Joey Cable
Joey Thomas Mullins Cable, 65, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his residence in Shelby Gap.
He was born May 6, 1957, the son of Margie Mullins Rose and the late Joby Mullins.
In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Cable; and his grandparents, Lee and Julie Cable and Albert and Stella Mullins.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sons, Jeremy Cable, of Berea, Jarrod Cable (Allie), of Richmond, and Joby Cable (Priscilla), of Kite; four grandchildren, Terra Cable, Logan Cable, Aiden Cable and Caroline Cable; two brothers, Jimmy Mullins (Cindy) and Jerry Mullins (Pam); and three sisters, Wanda Johnson (Trilvie), Charlene Mullins and Judith Wright (Timmy.)
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Edgar Sanders and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Big Branch Cemetery, Shelby Gap.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Damron
James Fletcher Damron, 66, a resident of Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Phelps, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
James was born March 25, 1956, to the late Fred and Belle (Chaney) Damron.
James was of the Christian faith and a lifelong resident of Virgie. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and hang gliding. His favorite place to visit was Little Shepherd Trail at Pine Mountain.
James is survived by his daughter, Angela Star Damron, of Pikeville; one brother, Timothy Damron, of Grapevine; two sisters, Kathy Khoshreza, of Lexington, and Barbara Cleveland; two grandchildren, Savannah Shoemaker and Braxton Addington; and one great-grandchild, Locklyn Williams.
In honoring Mr. Damron’s final wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ricky Duty
Ricky Dennis Duty, 65, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his residence in Burdine. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Patty Harris
Patty Jean Harris, 91, of Pikeville, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Pikeville.
Patty was born in Pikeville, April 25, 1931, the daughter of the late Hiram and Mae (Maynard) Aders.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Harris Sr.; two sons, Mike Harris and Richard Gregory Harris; one daughter, Cynthia Rene Harris; and two brothers, Jack Aders and William Edward Aders.
Patty Jean is survived by her son, William B. Harris Jr. and his wife, Arletta; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed and forever loved.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel with Shane Lockard officiating. Entombment will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Terry May, Devon Cecil, Gavin Whaley, Jonathan Harris, Caleb Harris and Nicholas Harris serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bonnie Justice
Bonnie Sue Justice, 79, of Raccoon, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Pikeville.
She was born in Pikeville, March 12, 1943, to the late Ireland and Fannie Justice.
Bonnie is survived by her two loving children: a daughter, Michelle and her husband, Ken Kinder; one son, Anthony Santon III; two grandchildren, Madison and Jacob; a sister, Dorothy Justice; and three brothers, Paul Dean Justice, Foster Justice and Randall Justice.
Bonnie will be sadly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Brent Thompson officiating. Interment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Poyster Keene Jr.
Poyster Keene Jr., 59, of Collins Highway, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 22, 1963, the son of the late Poyster Keene Sr. and Roxie Mae "Adkins" Keene.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Keene and Paula Rene Keene.
He is survived by one sister, Betty Slone, of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Keene Family Cemetery, Gardner Fork, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
George Lee
George Lee, 83, of Draffin, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Ruby Lee
Ruby Lee, 89, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Cookeville, Tennessee.
She was born Dec. 26, 1933, the daughter of the late Curtis Burnette and Daisy Steele Burnette.
She was the wife of the late Ben Lee and a supervisor for Magic Mart.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by one daughter, Connie Thompson (Mike); one son, Allen Lee (Gerri); three brothers; three sisters; four grandchildren, Yvonne Lee, Crystal Davis, Casey Lee and Brandon Lee; two great-grandchildren, Lexy Davis Smith and Shane Lee; two great-great-grandchildren, Oakley Smith and Harrison Smith; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will follow at the Hamilton Jones Cemetery, Joes Creek.
Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Stone Coal Freewill Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobbie Phillips
Bobbie Carol Phillips, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Pikeville Nursing Home.
She was born Nov. 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Laco Tucker and Ida Ray Tucker. She is the wife of Thomas M. Phillips, a homemaker and a believer of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jared Phillips.
Along with her husband, she is survived by three children, Tommy Dean Phillips (Patricia), Tammie D. Conaster (Sam) and Timothy D. Phillips; four grandchildren, Joshua Phillips, Jane Phillips, Connor Phillips and Camron Conatser; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with James Johnson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Billy” Slone
William “Billy” Slone, 94, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Elkhorn City, April 15, 1928, the son of the late William T. Slone and Sabra Adkins Slone.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Sweet Home Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise E. Stanley Slone; one son, Nicky Slone; one daughter, Anita Ratliff; two brothers, Kermit and Chester Slone; and one sister, Corbie Slone.
He is survived by one son, William “Junior” Slone, of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Trena Darlene Taylor, of Elkhorn City; 11 grandchildren, William Travis Slone, Benjamin Lee Slone, Carrie Ann Adkins, Paula Ratliff, Nicky Neil Slone, Crindlyn Mullins, Lincoln Cory Slone, Robin Slone, Brian Lee Taylor, Darlena Coleman and Billie Dawn Gortney; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jerry Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the funeral home chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.