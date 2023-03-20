Mac Coleman
Mac Dona Coleman, 84, of Rockhouse Creek, Elkhorn City, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Mac was born in Pike County, Aug. 11, 1938, the son of the late Warren Coleman and Ollie Harmon Coleman.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a Vietnam Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Gregory D. Coleman, on March 27, 2022; two brothers, Charles Coleman and Forster Coleman; and one sister, Estalene Wallace.
Mac is survived by his beloved wife, Lavern Coleman; one daughter-in-law, Angela Ratliff Coleman; one grandson, Andrew Coleman (Sarah); four sisters-in-law, Drema Coleman, Mary Coleman, Patty Coleman and Lois Damron; and a host of loving Harmon and Coleman cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. Church services will be Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, March 23, at the church with Mike Coleman and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Arthur and Mary Coleman Family Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sheila Compton
Sheila Compton, 66, died peacefully Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her home in Lexington.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Compton (Melissa), of Lexington; parents, Charles and Mary Lou Compton, of Pikeville; brother, Darrin Compton (Rita), of Pikeville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Sheila graduated from Pikeville High School and earned her Associate Degree from Big Sandy Community and Technical College. She retired from Kentucky Finance in 2007. She then went on to work as a legal secretary for several attorneys in Pikeville.
She was best known for her smile that would light up a room, a heart big enough for everyone and the singing voice of an angel. She loved Jesus and wanted everyone to know Him.
Per Sheila’s wishes, no funeral or celebration of life services will be held. She will be cremated and her ashes spread in the ocean in Charleston, South Carolina.
She was loved by everyone and will be missed by all.
She asked that friends and loved ones plant a memorial tree in her memory.
The guestbook may be signed at www.tributearchive.com.
Lavon Conley
Lavon Conley, 91, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
She was born Feb. 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Leffrey Burke and Flora Mullins Burke. She was the wife of the late Truman Conley, a cosmetologist and homemaker, and a member of the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Powers, Wanda Glisson and Christine Akers; and two brothers, Arville Burke and Granville Burke.
She is survived by one son, Jimmy F. Conley (Jewel); one daughter, Neva Jo Bonds (David); two brothers, Ronald Burke and Kenneth Burke; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church with Greg Polly officiating. Burial followed at Powell Valley Memorial Garden, Big Stone Gap. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brian Fleming
Brian Rogacki Fleming, 73, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Oct. 7, 1949, to the late Lenville and Mary Cleo Fields Fleming.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Christiann Nichols Fleming; one great-grandchild, Brylin; and one sister, Jewell Fleming.
Brian is survived by his children, Regina Faye Mullins, Lenville Alford Fleming and Christopher Brian Fleming; grandchildren, Alexis Newsome, Justin Fleming, Lianna Tackett and Brittney Branham; great-grandchildren, Erilyn, Noah, Lennox, Heaven, Hayden, Maddi, Brayden, Jada, Zizi, Willow, Carlen and Jamison; brothers, Michael, Rodney and Craig Fleming; also a host of other family and friends.
Brian will be loved and missed by all who knew and treasured him.
Funeral services for Brian will be held at 1p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Nichols Cemetery, Pikeville. Old Regular Baptist Ministers and Freewill Baptist Ministers will be handling all services for Brian.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dewey Fleming
Dewey Fleming, 82, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
Dewey was born April 13, 1940, the son of the late Hatler Fleming and Didema Bentley Fleming.
He was the companion of Mary Ann Tackett, retired military from the U.S. Air Force, and retired machinist at N.C.R. Dewey was also a member of the Virgie Alliance Church.
Along with his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by two brothers, Lindy Fleming and Bertle Fleming; and one sister, Onalene Klatt.
Along with his companion, Dewey is survived by one son, Kenny Fleming; three daughters, Teresa Goodson (Jeff), Kathy Magnes (Dan) and Tonya Shortt (Anthony); one sister, Ina Lee Richardson; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley Family Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, March 21, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
David Hicks
David Myron Hicks, 50, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
David was born in Banning, Calif., March 11, 1973, a son of Jerry Joe Hicks and the late Deborah Smith Hicks
He was a cook.
Along with his father, he is survived by two sons, Cam Rose and Tae Rose, both of Elkhorn City; five daughters, Malaka Sledge, Shameka Muse, of Atlanta, Ga., Lyric Hicks, of Louisville, Lataura Hicks, of Lexington, and Alyvia Kilgore, of Elkhorn City; and his brothers and sisters, Jerry Hicks, of Las Vegas, Nev., Zeneathra Hicks, of Lena, Miss., Brian Hicks, of Las Vegas, Nev., Christian Hicks, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Kenzie Hicks, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jaden Fields, Diamond Muse, Lamariyah Hicks, Allen Armstrong and Alilah Marshall; and one nephew, Lando Hicks.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Sandy Layne officiating. The burial will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Bill” Lester
Robert "Bill" Lester, 80, of Belcher, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was a member of Elkhorn City Baptist Church, a Gideon member, a Vietnam Veteran, a retired school psychologist, and a college professor.
