Martha Adkins
Martha Lea Mullins was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Dorton, to the late Gallie Mullins and Myrtle Osborne Mullins. She left this world peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 89 years old.
Martha Lea was born the sixth of 10 children. After 8 years of school, she began to stay home and help her family. At the age of 16, she married Curt Branham and her biggest dream was a family of her own. This union blessed her with four children: Anna Jean, Larry "Bo", Debra Lynn and Peggy Sue (Sudie); nine grandchildren: Larra Leigh, Penny, Misty, Lanna, Sara, Kandy, Julie, Seth and Heath; two step-grandchildren: Kenny and David; 17 great-grandchildren: Robbie, Sydney, Paydi, Luke, Albany, Kourtlie, Kammie, JD, Connor, Jenna Bo, McKenna Jo, Gavin, Hayden, Russ, Noah, Ellie and Abe; three step- great-grandchildren: Bryceton, Calean and Kenny; and two great great-grandchildren: Saylor and Dennis "Bubba."
Needless to say, her wish for a family came true and she was the matriarch in every sense of the word.
At the age of 36, she was widowed, and though this was one of the most difficult times of her life, her strength pulled her through for her family. Eight years later she married Blaine Adkins Jr. and they were married until his passing in 2002.
Though Martha Lea didn't have much formal education, she was one of the smartest and most well-read women around. She had a quick wit, as well, and made the best quilts you could ever sleep under. She liked to joke that she only had one real job (school cook) and married the boss (principal) but she was one of the hardest workers you'd ever meet; from making her children's clothes to having one of the prettiest gardens on Lizzie Fork to mowing her own grass until she was almost 80 years old. She was always ready to feed you, even dictating the Easter menu to her girls this year since she wasn't able to cook it herself. She was strong, opinionated and so very loved.
Martha Lea was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings, Chester Mullins, Hazel Vanover, Virgil Mullins, Ira Mullins, Adaree Estep and Elster Mullins; her first husband, Curt Branham; her second husband, Blaine Adkins Jr.; her son, Larry "Bo" Branham; and one granddaughter, Penny Helton.
She is survived by three daughters: Anna Jean (Bob) Morrow, Debbie (Eddie) Smith, Peggy (Gregory) Elswick; three sisters: Betty Roberts, Shirley Mullins and Melster Roberts; her remaining grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Donnie (Frog) Branham; as well as a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at Lucas and Son Funeral Home on April 23, 2023, with burial following at the Davidson Memorial Garden in Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dallas Blackburn
Dallas Dean Blackburn, 70, of Bristol, Tenn., died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Dallas was born in Pikeville, July 18, 1952, a son of the late Charlie and Pearly Marie (Lockhart) Blackburn.
He retired from American Electric Power (AEP) after 25 years of service. He was a member of Faith First Baptist Church, Regina, where he directed the choir for over 40 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Blackburn, David Blackburn and Larry Blackburn; and one sister, Shelby Jean Thomas.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Blackburn; two daughters, Maria Hawkins (Michael), of Kent, Ohio, and Christina Blackburn Post, of Lexington; and one granddaughter, Julianna Moscoe (Brian.)
He is also survived by his stepmother, Louise Blackburn, of Pikeville; two brothers and five sisters, twin sister, Gearaldine Hall, of Pikeville, Sam Blackburn (Katrina), of Pikeville, Ben Blackburn, of Pikeville, Margaret Hamilton (Timmy), of Pikeville, Cordelia Blackburn Chaney, of Virgie, Charla Quinn (Jamey), of Pikeville, Mahala Patches Atkinson (Martin), of Tazewell, Va.; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Charles “Chuck” Justice and Randy Bentley officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Honoring Dallas by serving as pallbearers were Ben Blackburn, Sam Blackburn, Karfa Thacker, Brian Moscoe, John Williamson and Jamey Quinn. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Roy David Bogar and Michael Hawkins.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Edison Burke
Edison Burke, 83, of Taylorsville, formerly of Dorton, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 27, 1939, to the late Dawson Burke and Dora Roberts Burke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Esmond Burke.
