Benny Adkins
Benny Adkins, 70, of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
He was the husband of the late Loretta Adkins, a retired coal miner and a member of the Church of Christ.
Along with his wife and parents, Benny was preceded in death by one brother, Jackie Adkins.
Benny is survived by three daughters, Ada Compton (William), Irene Fleming (Wesley) and Leah Taylor (Tim Daniels); three brothers, Ace Adkins (Mildred), Milton Adkins (Susie) and Gary Adkins (Wanda); one sister, Reba Stoffel (Roy); eight grandchildren, Dottie, LaResha, LeAnn, Kacie, Chasity, Terry, Whitney and Summer; six great-grandchildren, Natalee, Jackson, Hunter, Amberlee, Emmaleigh and Mikynlee; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Church services will begin at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Buddy Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Dan Adkins Cemetery, Fords Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Howard Daugherty
Howard Daugherty was born Feb. 1, 1949, to the late Denis and Nancy (Coleman) Daugherty, in Beech Creek, Jamboree.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy; sister, Geneva; special nephew, Steve; and sons, Billy Robert and Curtis Lee.
Howard is survived by his brother, Billy Ray Daugherty (Ruth); and sisters, Lillian Blankenship (Boonie), Linda Daugherty (Jimmy) and Patricia. Howard had three children with the late Ethel (Hurley) Daugherty; Glenn Allen, Billy Robert and Amy Jolene. Between marriages, he also had another son, Landon Wolford. Howard later married Gearline (Blankenship) Daugherty and had one child, Brittney Jones (Josh); along with a stepdaughter, Betty Blankenship. Howard and Gearline are the adoptive parents of Kyle, Breanna and Hannah. Howard’s grandchildren include, Skylar and Chase Daniels, Billy and Larrisa Yates, Gabriel, Hailey, Dalton, Tyler, Jordan, Krisalyn, RJ, Violet, Austin Hurley, Jacob Daugherty, Carmen, Carl and Alex; and several great-grandchildren.
Howard worked 20 years as a miner and moonlighted as a mechanic. He was known as one of the best mechanics in the area. He was very intelligent and had an uncanny ability to fix nearly anything. He would often joke that he could fix anything except a broken heart and a hole in the sky. People would bring their cars from miles around for him to listen to it and tell them the problem, even when the dealership couldn’t figure it out. In the 1960’s, he was an avid drag racer, often beating sponsored racers with his strange combinations of hotrod parts. Howard loved the mountains and taking his family and grandchildren ATV riding and having cookouts and picnics. He’s loved by many and his sage advice and company will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Interment will follow at the family cemetery, Phillips Branch in Phelps, with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Kelly Deel
We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Kelly Hatfield Deel.
In loving memory of Kelly Hatfield Deel
Sept. 28, 1965-Feb. 20, 2023
Kelly Hatfield Deel, of Bowling Green, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Kelly was born Sept. 28, 1965, to Luke and Brenda Scott Hatfield, of Sidney.
Kelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Bessie Scott, of Forest Hills; and her paternal grandparents, Lucas and Gladys Hatfield, of Ransom.
Kelly graduated from Belfry High School in 1983 as a Co-Valedictorian and the Varsity
Cheerleading Captain. She went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky in 1987 where she majored in Business Administration. After, she worked at the university for several years which started her career in business administration. She loved cheering on the UK Wildcats and Belfry Pirates with her husband, Rick, spending time at the lake with her family, and loving on her dog, Blitz.
In addition to her parents, Kelly is survived by her husband, Richard Deel, of Bowling Green; her daughter, Jessica Bevins, of Lexington; her son, Mark Bevins, of Lexington; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Hatfield Funeral
Chapel in Toler, with Pastor Mike Smith of The Victory in Jesus Church speaking and her daughter, Jessica Bevins, giving the eulogy. Burial followed at Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Rodney Estep, Bobby Lee Hatfield, Billy Joe Hatfield
Jr., Christopher Elia, Caleb Stanley and Austin Blankenship serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Bobby L. Hatfield, Billy Joe Hatfield and Ronald Dale Hatfield. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Phyllis Irick
Phyllis Jean May Smith Irick, 84, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at her residence.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Betsy Layne Church of Christ.
Phyllis was born in McAndrews, July 27, 1938, a daughter of the late Walter May and Gladys Marie May Mullins.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Gene Smith, April 29, 1999; and by her second husband, Harry “Sonny” Irick, Nov. 21, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Ratliff (Raymond) and Monica Charles (Richard); and one sister, Lois Parker, all of Pikeville.
She is also survived by one grandchild, Brittany Charles Hibbitts (Brandon); three great-grandchildren, Jagger Charles, Emery Hibbitts and Daphne Hibbitts; and a nephew, Richard Parker.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with evening services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Gary Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billy Mapes
Billy Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
The family will begin receiving friends, tentatively, Friday evening, March 3, 2023, at the Barrenshee Church of God, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Funeral services will be held, tentatively, at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the church, with Pastors Bobbie Dale Wolford, Randy Casey and Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Freeburn Community Cemetery, Barn Hollow in Freeburn, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
David Noble
David Noble, 49, of Topmost, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Hindman Funeral Services chapel in Hindman with Jeff Slone officiating. Burial followed at Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman. Arrangements were under the direction of Hindman Funeral Services, Inc., of Hindman.
