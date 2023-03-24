Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.