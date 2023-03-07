Janet Blankenship
Janet Blankenship, 68, of Matewan, W.Va., died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Matewan, W.Va., Sept. 29, 1954, to the late Roy and Ruth “Alderson” Snell.
Janet was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Ronald Justice, Walter Sheets and Larry Blankenship; son, Roger Justice; brothers, Eddie Snell, Wayne Snell and Robert Snell; and sisters, Yvonne Hurley, Diana Murphy and June Miller.
Those surviving Janet are her children, Jerry Justice, of Matewan, W.Va., Janice Cook (Matthew), of Matewan, W.Va., Kelly Justice (Candra), of North Carolina, and Heather Sheets (Duane), of Matewan, W.Va.; grandchildren, Trent Rodriguez (Hannah), of Belfry, McKenzie Rodriguez, of Matewan, W.Va., Dane Rodriguez (Kay), of Fremont, Ohio, Amanda Webb (Dakota), of Newtown, W.Va., McKenna Crum (Kyle), of Georgetown, and Kalib Crum, of Matewan, W.Va., and Kylah; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ronnie Snell, Richard Snell, Michael Snell, Jimmy Snell, David Snell, GC Snell and Hassle Snell.
She treasured her family dearly and she loved spending time with them.
Services were held Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Cremation followed services, upon the family’s request. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Harold Goble
Harold Don Goble, 78, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, following a recent cancer diagnosis.
Born March 4, 1944, he was the son of the late Estill Goble and the late Lurline Crider Goble, of Harold.
He attended Betsy Layne High School, graduating in 1962. He attended Pikeville College where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, and then received his Master’s in Education at Eastern Michigan University. Harold enjoyed being a member of the Masons and Shriners, where he was able to practice his faith, fellowship, and philanthropy. Harold married his high school sweetheart, Lana Hurley, and together they moved to Michigan to pursue their teaching careers and start their family.
Harold was a lifelong educator with Willow Run Community Schools and was a friend to all he knew. His work fulfilled him in many ways, both professionally and personally, making an impact on many young lives along the way. Upon his retirement, he began working at University Chevrolet because he loved being busy and being around others. There, he was able to entertain everyone with his jokes and good humor, and become Salesman of the Year, just for fun. Once his wife retired from teaching, he joined her and they began focusing their time together on their two grandchildren, traveling to Florida, and enjoying life together.
Above all his accomplishments, he loved watching his grandchildren grow up, and took great pride in celebrating their accomplishments. From the many fishing excursions, golf lessons, gardening projects, driving lessons, road trips, dance performances, soccer games, and more, being a Popaw was his greatest joy. Over the years he shared his love of golf, gardening, and fishing with many friends, neighbors, and family members. He was a bright light to all who knew him, and he cared for all of them deeply. He was known for his kindness, good humor, and quick wit by everyone he knew. Harold loved his family fiercely and was able to pass peacefully with them by his side in the hours leading up to his passing. He was a loving, kind, joyful, and caring grandfather, father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and friend who left a mark on everyone’s heart that knew him.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Lana Hurley Goble, of Willis, Michigan.
He is survived by his daughter, Chanin (Goble) Heise and husband, Scott Heise, of Okemos, Mich.; two granddaughters, Katie and Lindsay Heise, of Okemos, Mich.; and his brother, Paul Goble, of Ivel.
A final visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at J.W. Call Funeral Home in Pikeville. A final resting service will be conducted at Davidson Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby King
Bobby Ray King, 49, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
He was born March 13, 1973, the son of Pamela Rich King and the late Warren G. King. He was the husband of Juette Blair King, a crane operator and a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with his wife and mother, Bobby is survived by two sons, Cody Ray King and Corey King; one sister, Tara Adkins (Mike); and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced later in the week. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Challie Lucas Jr.
Challie Lucas Jr., 84, passed from this life at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home at Little Creek, following an extended illness.
Challie was born in Letcher County, July 17, 1938, to the late Challie Lucas Sr. and Mary Elkins Lucas.
He was a believer in the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
After serving in the United States Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Challie returned home to Pike County and married the love of his life, Wanda Hopkins.
Challie was employed by Piggly Wiggly Food Store as a store manager for many years where he gave multitudes of people their first job. Afterwards, he worked at United Parcel Service for 34 years and retired at age 82. He was proud to be a member of the Teamsters.
Challie was a member of the Thomas C. Cecil Masonic Lodge and was a 33rd degree Master Mason. He was also a past president of the Pike County Shrine Club, a Shrine Ambassador and chairman of the Shrine Circus Committee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Wanda; two brothers, Johnny and Willie; and one sister, Joyce Elkins.
