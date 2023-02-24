Campbell Akers
Campbell William Akers, 73, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 24, 1949, the son of the late Doc Campbell Akers and Polly (Akers) Akers.
He was a general laborer and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Gladys Bradley.
He is survived by his beloved pet, Major; seven brothers and sisters, Eugene Akers, Monroe Akers, Ermil Akers, Bertha Kidd, Lockie Swiney, Pauline Kidd and Robert Dean Akers; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Akers Cemetery, Left Fork of Island Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gregory Branch
Gregory Allen Branch, 66, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A celebration of Greg’s life will be held this summer on a date yet to be determined by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Sabrina Chapman
Sabrina Chapman, 50, of Crawford Bottom, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 12, 1972, the daughter of Sidney Jr. Chapman and the late Dorothy Mounts.
She was the wife of Trichell Chapman, a caregiver and home health worker for Village Caregivers, and a member of Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her husband and her father, she is survived by one daughter, Heather Blankenship (Russell); two sisters, Trina Smith (Shawn) and Georgzella Sincell; four grandchildren, Cloey Bevins, Alexis Thornsbury, Kamelia Hunt and Bailey Hunt; nieces and nephews, Connor Smith, Julia and Farley Lee, Cody and Sierra Sincell; mother-in-law, Shirley Norman; a very special friend, Crystal Zankovitch; special cousins, Darlene Working, Debbie and Tim May, April and Steve Asbury; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church with Benny Freeman and Steve Asbury officiating. Burial followed at the Mitchell Cemetery in Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Keith Curry
Keith E. Curry, 60, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary with Reverend Robert Stephens officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Isabella Goodman
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Isabella Arielle Rose Goodman, one year old. She returned to Heaven on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 10, 2021, the daughter of Ricky and Belvia Goodman, of Gilbert, West Virginia.
Isabella loved watching Barney the purple dinosaur. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her dog, Frosty, and her family and friends. She loved playing with her toys and outdoors.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and adored her.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ricky Goodman; great-grandmother, Edna Blankenship; great-uncle, Will Malcolm Blankenship; and cousin, Zachary Blankenship.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandmother, Kathy Goodman, of Panther, W.Va.; grandparents, Ralph and Connie Young, of Home creek, Va.; special grandparents, Russell and Virginia Prince, of Varney, W.Va.; grandmother, Brenda Goodman; great-grandfather, Will Blankenship, of Stopover; and great-grandparents, Pearlie and Tim Deel, and Florence Bryant. She is also survived by many cousins and friends.
The family would like to welcome friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps, with special services beginning at 7 p.m., with Pastor Russell Prince officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Blankenship Cemetery in Hurricane, Stopover. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
James Owens
James Otis Owens, 77, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Virgie, went to join the Lord following heart complications linked to kidney disease on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Jim, known to some as Jim-dog, was born to Theodore and Aldena Owens (Jonas), April 6, 1945, in Virgie.
After graduating from Virgie High School in 1963, he served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married his wife, Sherry Bishop, Sept. 28, 1968, soon after his return. He did various jobs and worked to achieve an Associate Degree in Business before becoming an employee of American Electric Power with a career spanning 30 years where he worked his way up from moving equipment in the supply yard, to right-of-way agent, to leading the regional department of right-of-way in Columbus. He retired in 2008, and moved with Sherry to Clarkdale, Arizona. Jim’s retirement was primarily spent traveling, eating, volunteering, reading, and spending time with friends and family.
Jim had a brilliant, inquisitive mind and a sharp (and often corny) wit. His caring nature extended past his family and friends to strangers that he felt needed his help.
To his family, he demonstrated what it meant to be a true servant leader doing whatever it took to support and nurture. He spent nearly all his time doing things for others often to his own detriment. He had a strong moral compass and was honest to a fault. (Sometimes people don’t want the truth!)
He was a Christian, a wonderful husband, and an amazing father.
He will truly be missed by all.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry; two children, Jason and Justin; and his three grandchildren, Alexandra Rollins, Blake Owens, and Tyler Owens. He is also survived by his brother, George Owens; and his sister, Sandra Clark.
Jim chose to be cremated and will be interred with full military honors at the Dayton National Cemetery at a future date. Details of the service will be shared as they become available. Additionally, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested for Tunnel to Towers Foundation @ T2T.org, or, The National Kidney Foundation @ www.kidney.org.
Janee Scott
Janee Lynn Scott, 60, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson following a long and very courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., with Reverend Kris Baisden officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson.
Janice Walters
Janice Ruth Walters, 75, of Hatfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at her sister's residence in Hatfield.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with John George Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Ray Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Michael Williams
Michael Kent Williams, 53, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Feb. 7, 1970, the son of Hufford and Anna Justice Williams, of Mouthcard.
He was the owner of M&L Transportation.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Lester Collins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Leslie Collins Williams; daughter, Myka Williams; stepdaughter, Hollie Bryant, all of Pikeville; stepson, Robbie Branham, of Salyersville; his brother, Mitchell Williams (Cheryl), of Pikeville; two nieces and a nephew; his mother-in-law, Sharon Collins; sister-in-law, Christie Blackburn (Todd), both of Pikeville; and several cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the funeral home with Shawn Wallace officiating. Entombment will follow at J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
