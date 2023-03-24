Gomer Bartley
Gomer Bartley, 83, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Whitesburg ARH Hospital.
He was born July 12, 1939, the son of the late Amos Bartley and Mary Tackett Bartley.
He was the husband of Ruby Wright Bartley, a retired welder, construction worker and heavy equipment operator. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Kentucky Colonel, Dorton firefighter and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Dean Bartley; his twin brother, Homer Bartley; one brother, Jimmy Bartley; and two sisters, Kathleen Akers and Imogene Burks.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one son, Michael Bartley; one daughter, Misty Lewis (Scott); one brother, Amos Bartley Jr. (Polly); three grandchildren, Nicholas Bartley, Savanna Compton, Brayden Newsome and Michael Ison; three great-grandchildren, Penelope Brown, Piper Holbrook and Hudson Holbrook; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Carson Wright, Teddy Honaker, Barry Lucas and others officiating.
Visitation will continue Friday, March 24, with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wilmer Bogar
Wilmer Bogar was born Aug. 30, 1932. He went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at V.A. Health Care in Prestonsburg.
Wilmer was a proud Veteran of the United States Army for 2 years, 1952-1954. He joined the Old Regular Baptist Church on September 9, 2020, and was baptized by Brothers Holbert Hamilton, Neil Thornsbury and Larry Thacker.
He married Janice (Scott) Bogar on June 22, 1962. They were married for 60 years and 9 months. To this union was born two children, Anita Faye Bogar and Wilmer Curtis Bogar; and two stepchildren, Judy Noble and Terry Michael Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lottie Bogar; two brothers, Carl and Carlos Bogar; and one stepson, Terry Michael Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Scott) Bogar; two children, Anita Faye Bogar and Wilmer Curtis Bogar (Tracey); one stepdaughter, Judy Noble (Saul); six grandchildren, Missie McCoy (Jeff), Brent Farley (Meghan), Kaitlyn Nicole Bogar, Cody Osborne, CJ Johnson and Amy Provenzano; nine great-grandkids; and a host of friends that he left behind.
He is resting in peace now with the Lord.
We love and miss you and will meet you someday.
Same day service was held at the Old Regular Baptist Church in Hardy, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. Military Rites were conducted by DAV Chapter #141 of Belfry. Interment followed at Bogar Cemetery, Narrows Branch, in Hardy, with Curtis Bogar, Saul Noble, Bobby Scott, Cody Osborne, Jeff McCoy, CJ Johnson and Carl Johnson serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sandra Burgraff
Sandra Lane Justice Burgraff, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at Memorial United Methodist, at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Rev. Tommy Reed will officiate, assisted by Rev. Ron Acord, Pastor of Memorial Methodist. Music Ministry will be provided by Keith Sammons with Krista Cather, Music Director at Memorial, playing the hymns.
Burial will follow services. She will be buried next to her mother at Fairview Cemetery in West Williamson, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Edwin Easterling
Edwin Winfield Easterling, 69, of Dry Fork of Marrowbone, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his residence.
Edwin was born in Pikeville, Sept. 12, 1953, to the late Robert Winfield Easterling and Samie Bartley Easterling.
In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie and Dean Easterling.
Edwin is survived by four brothers, Donnie Easterling, of Troy, Ohio, Richard Easterling, of Greensboro, N.Car., William Easterling, of Elkhorn City, and Wendell Easterling, of Stephens; one sister, Ella Easterling Meade, of Pikeville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Edwin loved to bass fish, watch car racing and was an avid hunter. He loved music; especially Rod Stewart. His favorite pastime was watching Western movies. He had a host of friends, especially his fishing buddies.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jimmy Dale Sanders officiating. Burial followed at the Easterling Family Cemetery, Dry Fork of Marrowbone.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Fee Fee” Henry
Freda Glendene “Fee Fee” Layne Henry, 98, of Sunset Addition, Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., with Reverend Bob Wertz officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Barbara Hill
Barbara Ann Rhodes Hill, 87, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home in Akron, Ohio.
Barbara was born in Akron, Ohio, May 12, 1935, a daughter of the late Glenn and Ethel Watson Rhodes.
She was a homemaker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Hill; and a brother, Harvey Glenn Rhodes.
She is survived by her son, George Hill, of Akron, Ohio; and two daughters, Ethel Mae Arrowood (Kenny), of Tippecanoe, Ohio, and Cora Lee Walker, of Akron, Ohio.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Bobby Walker, Joey Walker, David Walker, Jason Tackett and George Hill; and five great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Tackett, Trenton Tackett, Braylin Tackett, Clara Walker and Remi Mae Hill.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Unity Free Will Baptist Church, Rockhouse, with evening services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Unity Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Hill Cemetery, Left Fork of Rockhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tara Layne
Tara Suzanne Layne, 30, of Belcher, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuenralhomeinc.com.
“Bear” Ratliff
Johnny Blake “Bear” Ratliff, 64, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, March 20, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Nee” Stuart
Anita "Nee " Stuart, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
There will be a celebration of life held later.
In lieu of flowers please contact the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Carol Tomlinson
Carol Ann Tomlinson, 72, of Betsy Layne, passed away peacefully from this life into the next on Wednesday, March 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
She was married to her beloved husband, Dale Tomlinson, for 54 years. Carol was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, deeply loved the Lord and her family and she was a light to everyone who knew her.
Carol was born in Pikeville, Sept. 7, 1950, to the late Mary Ocie and Joseph Spears.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hubert Spears; her sisters, Genevieve Collins and Patricia Spears; and her son-in-law, Thomas Scott Stanley III.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Dalene Stanley, David Christopher (Heather) Tomlinson and Jamey Matthew (Marcie) Tomlinson.
She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Dalton (Wendi), Alexis (Cody), Emma, Cash, Grace, Grant and Kaiden; as well as her sister, Barbara Tackett; and many other cherished extended family members.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home in Pikeville with evening services beginning at 7 p.m., with Tim McClanahan officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the funeral home with Dale Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Tomlinson, Matt Tomlinson, Dalton Stanley Cody Estep, Grant Tomlinson, Cash Tomlinson and Kaiden Tomlinson
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Cecil Varney
Cecil Varney, 94, of McVeigh, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, with special services at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the funeral home chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Saran Weir
Saran Lee Weir, 70, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 6, 1952, the daughter of the late Clarinet Swiney and Betty Jean Rose Swiney.
She was the wife of Stephen G. Weir for over 52 years, they were high school sweethearts. In 1975, they moved from Delaware to Kentucky. She worked as an office manager for HLT Check Exchange and also worked at Elliott Supply and Glass for over 17 years. She was a member of the Ashcamp Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, sewing and keeping a clean house and helping others.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one infant son, Stephen Dewayne Weir.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Phillip Stephen Weir and Garrick Travis Weir; four grandchildren, Bradien Weir, Sydney Weir, Kaleigh Weir and Isabella Weir; one great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends.
A special thanks to Sandy Valley Transportation and Pikeville Medical Center nurses and doctors.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Shawn Wallace, Doug Ramey, and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