Edison was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also retired from Ford Motor Company.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Jennifer O’Brien Burke; his son, Eddie Burke, of Louisville; his daughter, Doreen Burke Zimmerman (Keith), of Louisville; his sister, Flo Essex (Tommy), of Louisville; his brother, Buddy Joe Burke (Gail), of Mt. Washington; four grandchildren; a cousin who was more like a son to him, Johnny Sowards (Betty), of Pendleton; a special sister-in-law, Peggy Sue Newsome; and his lifelong friend, Charlie Tackett.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Burke Family Cemetery in Flatwoods. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gloria Coleman
Gloria Rose Coleman, 78, of Connelly Springs, N.Car., formerly of Turkey Creek, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Reed-Lockard Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Janice Forsyth
Janice Justice Forsyth, 81, of Pikeville, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home.
She was manager of Dills & Company, a member of the Pikeville First Baptist Church, a member of the Order of The Eastern Star, a member of the DAR, a member of the Pikeville Woman’s Club and a member of the Pikeville First Baptist Jolly Bunch.
Janice was born in Pikeville, Sept. 15, 1941, a daughter of the late Sam and Francis Ferrell Justice.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Jack Justice, Sam Justice, Jimmy Justice, Randy Justice, Mary Justice Damron and Justine Murphy.
She is survived by her husband, James Price “Jim” Forsyth; and three sons, Brian Keith Forsyth (Cindy), of Jenkins, Kenneth Ryan Forsyth (Lisa), of Pikeville, and Samuel Johnathan Forsyth (Michelle), of Harold.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Forsyth, Jessica Lauren Jones (Chris), Justin Price Forsyth, Carla LeShae Forsyth, Connor Preston Forsyth, Kyndal Riley Forsyth, Adam Phillips and Chad Phillips; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in Janice’s memory to the Pikeville First Baptist Church, 126 4th St., Pikeville, Ky., 41501.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“David” Hunt
Dwight “David” Hunt, 65, of Destin, Fla., formerly of Pike County, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Mt. View Church of Christ. Burial followed at Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Phyllis Johnson
Phyllis Jean Miller Johnson, 86, of Little Creek, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 3, 1937, the daughter of the late Langley Miller and Alma Blackburn Miller.
She was the wife of Arnold Belmont Johnson.
She was a member at Boldman Freewill Baptist Church and the pastor’s wife for over 56 years. She was currently a member of Energyville Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jarrod Ryan Bentley.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Belinda Johnson Bentley and Lucinda Tackett (Garris); one son, Phillip Johnson (Terry); three grandchildren, Joshua Tackett (Crystal), Lindsey Thacker (Tony) and Haleigh Young (Landon); six great-grandchildren, Emma, Garron, Caylee, Aria, Wyatt and Eli; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tony Thacker officiating. Burial followed at the Potter Cemetery in Yeager.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com
This is a paid obituary.
“K.D.” Kelly
Kenneth “K.D.” Kelly, 81, of Ashcamp, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Kelly Cemetery, Sycamore. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Lenelle McNeely
Lenelle Little McNeely, 79, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
She was born June 15, 1943, to the late Charles Henry and Lenora Ruth Tackett Adams.
She was a member of Calvary Freewill Baptist Church and a retired schoolteacher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clent Little; two daughters, Kimberly Little and Teresa Bell; two brothers, Gerald Leon Adams and Robert Blake Adams; and one sister, Anita June Bates.
She is survived by one daughter, Vanessa Hall (Charles), of Virgie; two brothers, Gareth Wayne Adams, of Winchester, and Steven Kent Adams, of Tennessee; four sisters, Janet Gail Rowe, of Fayetteville, N.Car., Sandra Jill Rowe, of Sharpsburg, Ga., Beverly Ann Hampton, of Virgie, and Peggy Elaine Adams, of Virgie; three grandchildren, Michael Johnson JR., Staci Ray (Matt) and Samantha Horn (Jeff); and two great-grandchildren, Carrie Ellen Horn and Cora Lorraine Horn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with James Dotson and others officiating. Burial followed at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Mullins
Michael Mullins, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Pike County, died Friday, April 21, 2023, in Louisville.
He was born June 7, 1946, at Caney Newsome Branch, the son of Earnest and Onie Ledford Mullins.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Mullins; sisters, Peggy Mullins Cornett and Lena Mullins; one son, Earnie Mullins; and one sister, Judy Mullins
Martin.
He leaves behind his wife of many years, Darlene Fincannon Mullins; daughter, Annette Mullins Swanger (Jeff); grandkids, Korey Michael Hartman (Megan), Allison Colleen Larkin (Phillip) and Paul Michael "Mikey" Mullins; great-grandsons, Sylas Andrew and Cecil Grey Hartman; two extra grandsons, Mitchell Zink and Christopher Schindler; a special daughter-in-law, BJ Mullins; his brother from another mother, Mark (Jody) Blair; brother, Larry (Dimple) Varney; special mother-in-law, Colleen Walls Fincannon; nephews, Michael Cornett (Pam), Keith Cornett and Matt Cornett; nieces, Tanya Cornett Shifler (David) and Sally Ann Martin November (Jake.)
