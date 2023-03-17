Elijah Adkins
Elijah Edward Adkins, 70, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday evening, March 16, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia. Cremation followed services. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Troy Bray
Troy Gene Bray, 61, of Island Creek, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1961, to the late Orville and Delpha Birchfield Bray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Addie Miller Bray; one sister, Berniece Birchfield; four brothers, Fred Bray, Sandy Joe Bray, Carl Bray and Zander Bray; and one grandchild, Cylis.
He is survived by three sons, Shawn Fields (Ashley), of Menifee County, Troy Bray (MaKayla), of Pikeville, and William Bray, of Pikeville; three daughters, Ashley Luster (Tommy), of Pikeville, Latisha Pauldo (Cedric), of Ashland, and Brittany Bray, of Pikeville; four brothers, James Bray, John Bray, Ransom Bray and Clifford Bray; and 12 grandchildren, Skylar, Allie, Xzavier, Paislee, Madison, Bailey, Caden, Jackson, Carter, Kashtyn, Trinity and Madison.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Island Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Frankie Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at the Bray Family Cemetery, Island Creek.
Visitation will continue Friday, March 17, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, Ky., 41572.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Maxine Brown
Maxine Brown, 80, of Harold, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Maxine was born in Knoxville, Tenn., August 11, 1942, a daughter of the late Eagle and Bertha Sutton Pilkey.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Covenant Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Scarbrough; and two sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by two sons, Matthew Scarbrough (Pam), of Harold, Michael Scarbrough (Marilyn), of Ringgold, Ga.; and a daughter, Wendy N. Adkins, of Harold; and one brother, Tommy Newman, of Ringgold, Georgia.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Ricky, Brittany (Brandon), Tonna (Jimmy), Jennifer, Tiffany (John), Justin, Mikey (Kayla), Shannon, Bree (Jonathan), Chris (Alexis), Matthew (Maranda) and Sean (Nary); and 20 great-grandchildren, Dagon, Lola, Hunter, Leah, Kryton, Ashton, Remi, Savannah, Quinnlynn, Mackenzie, Kirsten, Gracie, Rylee, Nolan, Andrea, Ryan, Evan, Jay, Baylee and Baby Scarbrough.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, 4199 Toler Creek, Road, Harold, 41635.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Church. Burial will follow at the Brown Family Cemetery,Toler Creek. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Earleen Francis
Earleen Francis, 70, of Camp Creek, Stopover, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at her residence.
The family will begin receiving friends on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Camp Creek Pentecostal Church, 50283 KY-194, Stopover, Ky., 41568, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with services nightly at 7 p.m.
Honoring services will be held at the church on Sunday, March 19, 2023, with Pastor Gerald Fields, Larry Rife and Otis Blankenship along with his singers officiating and singing. Burial will follow at the Francis Family Cemetery in Whispering Hills in Stopover with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Nelius Hopkins
Nelius Redale Hopkins, 36, of Greasy Creek, Shelbiana, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1986, the son of Patricia Akers (Donald) and the late Cornelius Yates.
In addition to his father, Cornelius, he was preceded in death by one sister, Misty Hopkins.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his companion, Felisha Robinson, and her two children, Jaxon Robinson and Bentley Robinson; one brother, Joseph Hopkins; two sisters, Amanda Akers and Angela Little; his aunt, Patricia Bartley; his aunts, Valerie Keene (Bo) and Linda Stanley (Jason); his nephew, Kayin Hopkins; his niece, Mary Tackett; and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with church services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at the funeral home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and Jimmy Reed Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Mary Yates Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dr. Harvey Page
Dr. Harvey Allsbrook Page, 95, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his residence.
Dr. Page was born in North Carolina, Oct. 3, 1927, a son of the late Harvey Lee and Clara Allsbrook Page.
He was a retired physician and a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou Osborne Page, on January 21, 2005; and also by three brothers, Robert D. Page, William Howard Page and John England Page.
He is survived by his son, John Brooks Page; and daughter, Deborah Osborne Page, both of Pikeville; and one sister, Ann Braswell, of Elm City, North Carolina.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jenny Abarca (Ceasr), of Brunswick, Ga., Brooks Colvin (Ann Jordan), of Lexington, Page Colvin, of Pikeville, and Emily McDonald (Coleton), of Pikeville; and also eight great-grandchildren, Noah Abarca, Samuel Abarca, Easton Hamilton, Henry Colvin, Hayes Colvin, Molly Colvin, Harvey Ann McDonald and Jackson McDonald.
Visitation will be at the J.W. Call Funeral Home, Friday, March 17, 2023, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Pikeville United Methodist Church with Brad Smart and Guy Moyer officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
David Preston
David Espie Preston, 70, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died peacefully Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A celebration of David’s life was held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Shannon Slone
Shannon Slone, 50, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 12, 2023.
He was born Jan. 13, 1973, to Billy Joe Slone and Shirley Ann McPeek Slone.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clay Slone and Joe David Slone.
He is survived by one son, Brandon Slone, of Pikeville; one daughter, Danielle Slone, of Pikeville; two brothers, Billy Ed Slone and Tommy Slone; and one grandchild, Emma Lynn Slone.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with Doug Tackett and others officiating.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, March 19, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gail Thacker
Gail Thacker, 61, of Penny, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Dorton, March 11, 1962, to the late William Harrison Newsome and Perneatie Newsome.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Roy Joe Thacker; three brothers, Jarvey Edward Newsome, Andrew Allen Newsome and Dale Newsome; and two sisters, Anna Carol Bryant and Tilda Sue Newsome.
She is survived by her husband, James Allen Thacker; two sons, James Thacker Jr. (Shandra), of Georgetown, and William Thacker (Angie), of Delbarton; two daughters, Dollie Thacker (Jacob), of Pikeville, and Linda Thacker (Austin), of Virgie; three brothers, Anthony Newsome, of Virgie, Yale Newsome, of Virgie, and William Harrison Newsome Jr., of Penny; three sisters, Elizabeth Bryant, of Missouri, Billie Goff, of Penny, and Shelia Wright, of Caney Creek; and seven grandchildren, Aubree, Ezekiel, Waylon, Lincoln, Aria, Penelope and Alivia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery in Penny. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Daniel Walters
Daniel Lee Walters, 46, of Chloe Road, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at his residence in Pikeville.
Daniel was born Nov. 21, 1976, the son of Glenda Stanley Walters and the late Danny Walters.
He graduated from Pike Central High School in 1994. Daniel was employed by Kelloggs and was a Christian; his faith was very important to him. In 2012, Daniel's daughter, Taylor Danielle Walters, was born and she was the light of his life. He was so very proud of her.
In addition to his father, Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harley Stanley; his uncle, Randall Stanley; and his paternal grandparents, Bill and Ruby Walters.
In addition to his loving mother, Glenda; and his beloved daughter, Taylor, he is survived by one sister, Angela Spartman; two nieces, Eva Grace Spartman and Harleigh Spartman; maternal grandmother, Marcella Stanley; his aunts, Rhonda Stanley Coleman and Brenda Stanley Maynard; his uncles, Roger Stanley, Mike Walters, Bill Walters Jr. and Andrew Walters; the love of his life, Michelle Horn; and a host of loving cousins, family and friends.
He will be missed dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Trey Mouton officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.