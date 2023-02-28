Samuel Casebolt
Jonathan Samuel Casebolt, 84, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Samuel was born in Wheelwright of Floyd County, July 25, 1938, to Ulan and Pearl Casebolt.
After leaving to Ohio to find work, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Lee Spears, also of Floyd County. They were married Oct. 31, 1959, in Clintwood, Virginia. They moved back to Fords Branch in 1962, to be close to his ailing father and mother.
In 1963, Dorothy was baptized at the Fords Branch Church of Christ. Dorothy insisted on her husband attending church with her; Sam would be baptized a few years later and would start a ministry that would last over 50 years. He pastored churches at Fords Branch, Van Lear, Virgie, Shelbiana, the Breaks, Jenkins, and Big Rock Church of Christ.
He baptized hundreds into Christ, and united even more into Holy Matrimony. While being a minister, Sam held down a full time job with CSX Railroad where he was boss over the work train. He was an expert at operating all heavy equipment.
After retiring from ministry, Sam enjoyed time with his family and visits to the Senior Citizen Center where he met up with his buddies for a good game of checkers and pool. He devoted most of his free time to working on Casebolt Mountain where his two sons live.
Samuel is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Lee Casebolt; his two sons, Samuel Dean Casebolt (Carol) and Jonathan Keith Casebolt (Jamie), whom he affectionately referred to as “my boys”; six grandchildren, Natasha Newsome, Sammy Casebolt, Kasey Casebolt, Jessica Casebolt, Austin Casebolt and Kamron Casebolt; two great-grandchildren, Keylee Newsome and Bristol Newsome; and five sisters, Lillian Hampton, Frances Hampton, Lennie Mattingly, Spicy Bartley and Rosa Hall.
Samuel was preceded in death by two brothers, Crawford and Louis Casebolt; and five sisters, Evelyn Richardson, Delphia Cruz, Fayetta Thacker, Inez Workman and Esther Newsome.
He was a member of the Pikeville Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.
Sam will especially be remembered for his love of God, the love of his family, his love of outside work, and yes, the love of a good home-cooked meal from his wife.
Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Fords Branch Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Fords Branch Church of Christ with Billy Dean Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Fords Branch Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Casey
Robert Scott Casey, 68, of Phelps, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in Phelps, Aug. 5, 1954, a son of the late Man Casey and Rittie Casey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Seldon Lee Casey Jr.; two sisters, Ruby and Laura Wolford; and two brothers, John and Willard Casey.
He leaves to honor his memory, his wife of 46 years, Princie Casey; daughter, Rittie Jean Casey; son, Seldon Lee Casey (Kathy); grandson, Brandon Casey (Toisha), and Josh; granddaughters, Tabby, Mella, Ally, Ona, Casey; step-grandson, Jayden Bentley; great-grandchildren, Roberta and Emanuel Casey; brother, Carl Casey (Betty); and a host of special family, friends, nieces and nephews.
Rob loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed digging ginseng and always enjoyed his job as a coal miner. The thing he loved most was spending time with his family.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Phelps with Pastor Bruce Hawkins officiating. Interment followed at the Robert Scott Casey Cemetery, Phillips Branch, in Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps.
Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Services of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Bill” Coleman
William "Bill" Coleman, 84, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 13, 1938, the son of the late Herless Coleman and Ruby Coleman Janney.
He was the husband of Betty Coleman and was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
He was a welder and retired from Kris Electric. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force, in which he served as a military police officer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Travis Coleman; three sisters, Madge Coleman (John), Sybil Thacker (Thomas) and Loretta Danielson.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Gail Slone (Richard); two brothers, Ted Coleman (Naomi) and Dean Coleman (Dorothy); one sister, Judy Janney; one brother-in-law, Fred Danielson; one sister-in-law, Trula Coleman; three grandchildren, William Slone (Tasha), Joshua Slone (Jamie) and Timothy Slone (Robin); four great-grandchildren, Canaan Slone, Wyatt Slone, Hayleigh Slone and Maely Slone; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with A.B. Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Deidra Coleman
Deidra Erlene Coleman, 56, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
She was born in Delaware, March 27, 1966, to Drema Carol Bartley Coleman Collins (Kenny) and the late Charles Edward Coleman.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Charles Coleman.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Telisha Prater (Ryan), of Greasy Creek, one sister, Misty Dawn Coleman, of Jefferson City, Tenn.; and two grandchildren, Tayden and Emersyn Prater.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the Rockhouse Unity Freewill Baptist Church with Mike Coleman and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Family Cemetery in Rockhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Randall Dotson
Randall Dotson, 72, of Lancaster, S.Car, formerly of Pike County, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at Lester Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilburn Hall
Wilburn Jimmy Hall, 83, of Jenkins, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his residence.
