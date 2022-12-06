Frona Bevins
Frona Justice Bevins, 91, was born Jan. 2, 1931, to the late Flem Justice and Sarah Florence "Fonnie" Justice, in Pike County.
Frona was a homemaker and the wife of the late Jesse Vernon Bevins. She was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Besides both parents, Frona was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Vernon Bevins; her brothers, Jerry C. Justice, Rufus (Happy) Justice, Flem Danzel Justice, Malcolm Dean Justice, Phillip Green Justice, Dolan Clayton Justice, Fon Blake Justice and Bobby Clinton Justice; her sisters, Lassie Justice, Cool Rogers and Geraldine Justice; her son-in-law, Duane Eugene Leininger; and her granddaughter, Stacey Renee Wood.
Frona is survived by one daughter, Zelma Loretta Leininger; one son, Jesse Randal Bevins; four grandchildren, Melissa Denae Barrett, Daniel Jude Barrett, R. Derrick Martz and spouse, Kristy Ann Martz, and Savannah Taylor Bevins; six great-grandchildren, Danielle Romaniello and spouse, Alexander Romaniello, Daniel Barrett, David Barrett and spouse, Alycia Pilcher, Devin Wojciechowski, Logan Leininger-Martz and Nathan Wood; two great-great-grandchildren, Benjamin Barrett and Lilly Barrett; one brother, Kenneth Darrell Justice; and one sister, Glema Sue Kunz and spouse, Roger Kunz.
Frona will be missed by a host of friends and family who knew and loved her. She was fearless, resilient and creative. She excelled in baking, cooking, quilting, crocheting, gardening and much more.
She loved her family fiercely and Jesus above all.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Donald Ray Davis officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patricia Ervin
Patricia A. Ervin, 59, of Twin Oaks Road, Wellington, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Josephine Estep
Josephine J. Estep, 94, of New Tazewell, Tenn., died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
She was born in Pike County, September 1928, to Myrtie Anderson Justice and Lawrence Justice, who both preceded her in death.
She married the love of her life, Ronald Estep, on Valentine's Day and went on to spend 61 wonderful years together, until he passed away in 2016.
Josephine leaves behind a loving family:
Her children: Karen (Greg) Williams, Joan (Paul) Sheidler, Tracy (Pam) Estep: Grandchildren: Tonya (Keith) Welch, Anthony (Tonya) Estep, Curtis (Misty) Sheidler, Stephanie Estep, Rebecca Sheidler, Lindsay Estep, Marcus Estep, and Ava Estep: Great-Grandchildren: Brandon Widener (Michelle Spivey), Tyler Parker, Adam Estep, Mahla (Dawson) Bell, Alex Estep, Isabella Wright, and Stephen Sheidler: Great-Great-Grandchildren: Paislee Parker and Brielle Widener: two Sisters: Augustine McCurry and Lucretia Turner: two Step-Sisters: Glenda (Roger) Tackett and Laura Mae (Eddie) Hurley: one Brother: Gomer Justice: And a multitude of friends and family. Special friends, Gaynell Thornsbury and Judy Ward; and loving niece, Leslie Turner
Other than her parents and her loving husband, Josephine was also preceded in death by two Sons: Stephen Randall Estep and Robert Douglas Estep; two Sisters: Edith Justice Slone and Mazie Justice; two Brothers: Gether Justice and Chester Justice; and three Step-Sisters: Maddie Ann Cole, Dorothy Billiter and Billie Doris Phillips.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. Graveside services followed at the Fairview Cemetery. Officiating the service was Rev. Brandon Bolden and singers, Lisa Spires and David Painter.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Coffey Funeral Home of New Tazewell, Tennessee.
“Jerry” Johnson
Gerald R. "Jerry" Johnson, 52, of McRoberts, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Russell Springs.
Jerry was the husband of Angela Barnett Johnson, a truck driver and a believer of the Christian Faith. He was born Oct. 9, 1970, the son of Ronnie Johnson and Patricia Durtka Wampler.
Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Keith Johnson and James Robert "Bobby" