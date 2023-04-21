Edison Burke
Edison Burke, 83, of Taylorsville, formerly of Dorton, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Paul Damron
Elder Paul Vernon Damron, 75, of Buckfield Road, Pikeville, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 19, 1948, a son to the late Okley Merle Damron and Lillie Mae (Roberts) Damron.
He was a member of the Burning Springs Old Regular Baptist Church. He served as Moderator of the Burning Springs Old Regular Baptist Church and served as Assistant Moderator of the Elizabeth Old Regular Baptist Church and the Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Okley Merle Damron and Lillie Mae (Roberts) Damron; four brothers, James Alfred Damron, Bethard Damron, Charles Damron and Danny Damron; and two sisters, Geraldine Blevins and Ira Mae Bailey.
He is survived by his wife, Marie (Akers) Damron; one brother, Robert Lee Damron (Kyong), of Indiana; and one sister, Peggy Rehm (Bob), of Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Elizabeth Old Regular Baptist Church with Earl Dean Newsome, John Paul Hamilton, Arnold Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Damron Cemetery, Buckfield.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
June Deskins
June Dotson Deskins, 98, of Pikeville, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at her residence.
June was born in Kimper, Dec. 30, 1924, a daughter of the late Frank and Rosa Hunt Dotson.
She was a retired school teacher, a member of the Main Street Church of Christ and a member of the Pike County Homemakers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dover Dawes Deskins; and also her brothers and sisters, Roy Dotson, Edo Dotson, Goma Morris, Grace Coleman, Juanita Price, Helen Rutherford and Mae Dotson.
She is survived by a son, Timothy D. Deskins (Susan Sullivan Deskins), of Pikeville; two daughters, Debra D. Justice (Gerry), of Pikeville, and Kathy D. Blevins (Stephen), of Morehead; and one sister, Ruth Carol Deskins, of Paintsville.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Logan G. Blevins (Deborah), Brittany Deskins Patrick (Adam), Bethany Deskins Ingmand (Ryan), Brandon C. Justice (Courtney) and Kristin Justice Akers (David); and eight great-grandchildren, Carter C. Justice, Piper Q. Justice, Molly K. Justice, Brynley J. Justice, Mallorie F. Akers, John Preston Ingmand, Madi Ann Ingmand and Francis June Patrick.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Josh Allen officiating. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana. Serving as pallbearers were David Akers, Thom Deskins, Brandon Justice, Stephen Blevins, Keith Blackburn, Gerry Justice and Carter Justice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in June’s memory to the Main Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 2747, Pikeville, Ky., 41502.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gregory Fleming
Gregory Keith Fleming, 69, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1953, the son of the late Walter Fleming and June Bartley Fleming.
He was the husband of the late Norma Jean Roberts Fleming, a retired heavy equipment operator, former owner of G & N Trucking Company and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him due to his parents death, Dock and Alcie Bartley; one son, Gregory Dwayne Fleming; one grandson, Brady Kyle Bartley; one brother, Danny Dwayne Fleming; and one sister, Della Fern Baker.
He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Marie Bartley (Darrell); one brother, Terry Gibson; three grandchildren, Jacob Darrell Bartley, Caden Reece Bartley, Lucas Bevins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, at Johnson Memorial Park with Richard Gibson and Terry Gibson officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sabrina Johnson
Sabrina Lynn Johnson, 46, of Lexington, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
Sabrina was born in Pikeville, July 30, 1976, a daughter of Sharon Kay Wright Johnson and the late Gary Lynn “Big Apple” Johnson.
She was an administrative assistant for ETAS Corporation and of the Church of Christ faith.
Along with her father, Gary Lynn “Big Apple” Johnson, she was preceded in death by two beloved dogs, Henry and Milly.
Along with her mother, Sharon Kay Johnson, of Virgie, she is survived by her companion, J. Howard Beverly Jr.; and her two sweet dogs, Finnegan and Stella; her special children, Maya and Abby; and a brother, Gary Virgil Johnson.
She is also survived by a very special friend, Jordyn “Critter” Johnson; and very close friends, Tracey, Kathy, Barbara and Klinton.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Speight Church of Christ with Kevin Stewart officiating. Burial followed at the B.F. Johnson Cemetery, Rockhouse Fork, of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, if you choose, please consider donating to your local animal shelter in loving memory of Sabrina.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wade Johnson
Wade "Rebel" Johnson, 73, of Ashcamp, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 13, 1949, to the late Saul and Gladys Tackett Johnson.
