Charlotte Bentley
Charlotte Jean Johnson Bentley, 78, of Owingsville, formerly of Virgie, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.
She was born April 22, 1944, to the late Virgil and Juanita Johnson. She was a loving wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stillborn infant twin daughters; two brothers, Gary L. Johnson and an infant, Willard Johnson; and one sister, Bette Hall.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ishmael Bentley; four sons, Craig Bentley (Wendy), of Slade, Bryan Bentley (Karen), of Virgie, Ishmael Bentley (Sokunthea), of Minnesota, and Adrian Bentley, of Owingsville; one granddaughter, Valentina Bentley; three step-grandchildren, Justin Bates, Randi Bates and Jayla Hendry; two sisters, Linda Johnson (Jimmy), of Virgie, and Anita Mullins (Dirk), of Virgie; and one brother, Larry Johnson (Berniece), of Virgie.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals in Mt. Sterling with Pastor Bruse Teller officiating. Burial followed at the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Arrangements were under direction of the Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals in Mt. Sterling.
Obituary courtesy of Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Bevins
Gary Ray Bevins, 71, of Pikeville, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born in Pikeville, May 31, 1951, a son of the late Roy Elmer Bevins and Fannie Isabelle Smith Bevins.
He was a self-employed Master HVAC and electrician. He was a graduate of the Betsy Layne High School Class of 1969 and Mayo Tech where he was a record holder for the Refrigeration Course at Mayo. He was a member of the Boldman Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Chris Bevins, of Salado, Texas; and a daughter, Staci Wise, of Harker Heights, Texas; four sisters, Pat Wagner, of Pikeville, Phyllis Smith (Jerry), of Nicholasville, Wilma Comer (Roger Bo), of Pikeville, and Sandy Smith, of Pikeville.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, Austin Bevins, Dalton Emery (Claudia), Christopher Bevins and Angel Wise; and four great-grandchildren, Isaiah Bevins, Jennises Bevins, Mia Emery and Liam Emery.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home with evening services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the funeral home with Willie Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Bevins, Dalton Emery, Roy Stanley, Jonathan Borden, Christopher Bevins and Dale Hamilton. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Joy” Blackburn
Betty Joyce “Joy” Blackburn, 91, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pinsonfork, April 1, 1931, a daughter of the late John Root and Ellen Rader.
She was a retired vital statistics clerk for the Pike County Health Department and a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ since 1965.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Blackburn Jr., December 31, 2018; a daughter, Carolyn Blackburn; a grandson, Jonathan Blackburn; her stepmother, Mary Langdon; and a sibling, Jackie Snavely.
She is survived by her children, John Blackburn (Karen), of Pikeville, and Diane Combs (Michael), of Lexington.
She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ben Blackburn (Jessica), Blake Combs (Brandi) and Scott Combs (Suzanne); and six great-grandchildren, Jackson Combs, Jonah Combs, Harper Combs, Bowen Combs, Palmer Joy Combs and Jacob Scott Combs.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Shane Lockard and Kenneth Childers officiating. Burial followed at the Blackburn Cemetery, Johns Creek. Serving as pallbearers were Ben Blackburn, Blake Combs, Scott Combs, Gerry Justice and Billy Ratliff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Joy’s memory to the Zebulon Church of Christ Youth Group, P.O. Box 3362, Pikeville, Kentucky, 41502.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Randy Clevinger
Randy Clevinger, 83, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his residence.
He was born July 11, 1939, the son of the late Early Clevinger and Ella Owens Clevinger. He was the husband of the late Alice Faye Clevinger, a retired coal miner and a member of the Little Hattie Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nora Epling and Mary Kiser; and four brothers, Chester, Worth, Ellis and Dean Clevinger.
He is survived by five children, Doris Ann Thacker, Teresa Justice (Gary Palmer), Gary Clevinger (Kelli), Ray Clevinger (Joanie) and Greg Clevinger (Angie); five brothers, Jimmy Clevinger, Paul Clevinger, Dennie Clevinger, Donnie Gene Clevinger and Norman Clevinger; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with church services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Dale Sanders and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Clevinger Family Cemetery, Marrowbone. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Evelyn Coleman
Evelyn Mayhorn Coleman, 73, of Freeburn, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Hospice House, Hazard.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church with Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Mayhorn Cemetery, Pounding Mill Road, Freeburn. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Jana Coleman
Jana Lee Coleman, 78, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City.
Arrangements are under the direction of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Geraldine Fields
Geraldine Fields, 75, of Jenkins, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her residence.
Geraldine was born in Pikeville, April 15, 1947, a daughter of the late Frank and Cora Fields Johnson.
