Marie Christian
Marie Louise Christian, 79, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Floyd "Doc" Stump and Betty Mutter Stump.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alma Sullivan; and two brothers, Charlie Stump and Gary Stump.
She is survived by three daughters, Lena Meade (Thomas), Debbie Christian and Tonya Lawson (Joey); three brothers, Floyd Jr. Stump, Roger Stump and Larry Stump; four sisters, Jean Moore, Margaret Justice, Kay Anderson and Lorene Varney; five grandchildren, Thomas Meade, Corey Meade, Nicole Dulen, Joshua Thacker and Racheal Taylor; six great-grandchildren, Elliot, Kian, Emmit, Sylvia, Ellie and Jersey; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Joey Lawson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joshua Coleman
Joshua Dale Coleman, 38, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
He was born Sept. 4, 1984, the son of James Russell Coleman and Twilia Dale Coleman.
He was the husband of Brandy Lester Coleman and an equipment operator for Bizzack Company.
He was preceded in death by his granddad, Russell Coleman; his grandmother, Eloise Coleman; his granddad, Estil Blackburn; his grandmother, Olive Blackburn; and his nephew and niece, Aaron and Laykin.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by three children, Kaylee CoCo Coleman, Amelia Brooke Coleman and Dalton Ray Kinder; one sister, Tiffanie McCoy (Ryan); one brother, Steven Coleman (Barb); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Clinard Ratliff, Neil Coleman and Rick Fuller officiating. Burial followed at the Coleman Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Charles Curry
Charles Edwin Curry, 85, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died suddenly Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., with Reverend Rick Gannon officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
“Tom” Hall
Howard Thomas “Tom” Hall, 84, of Jenkins, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Paintsville Appalachian Regional Hospital.
He was born in Havre de Grace, Md., Jan. 15, 1954, the son of the late Douglas and Melster (Oakes) Hall.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Colleen) and Shawn; grandson, Ryan; and brother, Douglas Edward (Eyvonne.)
He attended Christiana High School in Delaware and Halifax Community College in North Carolina. He raised his family in Delaware and Alabama while working for Diamond Shamrock and Texaco. Tom enjoyed Philadelphia sports and had a passion for photography. He cherished spending time with his sons and grandson, talked to them almost everyday, and was looking forward to visiting with his children and grandchildren over Easter. His favorite pastime was visiting the shooting range. He loved Philly cheesesteaks, hoagies, TastyKakes and Scrapple.
Funeral services will be provided by Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Onita Hall
Onita Hall, 83, of Frankfort, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Frankfort.
No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory of Frankfort.
Sandra Harris
Sandra Jean Harris, 67, of East Williamson, died suddenly Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
A combined memorial service honoring both Sandy and her sister, Mary, is being planned for a date to be determined by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Betty Hobbs
Betty Ruth Hobbs, 74, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born April 15, 1948, the daughter of the late William "Bill" Holbrook and Stella Mae Burke Holbrook.
She was a retired dietary worker for Pikeville Medical Center. She was a member of the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, but later in life she started attending Voice of Victory Ministries.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Renee Fields (Roger); three grandchildren, Joshua Howell (Chezrai), Jonathan Howell and Bethany Lowe (Justin); five great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Shaddix, Jameson, MaKala and Brexton; two sisters, Carolyn Gilliam and Kathy Harville (Dean); four brothers, James Earl Holbrook (Joann), Edward Holbrook, William B. Holbrook (Verniece) and John Curtis Holbrook (Samantha); and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with church services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12, at the funeral home with Eric Bartley and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Holbrook Cemetery, Left Fork of Island Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Debra Keene
Debra K. Keene, 61, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 19, 1961, the daughter of the late Joe Keene Sr. and Jacqueline Adkins Keene.
She was a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Keene Jr.; and one nephew, Joe Keene III.
She is survived by two sisters, Sherry Keene and Patty Keene; five brothers, Kerry Keene, Jimmy Keene, Terry Keene (Mary), William Keene and Paul Keene (Jessica); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Keene Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Chanda Lewis
Chanda Lewis, 45, of Little Creek, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born Sept. 13, 1977, to Mary Hoover Wells, of Pikeville, and Larry Wells, of Mt. Sterling.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Wendle Lewis; two sons, Robbie Epperson (Lexi Little), of Pikeville, and Colby Lewis, of Pikeville; one daughter, Marissa Lewis, of Pikeville; one brother, Larry Buster Wells, of Pikeville; two sisters, Crissie Walker, of Carrollton, and Nickie Wells, of Mt. Sterling; and two grandchildren, Maislee Brooke Epperson and Haven Skye Epperson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White officiating. Burial followed at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223, or, visit the website donatelifeky.org.
John Taylor
John Taylor, 84, of Sidney, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with church services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the John Christopher Taylor Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lexie Weddington
Lexie Weddington, 67, of Joes Creek, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at her residence.
She was the wife of Trevis Weddington, a custodian for 27 years for Pike County Central High School and a member of Joe's Creek Church of Christ.
She was born Aug. 25, 1955, the daughter of the late James Senters and Mildred Robinson Senters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Connie Lynn Weddington; one brother, James Richard Senters; and one sister, Naomi Lynn Hunt.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one grandson, Justin Trevis Smith (Laken); two great-grandsons, Houston Trevis Smith and Haddix Conner Smith; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randall Parsons and Willie Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Upper Joe's Creek Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