He was a former truck driver for Trimble Oil. Wade was recently baptized into the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Cynthia Johnson, Rita Carrell and Shelby Carl.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Slone Johnson; one son, Chris Johnson (Elizabeth), of Harold; two daughters, Jill Standifur, of Elkhorn Creek, and Summer Johnson, of Pikeville; one brother, Randall "Buddy Boy" Johnson (Sharon), of Whitesburg; and two grandchildren, Zackary Wade Standifur and Noah Jacob Thacker.
Memorial services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Josh Allen officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Peggy Keen
Peggy Sue Keen, 62, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Ben Creek Church of Christ with Bro. Gene Clemons officiating. Burial will follow at the Lester Cemetery, Wharncliffe, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of services on Friday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Vivian Lee
Vivian Jewell Lee, 91, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Jewell was born in Pikeville, Dec. 2, 1931, a daughter of the late Leo and Effie Tibbs Hamilton.
She was a retired LPN and a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church for 70 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Hamilton, Ballard Hamilton and Jim Hamilton.
She is survived by her loving husband, Don A. Lee; a son, Greg Lee (Connie), of Pikeville; a daughter, Robyn Lee, of Pikeville; and a brother, Bob Hamilton, of Pikeville.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Christopher Brandon Lee (Linda Ellen) and Elizabeth Lee Elliott (John Clayton); and three great-grandchildren, Adeline Elizabeth Elliott, John Clayton “Jack” Elliott and Olivia Rose Lee.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church with Jim Patton officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
Honoring Jewell by serving as pallbearers will be Tim McCoy, Eric Mullins, Tim Dye, Kenny Hamilton, Anthony Webb and Jim Patton. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Brown, Morgan Chapman and Tommy England.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made in Jewell’s memory to the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church, 494 Chloe Road, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eddie Little
Eddie Fern Little, 92, of Pikeville, formerly of Orville, Ohio, for over 50 years, passed from this life and on to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, April 17, 2023.
Eddie was born in Pike County to the late John and Nerah (McCown) Little, May 27, 1930.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by seven sisters, Ruby Wallace, Virgie Lee Sykes, Emogene Fields, Aileen Moore, Georgia Stafford, Rachel Elizabeth Bartley and Shirley Coleman; one brother, James Arthur Little; one grandchild, sweet Baby Sobitz; one brother-in-law, Frank Hyden; one nephew, Derek Hyden; and one grandson-in-law, James Clemmons.
Eddie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 73 years, Rosemary Bartley Little; two adoring daughters, RoseEdda and her husband, Joe Fore, and Kathy Dawn and her husband, Michael Sobitz; grandchildren, Tia Thomas and her husband, Daniel, Miranda Clemons, Charlena Johnson and her husband, Chris, Nevin Snyder and his wife, Kayla, Rachel Sobitz and Joshua Sobitz and his wife, Beth; great-grandchildren, Deklan Thomas, Aden Thomas, Trinity Johnson, Kain Snyder, MaKaidyn Clark, Jamesyn Clark, Paisley Clark, Annistyn Clark, Nora Sobitz and Samuel Sobitz; siblings, Melinda Moore and Andrew Little; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a special sister and brother-in-law, Karen Hyden, Judy and Richard Maynard; niece, Whitney Rauth and her husband, Bill; and special friend, Roy Phipps.
Eddie was a patient and caring man who never met a stranger. He enjoyed his devotions and his special time with his Savior. He was a man that was clothed in his armor of a gentle word and a warm smile.
A true warrior of God and avid student of the Word, Eddie’s favorite verse remained the simplicity of the gospel contained in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
The family will accept friends from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Eddie will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial chapel. Burial to follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Michael Sobitz, Daniel Thomas, and Bill Rauth will officiate all services for Eddie.
To honor Eddie’s life, you may feel free to give a gift to the Gideons, by phone, 1-866-382-4253, or, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lanelle McNeely
Lanelle Little McNeely, 79, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Chewy” McClanahan
Garey Kent “Chewy” McClanahan, 52, of Freeburn, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in South Williamson, June 7, 1970, to Shirley Ann “Justice” McClanahan, of Freeburn, and the late Gary McClanahan.
In addition to his dad, Garey was preceded in death by his special uncle, Earnie Justice Jr.; and special cousin, Steve Justice.