She was a retired advertising sales manager for WZLK and WDHR.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Corey Carter.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Bruce Fields, of Pikeville; one son, Bruce Michael Fields; three daughters, MelissaPotter (Clayton), Stacie Hall and Amy Sue Farmer (Jimmy), all of Pikeville; two brothers, Gary Johnson (Cindy), of Elyria, Ohio, and Kennith Johnson, of Pikeville; and two sisters, Vivian “Joyce” Moore and Ruth Johnson, both of Pikeville.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Joe Fields, Megan Chapman (Cody), Colby Potter, Tyler Yates, Wyatt Hall, Reece Farmer, Dalton Farmer and Dillon Farmer; and one great-grandchild, Eli.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Sword Cemetery, Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville. Her grandsons honored her by serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Alice Hall
Alice "Dale" Hall, 88, of McCarr, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 27, 2023, at the Dotson Cemetery, McCarr, with Harles Ray officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Shelby Johnson
Shelby Jean Johnson, 85, of Louisville, died Thursday, March 16, 2023.
She was born in Speight, Jan. 13, 1938, to the late Marley and Mable Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Johnson Jones; and two brothers, Vience Johnson and Edsil Johnson.
She is survived by her three children, Mark Newsome (Tina), of Shepherdsville, Bert Newsome (Gail), of Clarkson, and Vanessa Newsome (Dan), of Shepherdsville; her grandchildren, Sarah Newsome, Tyler Newsome, Joseph Newsome, Zachary Newsome (Josie), Jordan Hawkins, Madison Hawkins, Connor Abrams, Jaydan Hawkins and Lexie Newsome; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Rose Newsome and Jaxton Hawkins; one sister, Joyce Ann Burke, of Louisville; and a host of nieces and nephews. Shelby was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to her family. They were her greatest joy. She was a retiree from General Electric and owned and operated the family convenience store where all of her children worked along with her. She was always up to a challenge or an adventure or even a good card game, and she never lost her sense of humor.
She will be deeply missed!
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Phillip Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Nathaniel Johnson Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mack Justice
D. Mack Justice, 78, of Lexington, entered suddenly into the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
He was a beloved father, grandfather and Christian. He was born in Pikeville, Oct. 16, 1944, he was the son of Z. Charles Justice and Elizabeth Galbreath Justice.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Jane Rhodes Justice, preceded him in death.
He is survived by three sons, Douglas Mack Justice Jr. (Dannyelle), of Louisville, Hays Justice (Traci), of Winchester, and Patrick Justice, of Lexington; grandchildren, Mack Justice III, Chase Justice, Luke Justice, Lilly Justice, of Louisville, and Keegan Walters, of Pikeville; brother, Zach C. Justice (Anne), of Richmond, Va.; and sister, Edith Justice Huber (Charlie), of Louisville. Mack’s companion and best friend, Patricia Damron, of Lexington, whom he absolutely loved and adored, also survives him. His furry best friend, Lucy, his beloved Cavachon, was by his side until his very last day.
The most important aspects of Mack’s life were his faith and family. His love for Jesus Christ particularly grew in the later years of life, and his ultimate joy was spending time with his family. Mack warmed the hearts of those who knew him with his charming and magnetic personality. To his grandchildren, he was affectionately known as Papaw Justice, a testament to his great character and love for his family. Born and raised in the mountains as the son of a coal-mining owner and operator, Mack had a deep passion for the coal business, leading him to study mining and metallurgy at the University of Kentucky. From there, he continued his education at Morehead State University, focusing on his love of history.
Professionally, Mack was the President of Race Fork Coal Company in Grundy, Virginia. Later in life, he transitioned to a career as an insurance agent at Walter P. Walters Insurance Agency and was part owner of Southeast Telephone Company.
As an avid UK fan, Mack cheered his beloved Wildcats on for more than 70 years.
Mack will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the memories of all those whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his legacy, please direct memorial donations to Men’s Recovery Program at the Hope Center.
Visitation for Mack will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Milward - Man O 'War located at 1509 Trent Blvd. The family will have a private celebration of Mack's life.
To share a remembrance of Mack or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Hibbard Kendrick
Hibbard Darrell Kendrick, 53, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 11, 1969, to the late Hibbard Kendrick and Hettie Ann McClanahan.
He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Cywinski; and his half-brother, Randall Kendrick.
