Linda Anderson
Linda Ellen Anderson, 71, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, March 30, 1952, the daughter of the late John Morgan and Dicie Stallard-Anderson.
She was a clerk and nurse aide at Pikeville Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Vicky Wright; three brothers, Robert Gale Anderson, Tom Anderson and John Anderson; and three sisters, Betty Anderson, Sally Anderson and Virginia Newberry.
She is survived by one son, Randy Mullins; one grandchild, Amber Cook; and two grandchildren, Adaline Cook and Aubrey Cook.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Wright Cemetery, Myra. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Blackburn
James A. Blackburn, 83, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Green Family Cemetery, Marrowbone. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Barry Bowersock
Barry Wayne Bowersock, 64, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 25, 1958, the son of the late James Carl Bowersock and Bobbie Ann Hughes Bowersock.
He was the husband of Lisa Bartley Bowersock, a radiologist for the St. Claire Hospital in Morehead, and a musician. For over 40 years, Barry was a member of the Mule Band.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Calista Blackburn.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Jason Bartley; two nephews he raised after their parents were killed in a car accident, Joshua Blackburn and Jeremy Blackburn; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
There will be a private family memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Janey Coleman
At 2:10 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in her daughter's home in Campobello, S.Car., Janey Sue Robinson Coleman slipped away from our arms to run to the arms of her Savior.
Janey was born to Denver and Alta Milam Robinson on March 10, 1938. Her baby sister, Joyce, and sisters, Virginia Faye Moore Frye and Patricia Lea Hylton preceded her journey, along with baby brother, Roy, and brother, Don Robinson.
She is survived by brother, James Robinson; and sisters, Dolly Coleman and Debbie Coleman.
Janey first married Charles Albert Coleman and to this union three children were born: Ronda Coleman (Rocky), Richard Dale Coleman, who preceded his mother, and Ramona Adkins (Carmel Dean.)
As a young widow, she married second, Douglas Coleman. To this union three children were born: Paul Douglas Coleman (Oma), Carol Tuttle (Matt), and John Bradley Coleman (Crystal.) They, along with 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, are left with precious memories.
Janey was a member of the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church. She and Doug attended the Old Regular Church meetings faithfully until their health would not permit. She loved her church family and enjoyed their visits at her home when she could no longer attend.
Services are planned at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church at Wolfpit, for Friday, April 14, 2023, at 7 p.m., with visitation at 6 p.m.
The funeral is planned for Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Dow-Brooks Cemetery, Pond, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Beatrice Damron
Beatrice Damron, 89, of JB Lane, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 28, 1933, to the late Bona and Minnie McCown Damron.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Damron; one son, Abel Darren Damron; and a host of brothers, sisters and loved ones.
She is survived by one son, Greg Damron, of Pikeville; two daughters, Vivian Damron, of Pikeville, and Franki Damron, of Pikeville; one sister, Helen Adams, of Baltimore, Md.; six grandchildren, Jason Jett (Cynthia), Nicole Newsom (Ricky), Colton Damron (Jennifer), Dara Damron, Dawson Mullins and Mallory Bentley; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Bruce Mullins officiating. Burial followed at the Rissie Branham Cemetery, Pikeville. Pallbearers were: Colton Damron, Ricky Newsom, Justin Brafford, Chris Damron, Bennie Jones, Eddie Tackett and Brandon Olive. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Beatrice Daugherty
Beatrice Daugherty, 90, of Stopover, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at her residence.
Beatrice was born in Woodman, Nov. 6, 1932, to the late Clarence Blankenship and Lily Sanson Blankenship.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Daugherty; one son, Bobby Daugherty; three daughters, Nancy Daugherty Hurley, Bonnie Harvey and Lily Daugherty; two brothers, Charlie Blankenship and Carl Blankenship; one sister, Lona Mae Aslinger; and four grandchildren, Fred Aslinger, Nelson Harvey, Kissy Daniels and Andrea Daugherty Coleman.