Garey was of the Pentecostal Faith. He enjoyed living the simple life and he was full of humor. In his spare time, his hobbies included riding his Harley and ATV. He was known to be proficient in his mining work and his fellow co-workers often called him Murdock. Most of all, Garey loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Ethan McClanahan, of Frankfort; daughter, Zoe McClanahan, of Freeburn; brother, Jamie McClanahan (Sandy), of Freeburn; sister, Christy Justice (Timmy), of Freeburn; grandchildren, Piper, Paisley and Liam McClanahan, and McKinleigh; nieces and nephews, Matt, Amberly, T.J. and Austin; great-nieces and nephews, Jaelyn, Greyson, Jaci, Easton, Kenslee and Jensyn; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 noon, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Harold Layne officiating. Interment concluded at Justice Family Cemetery in Freeburn with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Willie Price
Willie J. Price, 89, of Harrietta, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Traverse City, Michigan. He was born in Varney, June 29, 1933, the son of William and Hazel (Smith) Price.
Willie was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp (Korean War) and the United States Army. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a retiree of the General Motors Corporation in Pontiac, Michigan.
He is survived by five daughters, Edwina (Cortis) Jenkins, Carroll Reed, Juanita (Gary) May, all of Kentucky, and Patricia (Mike) Barth and Pamela Gonzalez, of Florida; one son, Jeff (Erin) Price, of Kentucky; two stepsons, Curt (Tina) Schroeder, of Michigan, and Tim (Georgetta) Schroeder, of New Mexico; 18 grandchildren, Bobby (Laura) Price and Cristina Gonzalez, of Florida, Terra Williamson, of Tennessee, Jennifer (Matthew) Osborne, Angila Landsaw, Courtney Jenkins, Cody Jenkins, Heather Jenkins, Ryan (Morgan) Jenkins, Crystal (Chris) Kendrick, Amanda (Ryan) Gooslin, Max Price, and Zach Price, all of Kentucky, Carrie (Dom) DiBattista, Robbyn (Jason) Crooks, Kyra Schroeder, Kylie Schroeder and Kyndra Schroeder, all of Michigan; 23 great-grandchildren; a special brother-in-law, Calvin (Anita) Sartin and a special cousin, Roger (Marie) Smith, both of Kentucky; as well as a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Randell Price, of Kentucky, and David Price, of Florida; a brother, Carl Price, of Kentucky; and his long-time companion, Jenny Smith, of Harrietta, Michigan.
Graveside services with military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Section 16 Cemetery, 2801 S. 7 Road, Harrietta, Michigan 49638. Arrangements are under the direction of Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Covell-Traverse City Chapel.
“Buddy” Rogers
Charles Richard "Buddy" Rogers, 73, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 19, 1949, the son of the late Charlie Rogers and Vada Adkins Rogers.
He was the husband of Cynthia Madden Rogers, a retired coal miner, and a believer of the baptist faith. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Melinda Rogers, Melton Rogers (Lori), Candace Adams (David) and Lindsey Martin (Cody); one sister, Patty Case; 10 grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Sturgill Cemetery, Toler Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, April 21, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Illa Scott
Illa Virginia (Davis) Scott, 91, of Hardy, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her son's home in Surgoinsville, Tenn., surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
John Short
John Henry Short, of Meta (Bent Mountain), born in Caretta W.Va., Oct. 21 ,1943, passed away peacefully at his home in Chappells, S.Car., April 3, 2023.
He was a proud veteran serving our country in the United States Air force for four years.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Henry and Susan Holifield Short, and William and Rachel Burke; father, Pearl Thomas and Della May Burke Short; his two brothers, William Roosevelt and Thomas Jack; and two sisters, Evelyn Earnestine and Rachel Rozella Sue.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane Hammett; and three children, Johnny Robert, of Vermont, Wayne, of North Carolina, and Dinah, of Vermont; grandchildren, Kerstian, Sam, Kevin and Caroline; and two grandchildren, James (F4) and Kora.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements were under direction of The Standard Crematory of Anderson, South Carolina.
“Frog” Smith
Mike Randall “Frog” Smith, 66, of Middlesboro, formerly of Phelps, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in London.
He was born Feb. 2, 1957, to the late Ray and Betty Jean “Casey” Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randall Ray Smith; two brothers, Ricky Dean and Danny Ray Smith; and one sister, Della Rhea Smith.
Mike enjoyed four wheeling and coon hunting. He was a person of good humor and very likable.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Jamie Wolford (Shelby), of Nashville, Tenn.; one brother, Jerry Lee Smith (Dixie), of Jonesborough, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Carson and Grace Wolford, of Nashville, Tenn.; two nephews, Jerry Christopher Smith and Michael Patrick Smith (Janette); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, with Tommy Conn officiating. Interment will conclude at Ray Smith Cemetery, Smith Fork, in Phelps, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps.
