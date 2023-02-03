“Buddy” Edwards
Walter “Buddy” Edwards, 76, of McAndrews, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Patsy Hall
Patsy Ruth Hall, 91, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Patsy was born Sept. 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Fred Coleman and Oma Bentley Coleman.
She was the wife of Elder Glenn Hall for over 71 years, a homemaker and a former Pike County School Teacher. She was also a member of the Elizabeth Old Regular Baptist Church for close to forty years.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda Lavonne Ison.
Along with her loving husband, she is survived by her son-in-law, Tom Ison; two grandchildren, Dr. Keith Ison (Renee) and Kristi Stanley (Ralph II); five great-grandchildren, Heather Makenzie Ison, Isabella Kate Ison, Nicholas Keith Ison, Taylor Brooke Stanley and Ralph Stanley III; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lois Kendrick
Lois Kendrick, 73, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in the chapel of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Cemetery, Lower Pompey Road. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Zenna McCown
Zenna Alice McCown, 84, of Huddy, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Mikey Smith officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Janet Runyon
Janet O'Bryan Runyon, 84, born in Huddy, the place she called "home", lived in Michigan over 60 years, earned her wings on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jan was the beloved wife of the late James Runyon for 30 years. She was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Huddy. Janet was one of 12 children of the late Brown and Grace Smith O'Bryan.
Surviving siblings are: Joe O'Bryan and wife, Shirley, of Troy, Mich., John O'Bryan, of Warren, Mich., Linda O'Bryan, of Belfry, Margaret Stanley, of Canada, Barbara Abshire, of Stone, and Shirl Turner, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and a sister-in-law, Dean O'Brien, of Belfry.
Siblings and their spouses who preceded her in death include: Bobby O'Bryan, Frank O'Brien, Mary Lou Runyon and husband, Bob, Mae Stallard and husband, Howard, Sue Scott and husband, Harold, Olva Stanley, Johnny Abshire and Mark Turner. She is also survived and preceded in death by countless members of the O'Bryan and Runyon families whom she dearly loved
Janet and Jim are survived by two children, Rhonda Jo Runyon and Melissa Gail Runyon-Johnson; one grandson, Jason James Johnson, and the newest bundle of love, great-grandson, Mariano Valentino Johnson, all of Warren, Michigan.
Jan and Jim, high school sweethearts, both from Huddy, married and moved to Detroit, Mich., in 1956. In search of employment opportunities, Jan worked as a cosmetic consultant model at SS Kresge Department store for many years before finding work in the dental field as an assistant and office manager for over 40 years. Jan was dedicated to her job and enjoyed being able to help others.
Jan and Jim built a beautiful life together in Michigan, but they always dreamt of moving back home to Kentucky. After the death of Jim in 1987, Jan became the rock of her family. She was most certainly "Super Woman" in all aspects of life. Jan was a devout Christian and role model to her daughters. Jan's compassion for others and strength to endure life's obstacles embodied all who knew her.
Jan was blessed with a large southern family. She enjoyed spending holidays with all of her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Jan always mentioned how fortunate she was to be part of such a wonderful family. Jan loved her daughters and instilled in them the value of family and friends. Amongst her life's blessings, Jan was also known as "Gan" to her greatest treasures, her grandson, Jason (JJ), and great-grandson, Mariano; they meant the world to her.
Jan's passion for life stemmed from her devoted relationship with the Lord and service to others. She was a member of the Roseville Church of Christ in Michigan. Her greatest joy came from helping others. Jan looked forward to vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.Car., with family. "All are welcome", she would say, "just find a spot." She was an amazing cook and would often surprise people with her larger than life chocolate chip cookies or her famous, towering Italian Cream Cakes, and let's not forget, the smoothest gravy and biscuits this side of the mountain. Jan was a true Southern Belle; her charm would light up any room. Everyone had a friend in Jan. Her life was a gift to all who knew her; she will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sharondale Church of Christ with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday night at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Smith
Gary Dean Smith, 73, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at his residence.
Cremation will take place and the family will hold a celebration of life service on a date yet to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
