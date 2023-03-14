Troy Anderson
Troy Anderson, 77, a resident of Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Phelps, died Monday, March 6, 2023.
Cremation is set to take place upon the family’s request. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Kenneth Back
Kenneth Harold Back, 91, of Manchester, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his residence.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Pastor James Lanham will officiate. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery.
The guestbook may be signed at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.
Chastity Bentley
Chasity Little Bentley, 43, of Melvin, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Martin, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 1980, a daughter of Joyce (Jacobs) Little and the late Donnie Dale Little.
She was a mortician (funeral director and embalmer) for Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home and Community Funeral Home and a member of Jacks Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Dale Little.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Michael Bentley, of Melvin; three sons, Asher Michael Bentley, Donnie Walker Bentley and Kendall Bentley; her mother, Joyce (Jacobs) Little, of Melvin; two sisters, Liz Burton (Tommy), of Willisburg, and Jennifer Comb (Lance), of Weeksbury; five nephews, Jordan Moore, Nathan Burton, Wes Burton, Keylan Vanover and Ryder Bentley; two great-nieces, Carli Moore and Natalie Burton; and four great-nephews, Parson Moore, Hunter Burton, Noah Burton and Jackson Burton.
Chasity leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Chasity Bentley will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, beginning at 6 p.m., with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Josh Hall and Bill Collins officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the church. Burial will follow at the Little Family Cemetery, Weeksbury. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tommy Blackburn
Tommy Blackburn, 75, of Lower Pompey Road, Shelbiana, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Friday, May 2, 1947, the son of Bessie Kendrick.
He was a miner and served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Kendrick; two brothers, Dean Potter and Robert Hall; and three sisters, Helen Anderson, Mary Varney and Anna Mavis Slone.
He is survived by his wife, Velma Blackburn; three sons, Larry Blackburn, Tommy Blackburn and Glenn Blackburn; and three grandchildren, Tabitha Blackburn, Larry Blackburn and Kaitlyn Reynolds.
He also leaves behind a host of other dear family and friends to mourn his passing.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Big Pearl” Darnell
Earl Scott “Big Pearl” Darnell, 91, of Mouthcard, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
He was the owner/operator of Darnell & Sons Trucking Company and a member of the Mt. View Church of Christ for 51 years.
Scott was born Nov. 11, 1931, in Mouthcard, to the late Colbert Darnell and Virgie Coleman Darnell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Tonnia Lynn Darnell; five brothers, Kenis, Forester, Junior, Herman and Lloyd Darnell; and two sisters, Maggie Wheeler and Ethel Darnell.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Oeda Rowe Darnell, of Mouthcard; two sons, Greg Darnell (Shawna), of Richmond, and Shawn Darnell (Laura), of Pikeville; three grandchildren, Amber Cantrell (Matthew), Heather Bishop (Chris) and Tanner Darnell; and four great-grandchildren, Kinley Cantrell, Tayson Bishop, Sydney Bishop and Bexley Bishop.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Mt. View Church of Christ, with a service Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the church with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Dean
Michael Blaine Dean, 48, of Stone, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, at the funeral home with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Billy Gillis
Billy Robert Gillis, 69, of Greeneville, Tenn., died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Gillis was born in Greeneville, Tenn., and was reared in Washington County. He graduated from Washington College Academy in 1971, and later received his Bachelor and Master’s Degree from East Tennessee State University. He later attended Florida State University where he obtained his Doctorate Degree in English. Mr. Gillis taught English at Big Sandy Community & Technical College in Pikeville, for over 30 years, where he met many wonderful students until his retirement in May of 2022. He then returned home to Tennessee in September of 2022 to be closer to his family.
Mr. Gillis is survived by his two sisters, Jeanette Mathes and Susan and Michael Brown; one niece, Sarah Brown; two nephews, Jeffery Mathes and Nick Brown; one great-nephew, Jeremy Mathes; and two good friends from Kentucky, Craig Slife and fellow Professor Jeremy Dempsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Kathleen Gillis; his paternal grandparents, Bill and Trula Gillis; and his maternal grandparents, Ed and Ethel Humphrey.
Per his request, he will be cremated and there will be no formal services. Arrangements are under the direction of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home of Greeneville, Tennessee. The guestbook may be signed at www.doughty-stevens.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sammy Hall
Sammy Hall, 86, of Indian Creek of Virgie, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born April 3, 1936, to his parents, the late Williba Hall and Bertha Osborne Hall.
He was the husband of the late Gloria Hall, a retired welder and a member of Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheila Damron; two sons-in-law, Greg Damron and Roger Mullins; and two brothers, Williba Hall Jr. and David Hall.