He was born July 25, 1939, to the late Wilburn Hall Sr. and Ilma Tackett Hall.
He was a retired teacher and former business owner. He was also a member and moderator of Indian Bottom Old Regular Baptist and Little Hannah
Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Rickey Hall; and one grandchild, Sandy Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Saundra Mullins Hall; one son, Jamie Hall, of Jenkins; one daughter, Cindy Hackworth (Dewey), of Prestonsburg; and three grandchildren, Jimmy Ray Hall, Ashley Nicole Hall and Mary Kay Estep.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers of Little Hannah and Hemphill Churches officiating. Burial followed at the Booker Wright Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Randy Handshoe
Randy Handshoe, 49, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
He was born Jan. 28, 1974, the son of Joyce Frazier Handshoe and the late Kelly Handshoe.
He was a believer of the Christian Faith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three daughters, Kayla Sanders (Ben), Samantha Davidson (Chris) and Amanda Damron; one brother, Scott Handshoe; three half brothers, Rick Handshoe, Larry Handshoe and Kelly Joe Newsome; two half sisters, Diane Ramey and Sheila Hoover; one grandchild, Scarlett Davidson; and a host of loving family and friends.
All services were private. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth M. Howell, 76, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 27, 1946, the daughter of the late James Music and Edith Blankenship Branham.
She was the wife of Levi Howell and was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith. She attended the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
She retired from Pikeville Medical Center .
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jessica Leann Howell; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Jamie Howell (Lisa) and Jeff Howell (Becky); one daughter, Kimberly E. Hopkins (James); a host of brothers and sisters; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Howell Cemetery, Coon Branch of Island Creek, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Susan Newsome
Susan Baldwin Newsome, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at her residence in Canada.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. A private burial service will follow at the Baldwin Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Virginia Ramey
Virginia Burgess Ramey, 88, of McLeansboro, Ill., died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 4, 1935, a daughter of the late W. H. and Annie Stevens Burgess.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Ramey; three brothers, Edward Burgess, Arvid Burgess and Naamon Burgess; one sister, Lillian Compton; one grandson, Christopher Ramey; and one granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Ramey.
She is survived by two sons, Ed Ramey (Diane), of McLeansboro, Ill., and Barry Ramey, of Sesser, Ill.; one daughter, Teresa Ramey Endicott, of Peoria, Ill.; five grandchildren, Dylan Ramey, Morgan Scamahorn (Aaron), Lindsey Luat (Ryan), Brooke Endicott and Nikki Ramey.
She is also survived by three sisters, Carlene Justice, of Pikeville, Wilma Mullins, of Southgate, Mich., and Marie Driscoll, of Wabash, Indiana.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with Eddie Overstreet officiating. Burial followed at the Stephens Cemetery, Hurricane Road, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kenneth Stanley
Kenneth Stanley, 72, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at CAMC Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia.
He was born Oct. 3, 1950, the son of the late Harold Stanley and Birdie Stanley.
He was the husband of Lucy Jane Thompson Stanley and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Doug Hawkins, Clyde Stanley, Billy Stanley and Lester Stanley.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Kenneth Stanley Jr. (Dusty) and Chad Stanley; four brothers, Charles Stanley, Johnny Stanley, Tommy Stanley and Ray Hawkins; one sister, Anita Mullins; two grandchildren, Tyler Stanley (Cortney) and Gracen Stanley; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private family services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
