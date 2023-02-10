Bobby Biliter
Bobby Ray Biliter, 64, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Hazard ARH Medical Center in Hazard.
Bobby was born in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 4, 1959, a son of the late Bradley and Linda Jane Kendrick Biliter.
He was a retired bank security guard and a member of the Millard Fellowship Church.
He is survived by his first wife, Tareta Carol Slone, of Pikeville; his second wife, Donna Belcher Biliter, of Louisa; his son and daughter-in-law, Bobby Darren Biliter and Danette Forsyth Biliter, of Pikeville; his daughter and son-in-law, Trista Renae Biliter and Tracey Risner, of Prestonsburg; one brother, Hank Edward Biliter (Jean), of Eubank; and one sister, Katherine Johnson (Howard), of Pikeville.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, Bradley Harrison Biliter, Bobby Darren Biliter II, April Blackburn (Will) and Alicia Thompson (partner- Jamie Fields); four great-grandchildren, Avery Scott Blackburn, Piper Jean Thompson, McKinlee Fields and Deulan Fields; and nieces and nephews, Lynda Gayle Eckhardt, Eric Johnson and Sarah Biliter.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wesley Russell officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Keith Curry
Keith Curry, 60, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Glenda Coleman
Glenda Faye Coleman, 63, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.
She was born in Pikeville, Jan. 26, 1960, a daughter of the late Terrell Jr. Thacker and Martha Slone.
She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother and believer of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Coleman; their infant daughter, Ronda Coleman; one sister, Anna Mae Johnson; a daughter-in-law, Katie Euken Coleman; three nephews, Colton Snow, Mark Snow and James Thacker; and one niece, Martti Lynn Snow.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin Lambert Coleman (Kayla Weisel) and Eric Eligha Coleman; one daughter, Brandy Lee Coleman Adams (Johnny Adams); four sisters, Brenda Gale Cantrell, Wanda SueTthacker, Bonnie Thacker and Debbie Thacker; four brothers, Harold Dean Thacker, Jimmy Thacker, Roger Thacker and Lester Thacker; two sisters- in-law, Sharon Snow and Kimberly Kirkwood; her loving grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Anna, Adalyne, Amelia, Eligha, Odessa, Martha, Leland, Waylon, Abel Coleman and Stacey, Skyler, Amber, and Autumn Adams; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other dear family and friends.
Visitation will continue at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Shad McClanahan officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
David Griffith
David Dwayne Grifith, 52, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 12, 1970, to his parents the late Carl Griffith and Fayetta Abshire Norman.
He was the husband of Crystal Hall Griffith, a coal miner and a believer of the christian faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ermel Griffith; and his stepfather, Paul Norman.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Natasha Griffith (Jay Posadas); one son, Shawn Griffith; his mother-in-law, Fontella Griffith; one sister, Tammy Mullins (Chris); five nephews, Gage, Jade, Hayden, J.D. and Jordan; three nieces, Sky, Tori, Gwen; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Church services will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery in Dry Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billy McClanahan
Billy McClanahan, 66, of McCarr, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson.
He was born May 7, 1956, to the late Freddie Edwards and Nettie McClanahan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles McClanahan.
Billy loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, especially his wife. He always enjoyed a good visit with his friends.
His presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those surviving Billy include his loving wife, Vickie McClanahan, of McCarr; daughter, Misty Ratliff, of Matewan, W.Va.; special son-in-law, Malcolm Kinder; brother, Jimmy McClanahan (Bonnie), of Belfry; grandchildren, Kendra, (Tanner Lambert), Shanda, Mason and Logan.
The family would like to welcome friends at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Jones & West Funeral Home, in Phelps, with special singing and a service beginning at 7 p.m., with Otis Blankenship officiating. In honoring Billy’s wishes, cremation will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps.
Paul Osborne
Paul Eugene Osborne, 76, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Paul served his country proudly in the United States Marines.
A memorial service will be observed at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joey Price
Joey Blake Price, 45, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 30, 1977, a son of William Blake Price and the late Tammy Gail Price.
He was a United States Postal Worker.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tammy Gail Price.
He is survived by his father and a daughter, Hollie Marie Price.
All services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Harold Ramey Jr.
Harold Ramey Jr., 84, of Mouthcard, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Ramey Family Cemetery, Mouthcard. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dale Shell
Dale Ray Shell, 47, of Phyllis, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Grundy, Va., May 30, 1975, the son of Donetta Ward Shell, of Phyllis, and the late Ray Shell.
He was a mine electrician and attended the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Willis Shell; his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Cora Shell; and his maternal grandparents, Donald and Okie Ward.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Nathaniel Shell (Kimberly), of Frankfort; five brothers, David Coleman, of Florida, Greg Coleman (Angella), of Phyllis, Charles Shell, of Pikeville, Danny Shell (Marsha), of Virginia, and Luther Shell (Alice), of Pikeville; two sisters, Betty Varney (Jack), of Pikeville, and Kathy Goff, of Michigan; his fiance', Laura Hamilton, of Phyllis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ with Jim Abshire and Dwayne Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Bevins Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue all day Friday, Feb. 10, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Mary Thompson
Mary Katherine Smith Thompson, 68, of East Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Phelps.
A memorial service will be held later at a time and date to be determined by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