He is survived by one son, Kenny Hall (Berma); two daughters, Peachy Hopkins (Richard) and Pam Mullins; one sister, Barb Tackett (Junior); one brother, Donnie Hall; eight grandchildren, Heather, Monica, Diane, Beth, Chad, Ashley, Josh and Alex; nine great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Noah, Blake, Carter, Dailey, Parker, Heaven, Brayden and Tiegan; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with James Tackett, Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Osborne Family Cemetery, Turkey Pen. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nola Howell
Nola Sue Fields Howell, 81, of Oak Hill, W.Va., formerly of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Oak Hill, West Virginia.
Nola was born in Pikeville, March 15, 1941, a daughter of the late Tom and Eliza Jane Stratton Fields.
She was a retired M.S.H.A. receptionist and a Christian.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Howell, on Dec. 10, 2017; and her siblings, Polly Compton, Chleo Flemming, Juanita Pennington, Louise Fields, Jessie Fields, David Fields and Thomas Fields.
She is survived by two sons, Wesley Alan Howell, of Pikeville, and Leslie Todd Howell (Carol), of Oak Hill, W.Va.; and one daughter, Melissa Ruth Tackett, of Pikeville.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Krystal Tackett, Kasey Tackett (Josi), Kandice Tackett, Cheyenne Pinion, Brianna Howell, Dakota Howell and Dwayne Maynard; and five great-grandchildren, Jace Tackett, Jensen Tackett, Amelia Rogers, Autumn Pinion and Emberlee Tackett.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Burnin White officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Honoring Nola by serving as pallbearers were Kasey Tackett, Dwayne Maynard, Kevin Thacker, Kenneth Thacker and Clifton Thacker.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Pebbles Kinney
Pebbles Marie Kinney, 37, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Private memorial services will be observed by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Fern Parker
Fern Parker, 84, of Raccoon Road, Raccoon, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at ARH Highlands in Prestonsburg.
She was born in Grundy, Va., Thursday, Dec. 22, 1938, a daughter of Jesse Pressley and Gladys Wilson Pressley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Pressley and Gladys Wilson Pressley; two brothers, Kenny Pressley and Thurman Pressley; and one grandchild.
She is survived by three sons, Christopher R. Justice, of Raccoon, Keith D. Justice (Polly Dwan), of Raccoon, and Gregory I. Justice (Christine), of Raccoon; one daughter, DeeAnn Justice, of Raccoon; eight grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
She also leaves behind a host of other dear family and friends to mourn her passing.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ricky Smith
Ricky Thomas Smith, 57, of Pinsonfork, died Monday, March 6, 2023, in Lexington, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Williamson, W.Va., July 11, 1965, to the late Thomas Smith Jr. and Opal Marie “Runyon” Smith.
Ricky was an outstanding mechanic and carpenter. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars. He had a big heart and loved to help people. He adored his family and friends and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donnie Ray Smith; and one grandson, Logan Farmer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Smith; children, Belinda Shae Myrick, of Texas, Cassie Marie Smith Gobble, of Pinsonfork, and Bethany Leann Smith, of Blackberry; brothers, Arnie Lee Smith (Cathy), of Jeffersonville, Tunis James Smith, of Sidney, and William Edward Smith (Aimee), of McAndrews; grandchildren, Makinley and Cayden Farmer; very special friends, Tiny Blackburn and TJ May (he considered a brother) and his wife and children, Bristol, Alixandria and Boston; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services were held at 7 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Pinsonfork Church of God with Pastor Rick Shelby officiating. Cremation followed services. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
John Taylor
John Taylor, 84, of Dix Fork, Sidney, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany on a nuclear missile base during the era of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He was a retired tipple operator for Eastern Coal Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kelsey and Alice Taylor; four brothers, Junior Taylor, William Jefferson "Boshy" Taylor, Theodore "Tedo" Taylor and Lonnie James Taylor; and one beloved son, John Christopher Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Lynn Taylor; two daughters, Angela McKinney, of Dunn, N.Car., and Savannah Grace Cochran, of Canada; one very special grandson, Silas Dylan Thompson, of Canada; one granddaughter, Tasha Taylor, of Independence; two nieces, Judy Noble (Saul) and Michell Spencer (Terry); one very special nephew, Todd Taylor (Tiffany); and a host of friends and family.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Brushy. Burial followed at the John Christopher Taylor Cemetery, Dix Fork, Sidney. Graveside services were conducted by members of the Old Regular Baptist Church. Military Rites were also observed. Arrangements were under the direction of Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.