He is survived by three sons, Austin Kendrick (Carrie), Dustin Kendrick and Brad Thompson; one daughter, Whitney Lell (Donnie); two sisters, Angela Kendrick and Linda Kendrick; five grandchildren, Gage Lell, Ayden Lell, Harlow Lell, Daniel Thompson and Connor Thompson; six nephews, Matthew Sargent, Frankie Sargent, Benjamin Jablonski, Daniel Jablonski, Blake Cywinski and Joshua Cywinski; four nieces, Destiny Jablonski, Lexi Sargent, Laykn Sargent and Olivia Sargent; and many more family and friends who loved him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Island Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Donnie Harris and Frankie Bryant officiating. Burial followed at the McClanahan Cemetery in PawPaw. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joan Kilgore
Joan Ramey Kilgore, 70, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Dec. 24, 1952, to the late Carmen Ramey and Edna Breeding Ramey
Joan was a homemaker and a member of the Little Beaver Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Carmen Ramey Jr.; a sister, Joyce Styles; and a nephew, Terry Harris.
Joan is survived by her husband, Benny S. Kilgore, of Elkhorn City; two daughters, Angie Rowe (James), of Elkhorn City, and Kelly McGaughey (Brandon), of Lawrenceburg; three stepsons, Steve Kilgore (Gloria), of Pikeville, Dan Kilgore, of Moundsville, W.Va., and John Kilgore (Shaundra), of Leesburg, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Jami Rowe, Jamison Rowe, Aiden McGaughey, Riley McGaughey, Walker Kilgore, Ciara Kilgore, Harley Kilgore, John Kilgore, Mason Kilgore and Caleb Kilgore; and three great-grandchildren, Kinsley Richardson, Jonah Rowe and Tyson Kilgore.
She is also survived by three sisters, Janice Wright, of Petersburg, Mich., Judy Koci, of Richmond, Va., and Jacqueline Ramey, of Dandridge, Tennessee.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kenneth Marrs
Kenneth Marrs, 79, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
He was born in Pike County, July 14, 1943, the son of the late Keither Luther Marrs and Alice Tackett Marrs.
He was the husband of the late Mary Margaret Marrs. He was a coal truck driver and attended the Aldersgate Community Church.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Marrs, Glen Marrs and K.L. Marrs.
He is survived by one son, Kenneth L. Marrs (Michelle); one daughter, Sara Bailey (Shawn); one brother, John Marrs (Bonnie); one sister, Pansy Justice; four grandchildren, Nathan Marrs, Kaylee Marrs, MaKenna Bailey and Aubree Bailey; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Melvin May officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Parsons
Betty Sue Parsons, 76, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Feb. 26, 1947, a daughter of the late Kie and Opal Hylton Anderson.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Parsons; a grandson, Alexander “Alex” Thacker; three brothers, Willard Anderson, Eugene “Bud” Anderson and Arnold Anderson; and eight sisters, Tilda Anderson, Faye Anderson, Eloise Anderson, Emma Lee Chaney, Lorine Younce, Hazel Bartley, Nannie McManus and Gertrude Anderson.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Anderson (Lana), of Harold, and Kendall Anderson, of Sycamore; two daughters, Rhonda Thacker (Michael), of Pikeville, and Melissa Logan (Joseph), of Georgetown; and one sister, Rosie Tucker, of Pikeville.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, Michael Nicholas Thacker, Hannah Caudill, Kennedy Anderson, Joseph Logan III, London Anderson and Britain Anderson; and four great-grandchildren, Nataleigh Hall, Kanaan Hall, Abel Thacker and Eleanor Caudill.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Chris Bartley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Serving as pallbearers will be Kennedy Anderson, Joseph Logan III, Michael Nicholas Thacker, Kendall Anderson, Jeff Anderson, Joseph Logan and London Anderson.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Danny Staton
Danny Staton, 72, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Oct. 14, 1950, a son of the late Leo and Fairy McCoy Staton.
He was a welder and loved playing Bingo. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harrison Monroe Staton and Randal Anderson; and two sisters, Dorothy Brewer and Jacqueline Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Holland Staton; three sons, Danny Lee Staton (Beverly), of Cromona, Gregory Neil Staton (Kimberly), of Pikeville, and Craig Lee Staton, of Elkhorn City; and one sister, Elizabeth “Smokie” Ray, of Goshen, Indiana.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Allison Kaye Staton, Zackery Neil Staton, Jacob Lee Staton, Connor Andrew Staton, Jordan Staton (Gracie), Aaron Staton (Sarah) and Adam Staton; and one great-grandchild, Zoey Staton.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with evening services beginning at 7 p.m., and also after 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, with evening services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Staton Cemetery, Green Meadows.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lillie Stewart
Lillie Fan Stewart, 82, of Virgie, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 28, 1940, to the late John Gratho Johnson and Alma Tackett Johnson. She was a member of the Liberty United Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Our hearts break at the passing of our dear mother. She was the best mother a child could ever have. We were not rich in material things, but we were rich with true love from our parents. This is love we will always cherish. Mommy you told us you were ready to go home. God called you and gave you wings. We know your journey has just started. Enjoy your walk through Heaven.