She is survived by two sons, Paul Daugherty (Jimetta), of Stopover, and Kenny Daugherty, of Phelps; one daughter, Melinda Mae Daugherty, of Stopover; one sister, Deloris Hurley, of Phelps; 11 grandchildren, Bobby Daugherty Jr., Sandra Schettko, Terry Hurley, Tanya Hurley, Robin Aslinger, Amanda Harvey, Desiray Belcher, Jonathan Daugherty, Brittany Daugherty Scronce, Tyler Daugherty and Shayanna Daugherty; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was of the Pentecostal Faith. She had a big, open heart. Everyone called her “Maw B.” She was an excellent mother to her children and grandmother to her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, with Odis Blankenship and Larry Rife officiating. Interment will conclude at Cole Cemetery in Jamboree with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
William Hughes
William B. Hughes, 77, of Pikeville, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
William was born in Pikeville, Dec. 12, 1945, to the late Johnny and Rennie (Damron) Hughes.
William is survived by his loving wife, Etta (Little) Hughes; daughter, Donna Renee Walker; grandson, Christopher “Derek” Jones; brothers, Douglas Hughes and Eddie Hughes; and sisters, Diane Kidd and Dixie Blankenship.
William was a loving husband, father and friend.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with David Bentley officiating all services.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bonnie Jewell
Bonnie Lou Jewell, 63, of Brushy Road, Varney, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Hazard ARH Medical Center in Hazard.
She was born in Floyd County, Sunday, Oct. 18, 1959, a daughter of Walter Bryant Jewell and Jettie B. Williamson Jewell.
She retired from the Kellogg Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Bryant Jewell and Jettie B. Williamson Jewell; and one brother, John Justin Hypes.
She is survived by her son, Donnie W. Ray (Sandra), of North Carolina; one brother, Robert Keith Hypes (Martha), of Ohio; two sisters, Connie S. Caines (Andrew), of Varney, and Diana L. Metheney (Jimmie), of Ohio; and one niece and two nephews Jessica Holliday, Josh Hypes and Justin Hypes.
Graveside funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Jettie Jewell Family Cemetery, Langsville, Ohio. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby Justice
Bobby Lee Justice, 90, of Pikeville, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Phyllis, Aug. 1, 1932, the son of the late Faris and Ora Myrtle Justice.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a retired steel mill worker and a member of the Gulnare Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Elster and Phillip Justice; and one sister, Linda Justice.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nell Spears Justice; one son, Lanny Spears (Cammie), of Wilmore; one daughter, Margaret Smith (Phillip), of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Jennifer Spears, Samantha Slone (Zack), Samantha Elyse Smith and Andrew B Smith (Virginia); six great-grandchildren, Austin Hopper, Sorna Slone, Ila Slone, River Waylon Smith, Liam Lylia and Jensen Smith; two great-great-grandchildren, Caston and Everly; one brother, John Justice, of Florida; four sisters, Ernestine Johnson of Virginia, Anna Gay Damron, of Berea, Meriam Smith, of Crofton, and Audrey Adkins, of Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Stacy Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the Justice-Spears Cemetery, River Branch, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Kirby
Linda Sue Kirby, 72, of Shelbiana, passed from this life, Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Linda was born Feb. 7, 1951, to the late Ross and Elva “Harris” Stanford, in Wheelwright.
Linda is survived by her children, David Ross Stanford and his wife, Melanie, Michelle Kelley and her husband, Scott, and Floyd Elsworth Kelley; grandchildren, Ashley Yvonne Kelley and Jeremy Cline; and great-grandchild, Khloe Marie Tyree.
Linda always greeted everyone with a friendly smile every time they went shopping at Walmart. Linda was a big fan of crocheting, spending time with family, and her canine companions, Molly and Alex.
She was a loving mother, treasured grandmother, and devoted great grandmother. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Leedy
Larry Gerold Leedy, 67, of Stone, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the emergency room at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 7, 1955, the son of the late James Elmer (Ebb) and Amy Williams Leedy.
He was a master logger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, James Harold, Steven Elmer, Arnold “Bill” William, Clinton and David “Doc” Leedy; and four sisters, Elizabeth, Norma Jane Gamble, Sarah Ann Stump and Sylvia Mae Varney.