“Red” Stanley
Landon M. “Red” (Ishmael) Stanley, was born in Pike County, July 2, 1938. He was the first-born child of Charlie and Greetis (Hinkle) Stanley; and thereafter, became “The Big Brother” to 12 siblings.
Landon was a 1957 graduate of Belfry High School. Landon’s employment included a truck driver for Swift & Co., Cross Country Truck Driver, Union Carbide, Courts Motors, Enterprise, Inc. and NAPA. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and attended Fairview Primitive Baptist Church and Calvary Apostolic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Greetis Stanley; one brother who died at infancy, Reaford, a twin to Raymond; his first wife, Carol Sue (Pope) Stanley; sisters-in-law, Gloria Hensley (Dewey) and Sharon K. Stanley; and brothers-in-law, Vernon Maynard, Wayne Colman, Harold Cochran and Gene J. Trout.
He is survived by his precious wife, Carrie Margaret Peters Stanley; son, Stuart Sowards (Heidi) and their daughter, Abigail; brother-in-law, Rev. Charles Douglas Peters (Carma) and his family; his dog, Izzy; his brother, James I. Stanley (Kathy), Clayton Stanley (Judy), Kenneth Stanley (Rose), Clifton Stanley and Raymond Stanley (Freda); sisters, Anna Lou Trout, Fannie Marie Cochran, Fayetta Thacker (Ervin), Phyllis Jean Maynard, Carol Sammons (Jack) and Patsy Ruth Colman; aunt, Clara Blevins; and a great host of nieces, nephews and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, W.Va., and from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home in Belfry.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen Funeral Home of Hurricane, West Virginia.
Erlindo General Valera, MD
Erlindo General Valera, MD peacefully passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home in Miramar Beach, Fla., surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 4, 1937, to parents, Hermogenes Valera and Trinidad General Valera, in Bulacan, Philippines. In childhood, Erlindo helped operate the family Jeepney business along with his four sisters and two older brothers. Later, he completed his undergraduate and medical school education at Manila Central University in the Philippines. In 1967, Erlindo completed his medical residency at Brooklyn Medical Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
He established his anesthesia practice in Pikeville where he enjoyed serving and helping to develop medical services in Eastern Kentucky and the surrounding Appalachian community for over 40 years.
Erlindo is most remembered for his support of those he loved outside of the operating room. Throughout the years, he led and mentored his siblings and extended family throughout their emigration to the United States. Erlindo cherished and cared for his family in Pikeville and his relatives in the Philippines. His passion for life was also apparent in the lifelong relationships that he built through his friendships, both on and off the golf course. Erlindo used his avid enjoyment of golf, aviation, skiing, tennis, bowling, and fishing to connect with others. Outside of his golf, he also enjoyed remodeling, crafts and building, following University of Kentucky basketball and the New England Patriots. Outside of his profession and interests, Erlindo served years as a Freemason, Kiwanis Club, and Knights of Columbus member. His intellectual prowess, steady confidence and ability to always light up the room with a kind smile will be dearly missed.
As a loving father, grandfather and brother, Erlindo is survived by his ex-wife, Remedios Mintu Valera, MD; and their son, Eric Valera, of Greenville, N.Car.; their daughter, Lin Valera and son-in-law, Gunnar Thoreson; (grandchildren, Ella Thoreson and Aksel Thoreson), of Carlsbad, Calif.; and Paige Bowers (grandsons, Peyton Howren and Jake Bedard), of Johnson City, Tennessee. He is also survived by his siblings, Annabella Villanueva, Rodolfo Valera, Aurora Angeles, Manuela Castle, and Caridad Dantes.
Erlindo’s family is overcome and thankful for all the love, support and best wishes received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MDS Foundation at the link below:
To share memories, express condolences, and sign the family’s guestbook please visit, www.daviswatkins.com/obituary/Erlindo-ValeraMD
A celebration of Erlindo’s life is planned for May 3, 2023, 5-9 p.m, at Green Meadows Country Club, 6887 N. Mayo Trail, Pikeville. He expressed that no funeral or memorial service be held, and that we enjoy good memories and good company together.
Katherine Varney
Katherine Ruth Varney, 89, of Forest Hills, died Friday, Feb, 24, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Mason Kitchen Sr. and the late Okra Bartley Kitchen.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Clifford Varney; a daughter, Donetta Lynn Marcum; her brothers, Hasson, Eddie Eugene and Mason Jr.; and her sisters, Bethel and Rena Belle.
Katherine was a graduate of Belfry High School. She was a longtime employee of the Pike County Board of Education as a cook at most of the area schools, lastly being at the Belfry High School where she retired after 37 years of service. She was a member of the Toler Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Twyla Hatfield, of Hardy; a grandson, Jason Hatfield (Haley), of Canada; a granddaughter, Sarah Maynard (Rogell), of Lexington; a great-grandson, Ryan Crabtree, of Lexington; and a host of other extended family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, with Bro. Roger Mullins officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