Other than her parents, mommy was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Allen "Jackie" Stewart; one brother, Paul Johnson; two sisters, Mary Ruth Osborne and Shirley Ann Fouts; and one great-grandchild, Abbegayle Stewart.
She is survived by three sons, Keith Stewart (Selena), of Virgie, Kevin Stewart (Susan), of Virgie, and Greg Syewart (Eva), of Virgie; two daughters, JoAnna Stewart, of Virgie, and Ruth Ann Newsome (Johnny), of Robinson Creek; a special niece that she raised, Berneda Mullins; one sister, Neva Jo Little, of Virgie; two brothers, Victor Johnson, of Virgie, and Clomas "Eddie” Johnson, of Virgie; eight grandchildren, Daniel Stewart, Leigha Stewart, Rocky Huggins, Jonathan Stewart, Adam Stewart, Alex Stewart, Lillie Mariah Dawn Trafelet and Matt Stewart; 20 great- grandchildren, MaKaden, Katie, Lindsey, Lucas, Liam, Jagger, Dailey, Kason, Kolt, Kanaan, Paxton, Michael, Haylee, Paetyn, Elexyss, Mycah, Luke, Linkin, Gabe and Colson Dale.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church with Kevin Bowling, Greg White and others officiating. Burial followed at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sheila Sykes
Sheila Yvonne Sykes, 63, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery, Shelby Gap. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Linda Tackett
Linda Mullins Tackett, 74, of Dorton, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born May 29, 1948, to the late Gertie and Margie Florine Bentley Mullins.
She is survived by her husband, David Truman Tackett; one son, John Tackett, of Beefhide; one daughter, Kimberly Fannin (Jason), of Georgetown; one brother, Roger Mullins (Gwen), of Beefhide; two sisters, Wanda Newsom (Roger), of Beefhide, and Donna Tackett, of Shelby Valley; and three grandchildren, Jacob Fannin, Maddison Tackett and Jordan Tackett.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Tackett Cemetery, Dorton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Phillip Tackett
Phillip "Tight Wad" Tackett, 83, of Blaze Branch of Dorton, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 4, 1939, to the late Truman and June Bullion Tackett. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church where he worshiped for many years. He was a member of the United States Army.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, James Michael Wright; one granddaughter, Lindsey Branham; one brother, Dudley Tackett; one brother-in-law, Willie Gibson; and one sister- in-law, Linda Tackett.
He is survived by his doting wife of 47 years, Kathleen Tackett; one beloved daughter, Tammy Branham (Randall), of Caney; one stepson, Ron Johnson (Carolyn), of Tennessee; one stepdaughter, Tonya Johnson, of Louisville; five grandchildren, Ronnie Johnson, Zachery Clint "Doc" Branham (Haylee), Kimberly Melendez (Jesus), Elizabeth Mayer (Gregory) and Tessika Roach (Travis); 11 great-grandchildren, Peyton Deiter, Donovan Melendez, Philip Frazuer, Liam Jay Roach, Kiera Johnson, Averie Melendez, Makenna Johnson, Emmalynn Rain Wright, Elyse Mayer, Kinsley Johnson and Hollis Roach; siblings, David Tackett, of Dorton, Keith Tackett, of Dorton, Marcia Forker (Kevin), of Indiana, Linda Gibson, of Indiana, and Gail Potter (Arnold), of Dorton; along with a host of special nieces, nephews and loving friends and family.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Bentley Family Cemetery in Rogersville, Tennessee.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Dave Hammond officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
June Wakeland
June Elizabeth Daniels Wakeland, 94, of Pikeville, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Feb. 16, 1929, a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Daniels Sr. and Mary Billiter Daniels.
She was a homemaker, a retired Sears sales representative, a member of the Cornerstone Church of Christ and a member of the V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Wakeland, in 1959; five brothers, Grover Daniels Jr., Charlie Daniels, Paul Billiter, Eugene Daniels and Paul Daniels; and four sisters, Ethel Talentinow, Goldie Luster, Juanita Gilbert and Fay Francisco.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Wayne “Big J” Wakeland (Betty), of Pikeville; her loving pet “Sam” that she considered her baby boy; and a brother, Clinton Daniels, of Pikeville.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kathy Howell, Cindy Wetzel, Kenneth Oyster, Douglas Oyster and Barbi VanVliet; nine great-grandchildren, Zachery Justice, Haley Wetzel, Hannah Wetzel, Olivia Howell “Granny’s Angel”, Steven VanVliet, Daniel VanVliet, David Oyster, Douglas Oyster Jr. and Mason Oyster; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
