Kristen Westlake (Brian), of Indio, Calif., Stephanie Ramsey (Brian), of Lexington, Justin Corey Hamilton (Barbara), of Marrowbone, and Whitney Hamilton, of Saint Louis, Mo.; 16 great-grandchildren, Jordan Adams (Andrea), Destiny Pugh (Wesley), Linc Hamilton, Payton Harris (Bobby), Conor Murray (Kass), Tanner Hamilton, Courtney Hamilton, Hallie Hamilton, Ashton Slone, Daxton Westlake, Poet Westlake, Vann Westlake, Alexandra Ramsey, Victoria Ramsey, Catherine Ramsey and Jacob Hamilton; and seven great-great-grandchildren, Makynzie Harris, Collyn Harris, Everly Adams, Ezra Adams, Julia Pugh, River Murray and Ella Nancy Harris; and one sister, Donna Mayor (Emil), of Pikeville.
Aileen left a legacy to her family of God’s amazing love and grace, and was an example to all who knew her. We look forward to the day we will be reunited in Heaven.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.,Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with special services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Grace Baptist Church, South Mayo Trail, Shelbiana, with Josh Howell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Julie Hopson
Julie Hopson, 80, of Jenkins, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her residence.
Julie was born in Pike County, July 23, 1942, the daughter of the late Delano Mullins and Rosie Wright Mullins.
Julie was a homemaker and a member of the Dorton Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Julie was the widow of Johnny Hopson.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; nine brothers and sisters; and a son-in-law, Bobby Akers.
Julie is survived by one son, Johnny D. Hopson (Veronica); three daughters, Toni Horton (John), Virginia Ray (Dean) and Tina Akers.
She is survived by 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three special nieces, Judy DeAnn Adkins, Angie Rutherford (James) and Roni Long (James); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with James Tackett and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Mullins Family Cemetery located at Dorton Creek Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jeremy Johnson
Jeremy Scott Johnson, 45, of Elizabethton, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Tennessee.
He was born June 9, 1977, to Margaret Coleman Johnson, of Collins, and the late Mike "Crackers" Johnson.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiance’, Paige Neace; three sons, Dylan Johnson, of Rogersville, Tenn., Gabe Johnson, of Rogersville, Tenn., and Trey Johnson, of Rogersville, Tenn.; one brother, Michael "Fridge" Johnson (Melissa), of Paintsville; and one sister, Angela Knipp (George), of Frankfort.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Penny Road Community Church with Burnin White and others officiating. Burial followed at the Coleman Cemetery, Buckfield. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, Ky., 41572.
Patricia Maynard
Patricia Ann Maynard, 72, of Pikeville, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Peggy Mullins
Peggy Joyce Mullins, 92, of Pikeville, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at her residence.
Peggy was born in Pikeville, Sept. 15, 1930, to the late John and Grace Hopkins Prater.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Mullins; two daughters, Debra Mullins and Sandra Thompson; one son, David Mullins; one grandchild; two sisters, Marie Layne and Fannie Mae Randall; and four brothers, Robert, John Jr., Virgil and Ernest Prater
Peggy is survived by her children, Janet Coleman (Joe), Brian Mullins (Cassie) and Danny Mullins (Jeheniah); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Peggy will be greatly missed by all who knew and cherished her.
Funeral services for Peggy were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Jimmy Jack Adkins officiated all services for Peggy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of0 Pikeville.
Opal Stump
Opal Stump, 90, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Phelps.
Opal was born Jan. 15, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Elise Stump; and also her second husband, Robert Faul.
She worked in the grocery business for several years, until she put in a beauty shop which she also ran for several years. She was a devoted Christian and member of the Edo Freewill Baptist Church in Kimper.
Along with her parents and both husbands, Opal was preceded in death by one son, James Michael Stump, of Kimper; and two brothers, Bob Justice and Wayne Justice; and one sister, Ethel Virgella.
Opal is survived by one son, Mark Stump, of Kimper; one granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Eidson (Daniel), of Osage Beach, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Lynn, Asher James and Anna Grace Eidson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
