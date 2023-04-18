“Rebel” Johnson
Wade "Rebel" Johnson, 73, of Ashcamp, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 13, 1949, to the late Saul and Gladys Tackett Johnson.
He was a former truck driver for Trimble Oil. Wade was recently baptized into the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Cynthia Johnson, Rita Carrell and Shelby Carl.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Slone Johnson; one son, Chris Johnson (Elizabeth), of Harold; two daughters, Jill Standifur, of Elkhorn Creek, and Summer Johnson, of Pikeville; one brother, Randall "Buddy Boy" Johnson (Sharon), of Whitesburg; and two grandchildren, Zackary Wade Standifur and Noah Jacob Thacker.
Memorial services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Josh Allen officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ida Miller
Ida Katherine Miller, 68, of Pikeville, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
Ida was born in Pikeville, March 7, 1955, a daughter of the late William and Lou Verda Cole Maynard.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pleasant Valley Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Winston Maynard, Greene Maynard and David Maynard; a nephew, Eric Tibbs; and a niece, Sara Maynard.
She is survived by her daughter, Verda Mae Sanders Thacker Swiney (Issac), of Ashburn, Virginia.
She is also survived by three sisters, Sally Owens (Larry), of Belcher, Billie Sue Case (Eddie), of Meta, and Bonnie Carroll, of Pikeville; and a grandchild, Easton Sanders.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Pleasant Valley Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Pleasant Valley Church. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clara Stump
Clara Ellen (Wolford) Stump, 83, of Smith Fork, Phelps, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Services honoring the life of Clara were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Pastor Kelly Baldridge officiating. Burial followed at the Perry Stump Family Cemetery in Smith Fork, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Phelps.
Richard Watson
Richard Lee Watson, 76, of Belfry, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence.
A special remembrance service was held at 7 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. A private burial was held at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Jenny” Wolford
On April 13, 2023, Virginia Ann “Jenny” Wolford, previously of Phelps, passed away at the age of 74, at Baptist Hospital in Richmond. Her final day on earth was a beautiful warm day, that she spent with the ones she loved most, her family is left comforted by some of her last words, “Today was a good day.” She was so deserving of many good days.
She will be remembered by her daughter, Tessa Abrianna Norman (Matthew); son, Brian Keith Wolford; brothers, Gerald “Peanut” Fields and Clyde “June Bug” Fields; grandchildren, Amber McCracken, Teresa Irick and Vanessa Mouser; great-grandchildren, Shyanne Gooslin, Jakolby Norman, Kenzer Norman, Raven and Trey; and a special niece, Kim Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eddie Wolford; father, Clyde Fields Sr.; mother, Zettie “Justice” Fields; daughters, Kimberly Duty and Melissa Wolford; brothers, Stearl, Chester, Ernie and Ermel Fields; and sister, Fayetta Blankenship.
Eddie and Jenny were married in 1967. She grew up and raised her four children in Phelps, but recently moved to Richmond to be close to her daughter, Tessa, and grandsons. Jenny enjoyed being spoiled, especially by her late husband, Eddie, who would take her shopping and fishing at the best fishing spots in the area. He always made sure her chicken pen was full. He knew how much she enjoyed the small farm life.
She also cherished time spent shopping with her daughter and she loved being a grandma. Even after moving to Richmond where her family planned to take care of her, she never stopped taking care of them. She was a natural caretaker and took pride in helping her daughter. She was someone everyone knew as “Grandma Jenny.” Although she may not have been the typical grandma, she was sure to make you laugh, and made sure you felt loved. Her time here on earth was cut far too short and she will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to welcome friends from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Wolford Family Cemetery in Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
