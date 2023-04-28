Phyllis Adkins
Phyllis Ann Bryant Adkins, 68, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence.
Phyllis was born in Pikeville, Jan. 4, 1955, a daughter of the late Edmonia Epling Snyder.
She was a homemaker and a member of the House of Prayer and Worship.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Adkins, on March 27, 2002; and two sisters, Linda Bryant and Betty Bryant.
She is survived by one son, Gary Lee Adkins (Lisa), of West Virginia; two daughters, Monica Adkins (Jimmy Harvey), of Prestonsburg, and Tammy Jean Hall (Greg), of Hillsboro; and two sisters, Lisa Crager (Michael), of Hueysville, and Brenda Meade, of Prestonsburg.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Lance Adkins (Kristian Adkins), Alexis Simpson (Steven), Sie Bradley Hamilton, Brittany Ann Hall (Casey), Dezaray Nicole Hall, Billy James Adkins (Natasha), Ashley Joann Adkins, Summer Lynn Adkins, Tyler Dezmond Thacker, Jimmy Dwayne Harvey (Selena Osborne) and Victoria Barneete; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Cameron, Hunter, Cali, Addison, Landon, MaKaylee, Carson, Haley, Bentlee, Tobias, Joshua, Miracle, Jaxston, Ben and Presley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at the House of Prayer and Worship in Shelbiana with Billy Compton, Costello Newsome and Shad McClanahan officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Irene Bartley
Irene Justice Bartley, 98, of Pikeville, passed from this life Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Irene was born to the late Dallas and Nora Justice, Sept. 3, 1924, in Pike County.
Besides both parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Bennett Bartley; daughter, Anita Yvonne Bartley; grandchildren, Kenneth Elswick and Tonya Fischman; and siblings, Janie Justice and Eugene Justice.
Irene is survived by her devoted children, Darrell Gene Bartley Sr. and his wife, Sheila, Phillip Bartley and his wife, Linda, Ann DeRosett and her husband, Douglas; special niece, Nora Sears; grandchildren, Darrell Gene Bartley Jr. and his wife, Kristy, Bryon Bartley and his wife, Shelebra, Anna Elswick, Ashley Shepherd, Justin Bartley, Brittany Bartley, Carrie Blackburn and her husband, Brent; great-grandchildren, Jessica Shepherd and her husband, Michael, Alexandria Mounce and her husband, Jed, Luke Bennett Bartley and his wife, Stephanie, Samuel DeBan, Jacob Bartley, Grace Bartley, Ashton Shepherd, Sydney Shepherd, Grayson Shepherd, Brayden Gay, Cayden Morton, Brody Morton, Preston Blackburn, Lily Blackburn, Emma Blackburn; great great grandchildren, Alana Shepherd, Madelyn Shepherd, William Shepherd, Asher Shepherd, Layla Bartley, Boaz Mounce, and Elisha Mounce; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Irene was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Irene will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. James Orrson will officiate over all services for Irene.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eddie Cole
Eddie Dwayne Cole, 40, of Hazard, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Eddie was born in Pikeville, a son of Kathy Blackburn Cole and the late Eddie Dean Cole Sr.
He was a line worker in the Cookie Factory Industry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Dean Cole Sr., on Feb. 16, 2022.
Along with his mother, Kathy Cole, of Pikeville, he is survived by his wife, Cewanda Pittard; one stepson, Deandre Gwyn, of Pikeville; and two daughters, Haley Hylton and Kira Hylton, both of Elkhorn City.
He is also survived by one brother, Edward Eugene Cole, of Pikeville; 10 step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Willie Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tammara Ferrell
Tammara Jean Ferrell, 47, of Canada, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Donnie Williamson and Brad Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Chapman Cemetery, Canada.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, April 28, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Patty Justice
Patty “Runyon” Justice, 78, of Maryville, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, passed from this life to be with the Lord, Friday, April 21, 2023.
Patty was born in Pike County, Nov. 2, 1944, to the late Nathaniel Calvary and Myrtle “Sammons” Runyon.
In addition to both parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas M. Justice; son, Douglas M. Justice II; sisters, Avonelle Slone and Maggie Nichols; and brothers, Willie Runyon, Gene Harold Runyon, Bud Edward Runyon and James Floyd Runyon.
Patty is survived by her devoted daughter, Melissa “Missy” Justice; grandchildren, Meghan Justice and Logan Justice; and brothers, Tommy Runyon and his wife, Glenda, and Cal Runyon and his wife, Sandy.