Challie is survived by his only son, Timothy (Tammy); and his only granddaughter, Courtney Paige (Noah Burgess.) In addition, he is also survived by two brothers, Jack Lucas (Shirley) and Eugene Lucas (Nancy); one sister, Linda Brock; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Barry Lucas and Teddy Honaker officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Vickie Mullins
Vickie Mullins, 68, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Jan. 26, 1955, the daughter of Elmer and Effie Potter Bartley.
She was a nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Mullins; and sisters, Linda Nunnley and Shelia Renee Rowe.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Renee Kennon, of Harold; brother, Hassell Daryl Bartley, of Webbville; sisters, Pamela Bartley, of Elkhorn City, and Barbara Ann Bailey, of Hueysville; grandson, Cole Kennon; a step granddaughter, Alyson Woodyard; and a step-great-great-grandchild, Sophia Woodyard.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Kathy Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at the Cook Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Pearl Sullivan
Pearl Sullivan, 86, of Mt. Sterling, formerly of Majestic, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 17, 1936, to the late Arthur and Hattie “Prater” Sullivan.
She was of the Apostolic Faith and a member of Faith Mission Church in McCarr. She enjoyed spending time with her children and family. She was an excellent cook, which she enjoyed doing so much.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Ernest and Billy Kent Dotson; daughter, Kathy Smith; brother, Harold Sullivan; sister, Bessie Adkins; and one grandson, Ronald Hamilton.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter-in-law, Leaetta Blankenship; special niece, Jody Hill; brothers, Ernest Denver Sullivan (Ida Jean), of Freeburn, and Danny Ray Sullivan (Angela), of North Carolina; sister, Carolyn Daugherty (Robert), of Freeburn; grandchildren, Clell Dotson, John Dotson (Donetta), Billy Dotson (Beverly), Shannon Chapman (Pinkie), Rocky Maynard, Janetta Dotson, Amanda Dotson, Angel Edwards, Erica Wolford, Misty Dement (Timmy), Karla Dotson (JJ Justice) and Breanna Hurley; 22 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at Faith Mission Church, McCarr. Interment followed at Buddy Mounts Cemetery, Majestic, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Erlindo General Valera, MD
Erlindo General Valera, MD peacefully passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home in Miramar Beach, Fla., surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 4, 1937, to parents, Hermogenes Valera and Trinidad General Valera, in Bulacan, Philippines. In childhood, Erlindo helped operate the family Jeepney business along with his four sisters and two older brothers. Later, he completed his undergraduate and medical school education at Manila Central University in the Philippines. In 1967, Erlindo completed his medical residency at Brooklyn Medical Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
He established his anesthesia practice in Pikeville where he enjoyed serving and helping to develop medical services in Eastern Kentucky and the surrounding Appalachian community for over 40 years.
Erlindo is most remembered for his support of those he loved outside of the operating room. Throughout the years, he led and mentored his siblings and extended family throughout their emigration to the United States. Erlindo cherished and cared for his family in Pikeville and his relatives in the Philippines. His passion for life was also apparent in the lifelong relationships that he built through his friendships, both on and off the golf course. Erlindo used his avid enjoyment of golf, aviation, skiing, tennis, bowling, and fishing to connect with others. Outside of his golf, he also enjoyed remodeling, crafts and building, following University of Kentucky basketball and the New England Patriots. Outside of his profession and interests, Erlindo served years as a Freemason, Kiwanis Club, and Knights of Columbus member. His intellectual prowess, steady confidence and ability to always light up the room with a kind smile will be dearly missed.
As a loving father, grandfather and brother, Erlindo is survived by his ex-wife, Remedios Mintu Valera, MD; and their son, Eric Valera, of Greenville, N.Car.; their daughter, Lin Valera and son-in-law, Gunnar Thoreson; (grandchildren, Ella Thoreson and Aksel Thoreson), of Carlsbad, Calif.; and Paige Bowers (grandsons, Peyton Howren and Jake Bedard), of Johnson City, Tennessee. He is also survived by his siblings, Annabella Villanueva, Rodolfo Valera, Aurora Angeles, Manuela Castle, and Caridad Dantes.
Erlindo’s family is overcome and thankful for all the love, support and best wishes received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MDS Foundation at the link below:
To share memories, express condolences, and sign the family’s guestbook please visit, www.daviswatkins.com/obituary/Erlindo-ValeraMD
He expressed that no funeral or memorial service be held, and that we enjoy good memories and good company together.
This is a paid obituary.
Allie Walters
Allie Mae Walters, 88, of Hatfield, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, April 10, 1934, the daughter of the late Elbert Robinette and Bertha Canada Robinette.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.S. Walters; one son, James Edward Walters; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Brian Walters (Sebrena) and Lonnis Walters (Vera); one daughter, Rita Church (Billy); one sister, Eunice McCoy; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Family Cemetery.
Visitation will continue at the church Tuesday, March 7, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
George Walters
George Walters, 79, of Varney, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 5, 2023, at the Brushy Creek Baptist Mission Church with John George Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Rockhouse, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
