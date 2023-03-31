"Drew" Adkins
Ervin Drew Adkins, 59, of Little Robinson Creek, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
He was born Nov. 23, 1964, in Goshen, Ind., to the late Evan and Loretta Faye Casebolt Adkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Merl Gifford Adkins and Heath Dwayne Adkins; and one sister, Becky Adkins Randolph.
He is survived by two sons, James Ervin Adkins and Evan Drew Adkins, of Prestonsburg; one daughter, Natosha Harris (Stephen), of Prestonsburg; one sister, Phoebe Adkins Ferguson, of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Elexus Endicott, Cooper Harris, Andrew Harris and Kennedy Adkins; and one great-grandchild, Vivienne Jones.
Drew was loved by a host of family and friends and will truly be missed.
Drew had a good heart and always gave to others throughout his entire life.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Adkins Family Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Robert Blackburn
Robert Eugene Blackburn, 78, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Glasgow Health and Rehab, Glasgow, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Barney Goins officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Military services were conducted by Belfry Chapter #141 D.A.V. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Gabe DeBoard
Gabe Allen DeBoard, 29, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Gabe was born in Virginia Beach, Va., Dec. 3, 1993, a son of Mark Allen DeBoard and Cammie King DeBoard.
He was a construction worker and a Pier Support Counselor and attended New Beginnings Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Carson Gage DeBoard; and his maternal grandmother, Peggy King.
He is also survived by a sister, Abby Meeks (Tyler), of Brownstown, Mich.; and his aunt, Jennifer Patterson, of Pikeville; as well as a large host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Carson King; and his paternal grandparents, Cecil DeBoard and Deloris Campbell DeBoard; and two uncles, Zane King and Carl DeBoard.
Visitation will be held in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel, Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jefferson Fields
Jefferson Michael Fields, 63, of Phelps, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 18, 1959, to the late Alex and Shelby “Chapman” Fields.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Fields Jr.
In his early years, Jefferson was a coal miner for Old Ben Coal Company in Thacker, West Virginia. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing basketball. He liked to pass the time by watching Westerns and wrestling. Jefferson was a wonderful father and husband. He loved the Lord and was of the Church of God Faith.
He is survived by his loving wife, Regina Fields, of Phelps; two sons, Michael Paul and Jeffery Fields, both of Phelps; brother, Aaron “Ernie” Fields (Aletha), of Phelps; sister-in-law, Shirley Fields, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Interment followed at Wolford Cemetery in Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Juanita Holcomb
Juanita Lowe Holcomb, 92, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, March 20, 2023.
Juanita Lowe Holcomb was born in Coal Run Hill to Laura Gross and James Lowe. She was passionate about the homemaking arts, especially ceramics. She was a certified Duncan ceramicist. The porcelain dolls she made and repaired are prized by many people. She was an expert seamstress who loved dress-making and doll clothes, though she also enjoyed making quilts and purses. She also worked in the Kroger Bakery for over 15 years. Word puzzles occupied any spare time and she was a master at those too. Mrs. Holcomb was President of the Pike County Homemakers Club. Mrs. Holcomb was a strong faith member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ and sang with joy in her faith. Throughout her life she took care of many others needing help. Her spirit, tenacity, and stellar laugh shall be cherished and missed by many.
Mrs. Holcomb, known as “Mama”, is survived by children: Phillip M. Holcomb and wife, Conya, of Edmond Okla., James E. Holcomb, of Lebanon Tenn., Robert H. Holcomb and his wife, Tanya, of Stratford, Wisc.; and her niece, Carol Fladzinski, of Mich.; and known as “Nanny” to 11 grandchildren, Bronwynn, Nirasha, Maya, Nadia, Candace, Madison, Lauren, Kelsey, Robert, Robert and Tyler; 8 great-grandchildren, Robert, Matthew, Sara, Kennedy, Daisy, Greta, Archer and Jacob; and two great-great-grandchildren, Nova and Zahra.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Holcomb; daughter, Linda Kaye Law; grandson, Elliot Logan Holcomb; great-grandson, Lucero Rodriguez; parents, Laura and James Lowe; brothers, James and Rodolph Lowe; and sister, Mildred Obrian.
The family would like to recognize Jackie Phillips for being so helpful to the family, especially this past year.
Quite the strong-willed character, Juanita was fierce in her beliefs. But when she laughed, quite the memorable laugh.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 6 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon Tennessee.
A private family interment of ashes shall be held in Pikeville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Joseph’s Storehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sellars Funeral Home of Lebanon Tennessee.
Pedro Juarez
Pedro Xavier Policarpo Juarez, infant son of Faustina Juarez and Marco Policarpo, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.
Pedro was born in Pikeville, Dec. 22, 2022.
Pedro is survived by his parents, Faustina and Marco; and a brother, Akcent Yahel De Jesus Juarez; and a host of loving family members.
In his short life of three months, Pedro touched many lives and will be forever loved and missed.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Donnie Hall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Janet McCoy
Janet Lynn Trout McCoy, 66, died Monday, March 27, 2023, in Cochran, Georgia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eddley Newsome
Eddley Newsome, 74, of Virgie, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 17, 1948, to the late Jarvey and Pauline Bartley Newsome.
He was a member of the Church of Christ and a Church of Christ minister for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Stacy Newsome; three brothers, Charlie Newsome, Billy Newsome and Bobby Newsome.
He is survived by his wife, Matilda Newsome; one son, Kyle Newsome, of Virgie; one daughter, Dewania Morrison (Bruce), of Pikeville; three brothers, Jarvey Newsome Jr., of Penny Road, Larry Wayne Newsome, of Lexington, and Jeffrey Newsome, of Lexington; five sisters, Irene Young, of Pikeville, Kathleen Young, of Pikeville, Syltana Hamilton, of Lexington, Linda Bastin, of Lexington, and Shirley Revard, of Richmond; three grandchildren, Gage Morrison, Tristan Newsome (Morgan) and Staci Morrison; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road.
Friday evening services will begin at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Herman Slone
Herman Walker Slone, 59, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Highlands ARH Medical Center.
Herman was born Oct. 6, 1963, to his parents, Verna Creech Watson and the late Bobby Slone.
He was a retired sanitation worker for the City of Pikeville Solid Waste Department and a member of the Holiness Church.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Berchie and James Walker Slone.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Sandy Colley; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly.
The family will have a private family memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Maddison Tackett
Maddison Rae Tackett, stillborn daughter of Timmy Tackett and Megan Marsillette, died Monday, March 26, 2023, at Highlands ARH in Prestonsburg.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Christian Kouns; and her great-great-grandmother, Sullie Marsillette.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by four brothers, Bentley, Creedon, Abram and Weston Tackett; one sister, Addison Tackett; grandparents, Daniel Marsillette (Stephanie), Scotty Tackett (Sandy) and Mona Newsome (Avery); and aunt, Amber Mills (Gatlin.)
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Tackett Family Cemetery, Osborne Fork, Virgie. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
