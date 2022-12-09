Gary Bartley II
Gary Dean Bartley II, 46, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Toni Dotson
Toni Leigh Dotson, 59, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in South Williamson.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Charles Marlow
Charles Edward Marlow, 94, of Berea, formerly of Pikeville, went home to the LORD Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
He was the son of the late Reba Kate (Lowe) and Ned Marlow, born March 12, 1928, in Alva. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Theda Johnson Marlow; two sisters, Edna Helen Marlow (stillborn) and Charlene Osgood; and three great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his brother, Harold Marlow (Ada), of Okeechobee, Fla.; sister, Charlotte Teague (Earl), of Hamilton, Ohio; his son, James (Debbie), and daughters, Carolyn Turner (Ray), Linda Daniels (Larry) and Rose McCoin (Jeff); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, attended Cumberland College (University of the Cumberlands) and graduated from Transylvania University. He retired from the Social Security Administration. He was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Pikeville. At the time of death, he was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church in Frankfort.
He had served as a deacon, song leader, and Sunday School teacher for many years at Immanuel Baptist.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, for the family, and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., for the public at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m., with interment in the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate Gideon Bibles in his name
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Gopher” Phillips
Gary Eugene “Gopher” Phillips, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family, following an extended battle with cancer.
Gary was born Dec. 25, 1952. He graduated from Fedscreek High School in 1971, and has lived in this community all his life. He also went to Pikeville College for a while.
He worked his entire life in the coal mining industry; working for Kentland Coal Company, Kentucky Carbon, Woodman No. 3 Mining, Dags Branch Coal Company and CPG Inc. He had 38 years in the coal mines.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Gary was preceded in death by Jody Lance Phillips, his only son; Grayson Phillips Jr., Father; Tom Davenport, Stepfather; Grayson Phillips Sr. and Vina Slone Phillips, Paternal Grandparents; Frank Keene and Della Keene, Maternal Grandparents; and Aimee Grace Pugh, Special Niece.
He is survived by Augustine Davenport, Mother; Larry Phillip (Sharon), Brother; Donna Pugh (Neil), Sister; all of Fedscreek; Rhonda Fuller (Kerry Young), Sister, of Lexington. Many loving friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gary was of Christian faith, and had been attending Feds Creek Baptist Church, and on Nov. 11, he fully gave his life to the Lord.
Funeral services will be at Feds Creek Baptist Church. Viewing on Friday, Dec 9, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Service on Saturday, Dec 10, at Feds Creek Baptist Church, beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Hatler Slone
Hatler Slone (Papaw) passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family after a long-blessed life of 85.5 years, but never considering himself an old man.
Hatler was born on April 14, 1937, at Kimper, as the first child of the late Nathanial David Slone and the late Faris Layne Slone. He was of the Old Regular Baptist faith with his home church being Cedar Bottom Old Regular Church on Hurricane Creek of Kimper.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant daughter, JoAnn Slone, of Kimper; a grandson, Jonathan “Punk” Eddie Chapman, of Kimper, who was his best friend; his sisters, Lola Ermaline Harris, Bernistene Johnson, Thelma Mae Varney, Gladys Smith, Josephine Slone; his brothers, Elster Lee, John Worth “JW”, Willie E.C., Willard Alonzo and Hansel Slone.
He is survived by his lovely wife, Grace, who he has shared a life of 61.5 years, all of which living in Pike County. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Jerry) Wilson, of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Donna (Keith) Damron, of Nicholasville. Two Grandsons and one Granddaughter whom he was proud of, Aaron Damron, of Nicholasville, Anthony (Maggie) Damron, of Winchester, and Alexis (Trevor) Combs, of Lawrenceburg; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Damron, Anthony Damron, Trevor Combs, Jeff Wood, Jerry Wilson, Keith Damron, Brian Stanley, John Slone (nephew.) Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Elswick and James Slone.
Hatler considered himself a “simple man” who spent his days ciphering on the back of envelopes as he budgeted the paying of his bills and other numbers. Hatler began his working life as a young man working in corn fields and timbering. He was a retired coal miner where he mastered the skills to perform all jobs in the mines, from operating a loader, roof bolting, electrical work, and many other tasks. He was always ready to share his memories of his early days with all who sat with him. He would share how he was often recruited by many different mine operators for work, the memories of mining and the many friends he made with miners throughout the county.
To me, Donna, Daddy was a complicated man. He was the most infuriating man I ever knew. Then he would show his humble, kind, sweet soul to me. He loved momma and his girls. I know Daddy went to heaven because God took him peacefully and with ease. God knew his heart. Now Jesus smiled when he walked through those gates! He told Peter to buckle and Michael to arm up. And Daddy is telling everyone to turn the lights out and water off!
Hatler will be missed by those who loved and knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., on Saturday. Burial will follow at the Varney Branch Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Dewey Smith Jr.
Dewey H. Smith Jr., 58, of Panther, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Followers Church, Bradshaw, West Virginia. Burial will follow at the Rocky Justice Memorial Cemetery, Panther, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bobby Sturgill
Bobby Newton Sturgill, 76, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Landmark of Elkhorn Nursing and Rehab Center in Elkhorn City.
Bobby was born in Pikeville, Nov. 30, 1946, a son of the late Casper and Gracie Mulkey Sturgill.
He was an auto mechanic and a member of the Full Gospel Fellowship Church on Hurricane Road in Pikeville.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bobby “Robert” Newton Sturgill Jr.; and a sister, Carolyn Justice.
He is survived by his daughters, Camellia Warrix and Anna Lou Wakeland; a daughter-in-law, Crystal Sturgill; his brother, Billy Joe Sturgill (Kathy) and his sister, Dixie Thacker (Lonnie.)
He is also survived by three grandchildren, Amber, John Robert and Brandon Lee; and five great-grandchildren.
Services for Bobby Newton Sturgill will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Harold Whitt
Harold Whitt, 90, of New Tazewell, Tenn., formerly of Biggs, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Claiborne Medical Center in Tazewell, Tennessee.
He was born in Biggs, July 5, 1932, the son of the late Lacy Ivol Whitt and Fairy Hunt Lester.
He was the husband of the late Bonnie Maxine Williams Whitt, a retired repairman for General Motors, and owner/operator of Whitt Trucking Company. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Toni Whitt.
He is survived by two sons, Keith Whitt (Darlene) and Bryan Whitt; one granddaughter, Crystal Whitt; and a host of loving family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with Joe Ray Horne officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