GRACE – Oxford dictionary defines the word grace as “a quality of behavior that is polite and pleasant and deserves respect.” Patty was the personification of the word grace. Her door was always open to family, friends, and sometimes strangers, in good times or bad. She offered coffee, food, and dessert; listened to your troubles if you needed it, offered advice, and shared experience, leftovers for the road and begged you to please spend the night. She did all this effortlessly and loved the fact that you sat in her kitchen or on her porch.
Patty was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, nana, friend, and Christian. She was also talented as a nurse, caterer, and florist. She was a jack of all trades; she could give you a haircut or paint. Patty was eclectic in her talents.
Her family and friends will miss her terribly; but know she is smiling with us and saying, “Can we say a little prayer and sing a song or two?”
Funeral services for Patty were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Robby Worrix officiated all services for Patty.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
William Maynard
William Lance Maynard of Brushy Creek, Pikeville, departed this life in the arms of the angels, April 22, 2013, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville. He had family by his side as they said sweet farewells to their beloved.
William was the son of James Talmadge Maynard, also known as Tell, and Minnie Varney Maynard, both deceased.
Known commonly as Bill Maynard, he worked hard at car factories and oil rigs until he settled down in the automobile business. His brother-in-law, Pat Keene, gave him a start in the auto business. Soon he would start an auto business named K&M Auto Sales south of Pikeville with another brother-in-law, Flannery Keene. In the late 60’s Bill opened a business of his own that he fondly called M&M Auto Sales. He hired his nephew, Kenneth Maynard, and Les Hanners, to help him run his car business. Later he was able to get a Toyota dealership and changed the name to M&M Toyota. He also started M&M Subaru in Pikeville.
Bill had many duties in the car business, but he had a whole life as a minister after he was saved on May 6, 1954. He started and pastored many churches including, but not limited to, Grassy Creek FWB, Gulnare FWB, Greasy Creek FWB, Stone Coal FWB, and Cowpen FWB. In addition, he started Piso FWB with Bill Childers. Bill Maynard and James Harmon, as well as Arnold Belmont Johnson, started the Sandy Valley Quarterly Conference. Finally, Bill pastored at Piso FWB for around 60 years! He also started Martin County Mission FWB, Big Creek FWB church (son, Billy, pastored.) He enjoyed a long friendship with several ministers, including James Morgan Chapman and Bobby Mullins (present pastor of Piso FWB.) Minister James Branham assisted Bill in many endeavors in several churches. Most recently, Bill started Community Funeral Home with Russell Roberts as his partner.
On June 2, 1951, Bill married Lottie Mae Keene. He called her the “prettiest woman” in Pike County. To this marriage was born two sons, Billy Randal Maynard, born April 12, 1952, and Barry Ronald Maynard, born July 13, 1956. Barry left us for a life in Glory on Nov. 16,2016, due to a long illness. Billy lives with his wife, Patty Maynard, in Salyersville. Bill lost his wife, Lottie, in April of 2011, due to a heart problem. Within a year he married Bertha McCoy Blackburn. They wed on March 17 , 2012. They lived happily on Brushy Creek for many wonderful years. They attended Piso FWB.
Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Woodrow, Ollie James, Joseph, Layton, Mackadoo, Franklin and Claude; and sisters, Hattie Collins, Marlene Costa, Georgia Muncy and Ibby Jean Miller.
William Bill Maynard is survived by his wife, Bertha McCoy Blackburn Maynard; one son, Billy Randal Maynard (Patty), of Salyersville; grandchildren, Hadley Maynard (Autumn), Jeffery T. Maynard (Jackie), Katina Bevins (Matt), Vanessa Campbell, (Chad), Lottie Maria Maynard, William Tyler Maynard and Whitney Tara Maynard; and great-grandchildren, Willie Maynard, Kyle Bevins, Madison Bevins, Sara Louise Campbell, Hayden and Hudson Maynard. Bill enjoyed having several stepchildren and grandchildren, Sara Thompson, Dustin Thompson; and on Berth’s side, Diana Lowe, (Daryl), of Pikeville, Greg Blackburn (Rebecca), of Pineville, Raleigh Pete Blackburn (Bonnie.) Dennison Blackburn Lowe always called Bill, “Poppy” and often spent much of his life around Bill and Bertha. There are several more step- great-grandchildren.
