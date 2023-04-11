Sheila Adkins
Sheila Justice Adkins, 68, of Greasy Creek, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at her residence.
She was born June 18, 1954, to the late Hebert Justice and Inas Spears Justice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Thomas Adkins; one brother, Jerry Justice; two sisters, Jeannie Sowards and Teresa Adkins; and two grandchildren, Joshua Evan Tanner and lan Nathan Sesco.
She is survived by two sons, Gary Adkins (Wendy), of Virgie, and Larry Thomas Adkins II (Shenoa), of Greasy Creek; three daughters, Diana Spears (Doug), of Prestonsburg, Brooke Sesco (Jason), of Elkhorn City, and Christina Cantrell (Ernel), of Fedscreek; one sister, Missy Moore, of Virgie; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Roger Justice, Timmy Adkins, Jason Adkins, Harvilla Adkins and others officiating. Burial followed at the Adkins Cemetery, Greasy Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Barry Charles
Barry Keith Charles, 63, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his residence in Phelps following a long illness.
Barry was born Oct. 9, 1959, to the late Gerald "Smokey" and Ruby Charles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ricky Charles and Robin Charles.
Barry is survived by his daughters, Tashia Weaver, of Helena, Ala., and Laura Justice, of Phyllis; his sisters, Penny Lynn Mullins, Joyce Anna Charles and Tammy Lowe; as well as two grandsons and two granddaughters.
Barry spent a lot of time with his longtime friends, Carl Ray Lester and Teddy Coleman, who were always there for him.
Honoring Barry's wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
This is a paid obituary.
Steven Dove
Steven Lewis Dove, 71, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Marrowbone Freewill Baptist Church, Marrowbone, W.Va., with Rev. Herman Stacy and Bro. Dennis Young officiating. Burial followed at Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Troy Martin
Troy Wayne Martin, 48, of Belfry, formerly of Stanford, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Stanford.
A public visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Fox & Friend Funeral Home.
A public funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the funeral home with Bro. Brad King officiating.
Burial will take place Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Elkins Family Cemetery in Belfry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fox & Friend Funeral Home of Stanford.
Darrell McCoy
Darrell Wayne McCoy, 70, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 3, 1952, to the late Palmer and Lettie Johnson McCoy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patty Gail Keller and Peggy McCoy; and two infant brothers.
He is survived by his previous wife, Joyce Reynolds McCoy; two sons, Kevin McCoy (Missy), of Pikeville, and Darrell Shane McCoy, of Virgie; one daughter, Angela Damron (Allen), of Pikeville; two brothers, Leon McCoy, of Virgie, and Jerry Burchett, of Ohio; two sisters, Vonda Mullins, of Pikeville, and Lucille Ray, of Pikeville; five grandchildren, Brittany Damron (Matt Maynard), Austin McCoy (Megan), Aaron Chase Damron, Megan Johnson (Ryder) and Jhett McCoy; and seven great-grandchildren, Eli, Kairi, Isaiah, Malachi, Shepherd, Khloe and Hayleigh.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with James Justice and others officiating. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Eric Preston
Eric Lee Preston, 52, of Pikeville, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patsy Queen
Patsy Louise Queen, 81, of Reynoldsburg, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in her home following a long battle with multiple myeloma.
She was born in Kentucky, Oct. 5, 1941, to John I and Flora Smith.
She was a big Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan and a Kentucky Colonel. She loved to dance and her favorite singer was Elvis.
She is survived by her spouse, Donald Queen; brother, Drexel Smith; grandchildren, Amanda Queen, Cody Cossin, Tiffany Cossin, Zak Scott (Elizabeth), Maryssa Scott; and great-grandchildren, Kherington and Sailor.
She had gained a second family of wonderful neighbors, including a little friend to "Miss Pat", Aubri Angell.
She was preceded in death by her son, Don Leslie; brother, Paul Blake Smith; and sister-in-law, Ollie Smith.
A private family graveside service will take place at Pataskala Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.
This is a paid obituary.
Hester Ramey
Hester Sue Ramey, 62, of Mouthcard, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Stateline Free Pentecostal Church. Burial followed at the Ramey Cemetery, Conaway, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Loretta Stevens
Loretta Stevens, 83, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Little Beaver, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Eddie Slone
Eddie D. Slone, 61, of Little Robinson Creek, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