He is survived by one son, Jerald Landon Leedy (Kelly), of Bellevue, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kensley Leedy, Landry Leedy and Mason Leedy; one brother, Arthur “Blue” Leedy, of Sidney; four sisters, Sally Mundy (Jeff), of Triffin, Ohio, Mary Farley (Downy Daniels), of Lebanon, Jacqueline Robinson (Michael), of Pikeville, and Shirley Shafar (Malik), of Colorado Springs, Col.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Shawn Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, April 14, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Clyde McCoin
Clyde E. McCoin, 81, of Bean Station, Tenn., died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Detroit, Tex., to the late Ebb Hunter and Helena (Simpson) McCoin.
He is survived by his loving companion, Donna Robinson; children, Jeff McCoin (Rose), Teri Wagoner (Mike), Stacy McKnight (Clay), Letitia Jones, Cory Rachella (Jennifer), Clay Rachella; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters; three brothers; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Allen Funeral Home, Morristown, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Clyde’s honor, can be made to: Kingswood Home for Children, 160 Wachtel Road, Bean Station, TN. 37708.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Allen Funeral Home of Morristown, Tennessee.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Prater
Billy Dean Prater, 73, of Upper Chloe Creek, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 6, 1950, the son of the late George and June Justice Prater.
He served his country proudly in the United States Marines. He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal mining industry. He was of the Christian Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Gene Prater and George Clayton Prater.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Coleman Prater; two sons, Jerry Neal Prater (Terrie) and George Lester Prater (Kendra); one daughter, Billie Jean Bevins; two brothers, Samuel R. Prater (Jean) and James J. Prater (Penny); two stepbrothers, Timmy Eden Owens and Benny Owens; two stepsisters, Vivian Wallace and Paula Rowe (James); 11 grandchildren, Kierra, Jeremiah, Jessica, Emma, Mason, Jaxen, Ryder, Grant, Benjamin, Andrew and Aeryn; a special family friend, Paul David Collins (Loretta); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Rosie” Saylor
Rose Bell “Rosie” Saylor, 78, of Pikeville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Rosie was born in Wayland, Jan. 1, 1945 in Wayland, to the late Henry and Inez Turvey Workman.
In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Saylor; son, Steve Saylor; brothers, Charles “Buddy”, Jerry and Henry Workman Jr.; and sisters, Barbara Buono, Jackie Hampton, and Azlee Tolson.
Rosie is survived by her loving children, Henrietta Mullins and Freddie Charles Jr.; sister, Helen Adams (David); grandchildren, Brietta Estep (Austin), Nick Charles (Amber) and Juanita Saylor Lawson; great-grandchildren, Mallie Charles and Cash Charles; daughter-in-law, Annette Saylor; sister-in-law, Janice Workman; and a close friend, Goldie Daniels.
Rosie was loved and treasured by all that knew her and will be forever missed.
A private graveside service for Rosie will be held by the family at Fords Branch Cemetery, Pikeville. Buddy Ford will officiate services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Smith
Mary Katherine Buchanan Joyce Smith, 76, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Trey Mouton and Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m., at the New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 592 New Bethel Road, Piney Flats, Tenn., with Angus Shaw officiating.
Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Wanda Thacker
Wanda Sue Thacker, 74, of Callahan Branch, Kimper, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Sunday, Jan. 16, 1949, a daughter of the late Bud Chapman and Vernie (Varney) Chapman.
She was a retired bus driver and a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, William Cleve Thacker; one brother, Luther Harold Chapman; and four sisters, Delorse Chapman, Edith Hunt, Matilda Thacker and Sadie WIlliams.
She is survived by her husband, Cleve Thacker Jr.; one son, Ronald Dean Thacker (Loria) of Prestonsburg, Ky.; one daughter, Anita Harris (Keith), of Raccoon; three sisters, Sharon Chapman (Jack), of Kimper, Clarisa Mae Anderson, of Kimper, and Kathy Burnette (Alex), of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville; three grandchildren, Brandi Sczceblewski (Dustin), of Morehead, Roy Dean Thacker, of Lilburn, Ga., and Alyssa Harris (Matt) Justice, of Raccoon; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph Dean Sczceblewski and Aubree Rose Justice.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with David Thacker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Callahan Branch, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
