Don Abshire
Don Edward Abshire, 88, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.
Don was born in Pikeville, Nov. 7, 1934, to the late Mack and Mallie (Skeens) Abshire.
Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty Williamson Abshire; and one daughter, Donna Sue Abshire.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a member of the Christian Church. Also, Don was a public school teacher in Pike County for over 35 years.
Don will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The family will accept friends at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon with Chester Ray Varney officiating. Entombment will follow at the Isaac Thacker Memorial Mausoleum at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Joe” Adkins
Danny Joe Adkins, 76, of Frankfort, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
He was born in Shelby Gap, Sept. 18, 1946, to Billie Jean and Henry Adkins.
He was a graduate of Virgie High School in Pike County and attended Eastern Kentucky University and graduated from Pikeville College.
He spent his career in teaching and the music industry, working as a band director for Scott County High School and later in sales with Yamaha, Selmer and Cherokee Musical Instrument Companies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billie Jean and Henry Adkins; and his sister, Pamela Adkins Endicott.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Adkins; his granddaughter, Devon Adkins; his great-granddaughter, Ava; and his sister, Cheri Adkins Sloan (David.)
The family will be having a celebration of Joe’s life at a later time.
Obituary courtesy of Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Ricky Duty
Ricky Dennis Duty, 65, of Burdine, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Letcher County, Sept. 29, 1957, the son of the late Donald Bee Duty and Maggie Virginia Varner Duty.
He was the husband of Elizabeth Ann Wright Duty and a retired coal miner.
He was an avid U.K. Basketball and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved talking with people, but being with his kids and grandkids was his favorite.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Molly Leeann Duty; one brother, Carl Douglas Duty; and one sister, Linda Lou Duty.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Anthony Wayne Duty, Justin Kyle Duty, Jason Lee Duty (Erica) and Jessica Elizabeth Duty Kelly (Adam); one brother, Roy Lee Duty; one sister, Donna Sue Swift; six grandchildren, Nyla Kelly, Olivia Kelly, Owen Kelly, Lane Snowden, Mason Duty and Maggie Duty; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church with Greg Polly officiating. Burial followed at the Green Acres Cemetery in Whitesburg. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Randall Slone
Randall Blake Slone, 75, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Bradfordsville.
He was born in Pikeville, Jan. 15, 1948, the son of the late Jack Slone and Buna Castle Slone.
He was a lineman for GE.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie “Pee Wee” Slone and Donnie Slone.
He is survived by one brother, Andrew Slone, of Bardstown.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with a song service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the chapel with Mike Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Zeller
Roger Zeller, 81, of Morristown, Tenn., died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.