Bill is also survived by his sister, Peggy Wolfe, of Port Huron, Mich.; as well as one brother, Bob Maynard, of Pickney, Michigan. Bill has dozens of nieces and nephews, both Maynard and Keene. Bill had hundreds of church members over the years. Also, he had over one hundred employees.
He will be sadly missed. Rest well in Heaven, Bill.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at Community Funeral Home in the Lower Chapel. Burial will follow at the Runyon/Maynard Cemetery in Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Eva McKee
Eva Jane McKee, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Eva was born Nov. 11, 1936, to her parents, the late George D. Tackett and Lesta Blackburn Tackett.
She was the wife of the late Paul Gene McKee, a retired school teacher for the Pike County Board of Education and a believer of the Christian Faith.
Along with her husband and parents, Eva was preceded in death by two brothers, Roland Tackett and one infant brother.
Eva is survived by one son, Paul Stephen McKee (Gina Kaye); one brother, Lawrence Tackett; one sister, Georgia Webb; one grandson, Braxton McKee (Kallie); and two great-grandchildren, Lennon and Lainey McKee.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Edgar Sanders officiating. Entombment followed in the Johnson Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Roger Pigg
Roger Pigg, 67, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Roger was born Oct. 6, 1955, to his parents, the late Orville Pigg and Marie Stapleton Pigg.
He was the husband of Diane Bartley Pigg, a retired coal miner and a believer of the Christian Faith.
Along with his parents, Roger was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Stalker.
Along with his wife, Roger is survived by one son, Tyler Pigg; two sisters, Janie Ratliff and Patricia Childers; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patricia Rader
Patricia M. Rader, 67, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at her residence.
Patricia was born Sept. 22, 1955, to her parents, the late Glen McDowell and Merle Schuler McDowell.
She was the wife of the late Grant Rader, a retired case worker for Cabinet of Health and Family Services and a member of the Pikeville Methodist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, Patricia was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Ketchie.
Patricia is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Damron; one son-in-law, Chad Damron; one granddaughter, Dailey Damron; two nephews, Richard Ketchie and Stephen Ketchie; her childhood best friend, Paulette Jones; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Truman Slone Jr.
Truman Slone Jr., 48, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Truman was born Nov. 11, 1974, the son of the late Harry Truman Slone and Mable Blankenship Slone.
He was the husband of Marsha Hill, a cook for Pikeville College and a believer of the Christian Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Irland Slone.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Jerri Ashley Tackett (Corey), Bailey Jayne Slone (Austin) and Isabella Slone; his grandmother, Jesse Mae McCoy; five grandchildren, Greyson Powers, Remmington Tackett, Willow Tackett, Weston Hylton and Wrenley Hylton; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dwayne Abshire officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Violet Slone
Violet Marie Slone, 73, of Virgie, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Logan Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 11, 1949, to the late Gilliam and Sophia Damron.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Slone; three sisters, Pauline Humphreys, Minnie Carver (Dennis) and Louise Newsome (Trussell.)
She is survived by one son, Daniel Slone (Misty), of Pikeville; one daughter, Rachel Tackett (Eric), of Robinson Creek; one brother-in-law, Lawrence Humphreys; three sisters, June Adkins (Tom), Rose Marks (Bill) and Hilda Horn (Ricky); and two grandchildren, Chanston Cordale Slone and Madisyn Daniele Slone.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Richard Holmes and Brent Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Ben Johnson Cemetery in Indian Creek.
Visitation will continue on Friday, April 28, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Audrey Smith
Audrey Mae Smith, 69, of Dry Branch, Pikeville, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, after a prolonged illness, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center.
She was born March 7, 1954, to parents, the late Conder Smith and Mattie Pinson Smith.
Audrey was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Emmalene, Christine and Davie Smith, Connie Belcher, Perry R. Smith and John R. Smith.
She is survived by her sisters, Wilma L. Smith, of Dry Branch, Pikeville, Rosemary “Rosie” (Robert) Metcalf, of Marshall, N.Car., and Cathy Ann Ellis, of Joes Creek, Pikeville; and brothers, Garry V. (Linda) Smith, of Whitsett, N.Car., Billy J. “Bill” (Donna) Smith, of Pikeville, and James C. (Leigh Ann) Smith, of South Williamson.
Audrey was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Bobby Belcher, Aubrey K. Smith and Kyle Ellis. Audrey is survived by over fifty nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces who will miss their special Aunt Audrey.