He was born Dec. 29, 1942, to the late Lancer and Kelsie Rowe Lester.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Skeens.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Erma May Lester, of Belcher; one son, Robert Lancer Lester (Beverly), of Elkhorn City; two grandchildren, Emily M. Lester and Aiden M. Lester; one sister, Mary Lou Kendrick, of Belcher; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Richard Greene officiating. Entombment followed at J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials be made to Elkhorn City Baptist Church.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Polley
James Elster Polley, 74, of Elkhorn City and Glen Dale, W.Va., died unexpectedly Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., as a result of a stroke.
Known as “Jim” to family and friends, he was born in Pikeville, Sept. 18, 1948, the son of James Thomas Polley and Helen Fern Duty Polley.
Jim earned his bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and went on to pass his CPA exam. He operated his own accounting business for more than 30 years. He was also a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in July 1970.
Jim was an active member of the National Fraternal Order of the Police and served as treasurer of the G. W. Young Lodge #029 Fraternal Order of the Police. He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. Jim loved playing pool and had a lifelong passion for Porsches and racing.
He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Rusty Polley, of Lexington, and his children, Julie Polley, and Jennifer Polley Webb, both of Glen Dale, W.Va.; and James Allen-Polley and Laura Allen-Polley, both of Pikeville. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jameson Polley; Kenneth “K. J.” Wilkinson Jr.; Tucker Ryan Davis; Hendrix Thomas Lee Allen-Polley; and Bowie Pierce Lauren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved cat, Meanass.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Overlook Events Center in Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the G.W. Young Lodge #029 Fraternal Order of Police, P.O. Box 16, Elkhorn City, KY 41522., House of the Carpenter, 200 S Front St., Wheeling, WV 26003, or. a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home of Morgantown, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ben Slone Jr.
Ben Slone Jr., 77, of Hurricane Creek Road, Kimper, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
He was born July 25, 1945, in Pike County, a son of Benny Slone and Bernie Pinion Slone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benny Slone and Bernie Pinion Slone; one brother, Kenneth Slone; and one sister, Glema Murphy.
He is survived by his wife, Levern Justice Slone, of Hurricane Creek Road, Kimper; one son, Benny Slone (Stacy), of Meta; one daughter, Jewel Lowe (Joe), of Bent Branch; two sisters, Alice Harris, of Raccoon, and Jeanette Parker, of Alabama; three grandchildren, Natasha Bowman (Jacob), Brandon Slone and Tyler Slone (Haili); and one great-grandchild, Arya Slone.
Ben leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Slone Cemetery, Chimney Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Maxie Slone
Maxie Jean Slone, 75, of Hurricane Creek Road, Kimper, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 5, 1947, a daughter of Callahan Slone and Lizzie Harmon Slone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Callahan Slone and Lizzie Harmon Slone; one son, David Michael Slone; three brothers, Bill Slone, Charlie Slone and Lee Slone; and four sisters, Rosie Dillion, Nancy Ann Slone, Martha Slone and Judy Luster.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Tony Slone, of Hurricane Creek Road, Kimper; two sons, Billy Monroe Slone (Gwendolene), of Kimper, and Timothy Lee Slone (Amanda), of Zebulon; one brother, Carl Slone, of Kimper; nine grandchildren, Michael Slone, Jonathan Slone, David Slone, Margaret Slone, Matthew Slone, Malachi Slone, Hailey Slone, Gracia Slone and Mackynzi Slone ; and four great-grandchildren, Lukas Slone, Landon Slone, Alexander Slone and Hayden Fitzpatrick.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with A.B. Thacker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Slone Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Christopher Smith
Christopher Conder Smith, 38, of Pikeville, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1984, in Pikeville, to Sheila Smith and the late John Smith, of Little Mud.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Smith; and his grandparents, Tommy Kidd (Bertha) and Conder Smith (Mattie.)
Along with his mother, he is survived by his uncle, Tony Kidd (Tina), his aunts, Lena Akers (Tony) and Sharon Kidd; PMC Rehab work family; his brothers, Mickey Johnson, Dewayne Keathley, Scotty Howell, Will Branham and Mikey Spradlin; and a host
of family and friends.
He was a cheerful man who made life tolerable. He could make the darkest of days brighter with just a few words, but he was also someone that wouldn’t just tell you what you wanted to hear. He was always there if you needed him and he would tell you straight what he was thinking about everything. You never had to worry what was on his mind.
The strength he had was unmatched; he had lost his toe, was in a coma, and just endured a lot of hardships, but he refused to give in. He fought so hard to see the next day for his momma, his friends and his brothers. He was someone who touched the hearts of many.
He is going to be truly missed, but I know that he is sitting with his dad watching wrestling or a UK game, and looking down on us. Anytime you just breakout into a random smile or a giggle, that is Chris just making your day a little bit better with something funny.
We love your brother, we miss you, but we understand that you are no longer suffering, and at peace.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Eleanor Stafford
Eleanor Stafford, 71, of Pikeville, Ky., died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was buried at Griffey Cemetery in Jamboree. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Merlin Walters
Merlin Ray Walters, 57, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
He was buried at Griffey Cemetery in Jamboree. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