He spent six years in the National Guard and retired from Ford Motor Company after 39 years. He worked in the paint department at the Avon Lake plant. He enjoyed gardening and raised many types of tomatoes, which he shared with many families. He enjoyed raising chickens and quails. “Yes, "JH" Jim Turnley, you can have my work boots, I don't need them anymore.”
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Cliff Morris and John Brandt officiating. Burial will follow at the Roberts Cemetery, Newsome Branch, Caney Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Fannie Newsome
Fannie Kiser Newsome, 80, of Penny Road, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born April 26, 1942, to the late Noah and Dona Bryant Kiser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Newsome; one brother, Blucher Kiser; and seven sisters, Julie Mabel Kiser, Ethel Kiser, Lucy Kiser, Elsie Slone, Elizabeth Hall, Gracie Brown and Lula Newsome.
She is survived by one son, Randy Newsome (Roberta), of Penny; two brothers, Hebert Kiser (Sylvia), of Penny, and Jarvey Kiser (the late Betty), of Collins; three sisters, Joyce Robinson (the late Dewey), of Penny, Nadine Newsome (the late Donald), of Robinson Creek, and Clara Elswick (Glasson), of Long Fork; and two grandsons, Jacob and Ethan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Sam Hall Cemetery, Bear Fork, of Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Pigg
Roger Pigg, 67, died Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Patricia Rader
Patricia Rader, 67, of Pikeville, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
“Buddy” Rogers
Charles Richard "Buddy" Rogers, 73, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 19, 1949, the son of the late Charlie Rogers and Vada Adkins Rogers.
He was the husband of Cynthia Madden Rogers, a retired coal miner and a believer of the Baptist Faith. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Melinda Rogers, Melton Rogers (Lori), Candace Adams (David) and Lindsey Martin (Cody); one sister, Patty Case; 10 grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Sturgill Cemetery, Toler Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Harold Stewart
Harold Gene Stewart, 79, of Belcher, died Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church. Burial followed at Mt. View Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Gene” Sturgill
H. “Gene” Sturgill, 92, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023, in Lexington, surrounded by his loving family.
Gene was born on Nov. 29, 1930, to Rufus and Erlan Roberts Sturgill, in Van Lear.
He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest sister, Charlotte Justice.
He was the oldest of their seven children. After graduating from Betsy Layne High School in 1949, he went on to study English, earning a teaching degree from Pikeville College. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956, as a radio operator with the Armed Forces Radio in Saudi Arabia. After the Navy, he went into local radio, working at WPKE in Pikeville, and later co-owning/operating WREM (now WIFX) in Jenkins. After leaving radio, he served as Branch Manager and Vice President (HR) of First National Bank in Pikeville from 1978-1995. After retirement, he worked as a tax preparer for local individuals.
After living in Michigan and Rhode Island while Gene served in the Navy, he and Phyllis moved to Pikeville in 1956. In 2018, they began dual residency in Lexington to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Gene was a devout member of First Christian Church of Pikeville for nearly 60 years.
Gene leaves to honor his memory his beloved wife of over 70 years, Phyllis Ann Bartley Sturgill; and their four children: Belinda “Wendy” O’Donnell, (Pikeville), Jeanne Clark (Ray), (Georgetown), Michael Sturgill (Beth), (Lexington) and Laura Claiborne (Brent) (Lexington.) He also leaves behind his seven grandchildren: Stefanie Hedges (Gary), (Nolensville, Tenn.), Connor, Aidan, Liam and Rowan Sturgill, (Lexington) and Anna and Sarah Claiborne, (Lexington); as well as two great-grandchildren, Susannah and Bennett House (Nolensville, Tenn.) In addition, he leaves his five surviving siblings: William “Bill” Guy Sturgill (Jenny), Barbara Richardson, Joyce Casale, Maudie Lou Sturgill and Nadine Lingle.
Gene will always be remembered for his sweet hugs, keen sense of humor, intelligence, kindness, generosity, and integrity, as well as his love for God and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene’s memory to First Christian Church are appreciated.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at First Christian Church with Mike Harrison officiating. A graveside burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