Audrey was a homemaker, caregiver for her mother and a member of the Mike’s Branch Church of Christ. Her church family, neighbors and friends will also miss her. Audrey’s home was full of love and laughter. She would have a meal on the table to feed you and she was happiest when her family was with her. Audrey could brighten anyone’s day and her smile would light up a room. Her quick wit was sure to put a smile on your face. Her eyes often sparkled while enjoying a good laugh or story. She also enjoyed putting her many nephews or nieces up to some sort of mischief. She was known for rolling her eyes and quite a few of us have been on the receiving end of those eye rolls. As Audrey’s health declined and she spent many months at the hospitals in Pikeville, Ft. Thomas and Mt. Vernon, she left a lasting impression with the hospital staff. Even though Audrey was unable to speak to them, the nurses would remark what a joy she was and would mention her little smile and her eyes. We have so many wonderful memories of our sister and aunt. We were blessed by the Lord to have an angel like Audrey on earth with us, but our loss is Heaven’s gain. We now have a Guardian Angel watching over us. Her name is Audrey.
Visitation will continue on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jim Slone officiating. Burial will follow at the Mike’s Branch Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ricky Smith
Ricky Dean Smith, 67, of Phelps, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Phelps, a son of the late Luther and Vicy Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arvil Smith and Allen Smith.
Ricky was baptized at Regional Church of God in Delbarton, W.Va., Oct. 12, 2019. After he was saved, he enjoyed quoting Bible scriptures. He loved the Lord. That was a legacy he left that will continue to be a blessing to his family. Ricky also enjoyed working as an equipment operator.
Those who survive Ricky include his brother, Kenny Smith, of Phelps; sisters, Phyllis Jean Charles (Jimmy), of Bland, Va., Christine Brumfield (Larry), of Elgin, S.Car., and Josephine Jordan, of Phelps; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Pastors Mitchell Bias, Larry Rife and Odis Blankenship officiating. Interment followed at Smith Cemetery, Smith Fork of Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Hoss” Stewart
William "Hoss" Stewart, 47, of Dorton, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 8, 1976, to Arnold and Kathy Stewart, of Dorton.
Our William was a quiet and private man who wore many hats in his life. He was a Christian of many years and attended the Church of the Great I Am, in which he raised his children. A loving, devoted, and proud dad to Leslie Blaire, Kolby William, and Emma Isabelle Stewart. He was a loving son, brother, and grandson. It was all about family to him. He was a baller which he loved and played for all his life.
William provided for his family by working first on a strip job and then later as a lineman. William worked hard and always provided well for his family.
His passing has left a hole in our lives and hearts, and he will be sorely missed. He has left us too early, but God always picks the best. Till we meet again, we love You!
Other than his parents, Arnold and Kathy, he is survived by his children, Leslie, Kolby and Emma, all of Dorton; one sister, Christie Edmonds, of Dorton; his aunt, Brenda Stewart, of Dorton; his grandmother, Fannie Stewart, of Dorton; and his niece, Jaden Edmonds, of Dorton.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Arnold Stewart officiating. Burial followed at the Mullins Cemetery, Booker Branch, of Beefhide. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lisa Warner
Lisa Marie Warner, 83, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Lisa was born Sept. 5, 1939, to her parents, the late Jim Adkins and Delsi Adkins Adkins.
She was a retired cosmetologist and a member of the Owsley Church in Pikeville.
Along with her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by one infant, Darrell Bevins; and several brothers and sisters.
Lisa is survived by one daughter, Janus Bevins; one sister, Elizabeth Dials; three grandchildren, Richard Salisbury, Leisa Tackett and Jordi Hall; five great-grandchildren, Darrin, Heaven, Mersadies, Blade and Britton; one great-great-grandchild,Greyson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Church services will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Owsley Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Salisbury Cemetery in Toler. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Orange Head” Williams
Dennis “Orange Head” Williams, 75, of Belcher, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Big Rock, Va., Oct. 9, 1947, the son of the late Inard and Mary Stella Mosley Williams.
He was the owner of a trucking company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Mikey Joe Williams and Terry Randall Williams; and one grandson, Jeremiah Williams.
He is survived by three sisters, Connie Mullins, of Belcher, Pam Preston, of Florida, and Tamela Mullins, of Belcher; two brothers, Ronnie Williams, of Abingdon, Va., and Danny Williams, of Mouthcard; four grandchildren, Sherrah Fox, Kathryn Deel, Kaitlyn Williams and Jacob Williams.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Tommy England officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
