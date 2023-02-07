Sabrina Coleman
Sabrina Justice Coleman, 62, of Powells Creek, Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 9, 1960, the daughter of the late Charles Justice and Eunice Justice.
She was the wife of Teddy Coleman and a nurse at Pikeville Medical Center.
Along with her parents, Sabrina was preceded in death by two brothers, John Patrick Justice and Charles B. Justice.
Along with her husband, she is survived by three children, Melissa A. Coleman (Todd Murray), Michelle L. Coleman and Teddy R. Coleman; two brothers, Paul Randall Justice and Billy D. Justice; six grandchildren, Amelia B. Coleman, Andrew P. Coleman, Jason A. Coleman, Chad E. Coleman Jr., Sierra A. Coleman and Briana P. Tittle; four great-grandchildren, London B. Dykes, Lillian K. Dykes, Tyson Tittle and Kindal Tittle; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Todd Murray officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Erma Estep
Erma Estep, 85, of Phelps, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center in Phelps.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Cornerstone Apostolic Church, with Pastor Richard D. McKinney and Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Dotson Family Cemetery, Calloway, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Brenda Johnson
Brenda Summers Johnson, 75, of Pikeville, went to sleep and awoke in Glory on Feb. 4, 2023.
She was born in Exeter, Va., on July 5, 1947, to her parents, Charles and Anna Warden Summers.
She spent her childhood growing up in the hills of Appalachia, as a coal miner’s daughter. She was one of 15 children.
On July 25, 1964, she married the love of her life, Roger, and relocated to Bremen, Indiana. Brenda gave her life to Christ in November 1969, dedicating her life to the Awana program, and working with the youth. She was a strong vessel for Christ, witnessing at any opportunity she could and praying for any and every need on demand. She was a nurturing mother to her three children, teaching them at early ages about God's love and to always look to Him for guidance. She was a pastor’s wife for over fifty years, supporting him and abiding by his side as he preached the gospel abroad, until her health began to decline.
Brenda is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Roger, of Pikeville; one son, Roger (Dale) Johnson Jr. (Katie), of Kingsport, Tenn.; one daughter, Keva Burgess, of Pikeville; five grandchildren, Courtney Burgess Tackett (Keith), of Pinsonfork, Lily Johnson, Roger Dale Johnson III, Oliver Johnson and Ella Johnson, of Kingsport, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren, Jaxtyn Zane Tackett and Cooper Lane Tackett, of Pinsonfork; two brothers, Charles (Sonny) Summers, of Hopewell, Va., and Robert Summers, of Piney Flats, Tenn.; one brother-in- law, Jim Morelock, of Hopewell, Va.; five sisters, Nell Long, of Bristol, Tenn., Karen (Hurshel) Johnson, of Duffield, Va., Darlene Varner, of Appalachia, Va., Judy Butler, of Appalachia, Va., and Velva (Raz) Stephens, of Hopewell, Va.; one sister-in-law, Miranda Lundsford, of Exeter, Va.; and a large host of nieces and nephews.
Brenda was preceded in death by one son, Donald William Johnson; five brothers, Jimmie Summers, Earl Summers, Glen Summers, Gary Summers and Bill Summers; and two sisters, Wanda Summers and Louise Morelock.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Brother Bruce Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
She will be missed so much by her family and friends.
We are confident, I say and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Keene Johnson
Keene Michael Johnson, 44, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
He was born March 1, 1978, the son of Judy Slone Johnson and the late Lester Johnson.
He worked in the restaurant industry as a server and deliverer and was of the Baptist faith.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Keith Jonson; and two sisters, Diane Warner and Shelia Johnson.
Along with his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Redena O’Hara, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Ramona Johnson, of Michigan.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at God’s Haven Ministries Church.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the church with Jimmy Scott officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, at Ivy Fork, Upper Chloe. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Virgil Osborne
Virgil F. Osborne, 88, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Virgil was born Sept. 7, 1934, to his parents, the late Joe Osborne and Florence Justice Osborne.
He was the husband of the late Ann Clark Osborne and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Virgil was a former school teacher for Virgie and Jenkins, and he also coached basketball, baseball, and football. He was a member of the School Board and a founding member of the Pike County Bowl and the Wymt mountain school boy classic. He retired from the director of Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program.
Along with his wife and parents, Virgil was preceded in death by four brothers, Burnice, Burl, Gary, Larry Osborne; and one sister, Beatrice McNeil.
Virgil is survived by two sons, Joey Osborne (Beverly) and Shane Osborne (Andrea); five grandchildren, Summer Reese, Jasmine Osborne, Chanston Osborne, Lauren Todd and Ian Osborne; seven great-grandchildren, Eli, Meadow, Jaxon, Liam, Preston and Tatum; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Church services will be held Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the funeral home with John Lucas officiating. Entombment will follow in the R.H. Ratliff Mausoleum in Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Elva Taylor
Elva Marcedas Taylor, 84, of Sidney, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at her residence.
The family will announce a remembrance service for Marcedas at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.