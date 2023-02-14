Shirley Diles
Shirley “Adkins” Diles, 77, of Shelbiana, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Entombment will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
J.D. Hawkins
J.D. Hawkins, 76, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Bristol Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Pikeville, April 8, 1946, the son of the late Ellis Hawkins and Ada Mullins Hawkins.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Hawkins; and one sister, Mary Kelly.
He is survived by two sons, Chris Hawkins and Bradley Hawkins, both of Ashcamp; one daughter, Michelle Hawkins, of Ashcamp; two grandchildren, Tyler Hawkins and Lucas Pigg; and three great-grandchildren, Kason Rich, Braxton Pigg and Kolton Pigg; and one sister, Wanda Jones, of Haysi, Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Richard Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Branham Cemetery, 3C Road, Sycamore. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Phillip Morris
Phillip Dean Morris, 85, of Ashland, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in King’s Daughters Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 18, 1937. He was an only child to the late Rel C. Morris and Edna Wells Morris; he was especially devoted to the care of his mother.
Phillip or “Chief Wolf” as he was known to many friends, was very proud of his Eastern Kentucky roots. He served honorably in the United States Army Reserves and enjoyed a long career in banking in Ashland. Throughout his professional life, he was an avid runner and was very involved with the Y.M.C.A. of Ashland. He adored his children and had a profound love of animals, most notably Gypsy, Sassy and Shebe. Phillip was happiest when in front of an audience where he allowed his sense of humor to shine. He once dated Cher, if only in his own mind, and had conflicting accounts on how he was preceded in death by his big toe.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Jaime Neil, of Lexington, Stephanie Dean Morris (husband, Adrian Rouse), of Bethesda, Md., and Alicia McCollister (husband, Joshua), of La Grange; grandchildren, Sarah Neil, Samuel Phillip Rouse, Jameson McCollister, Phoebe Rouse and Adeline McCollister; and his guardian angel and Ashland lifeline, Georgette Carlisle and family.
In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by a son, Kyle Martin Morris; and the mother of his children, Judith Leete Morris.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Y.M.C.A. of Ashland.
A celebration of Phillip’s life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Steen Funeral Home of Ashland.
“Sam” Powers
Emmalene "Sam" Shelton Powers, 88, of Virgie, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Emmalene was born in Floyd County, Oct. 22, 1934, the daughter of the late Jay Shelton and Goldie Beverly Shelton.
Emmalene was of the Freewill Baptist Faith and attended Valley Grace Church. She was a homemaker and had various opportunities (working for others), throughout her life, including owning her own business.
Emmalene was preceded in death by her parents; and two daughters, Sharon Shoda and Tammy Hammons.
She is survived by two sons, Tom Stumbo and Darrell "Bill" Stumbo (Laura); two daughters, Susan Kendrick (Ralph) and Mary Moser (David.)
She is also survived by a sister, Judy McKenzie; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Grace Valley Church with Randy May and Nathan Little officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rickie Ray
Rickie Edward Ray, 60, of Pikeville, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023,at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel with Tyler Bentley officiating. Military honors were conducted by the DAV Elkhorn City Chapter #140. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Turner Ray Sr.
Turner Gene Ray Sr., 84, of Freeburn, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at his residence.
Honoring services will held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Pastor Ronnie Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at the Buddy Mounts Cemetery, Majestic. Military honors will be observed by Belfry Chapter #141 of the Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Doris Varney
Doris Jean Dotson Varney, 80, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 1, 1943, the daughter of the late Amos Dotson and Ennis Vipperman Dotson.
She was the wife of Jessie Varney, a homemaker and a believer of the Primitive Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Dotson.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Jessica Pinson (Jerry) and Teresa Varney; three sisters, Della Dotson, Darlene Martin and Diana Pennington; and a host of family and friends who will miss and love her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home chapel with David Allen Thacker and Bruce Sawyers officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sabra Wood
Sabra Lynn Patton Wood, 81, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a retired City Utilities Clerk and served as a Pikeville Medical Center reimbursement manager for 20 years. She was a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church for over 50 years, a member of the Pikeville Methodist Women and a Girl Scout Leader.
Sabra was born in Pikeville, Nov. 19, 1941, the daughter of the late Charles Gordon Patton and Lenna Mildred Taylor Patton.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jarrett Malcolm Wood III.
She is survived by a son, Charles Christopher Wood; and a daughter, Kathryn Elizabeth “Beth” Wood Compton.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Haley Lynn Compton and Jarrett Malcolm Wood IV; and two great-grandchildren, Addisyn Elizabeth “Addy” Adkins and Kollin Dwight Adkins.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Pikeville United Methodist Church with visitation to begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Men from her Sunday School Class will honor her by serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
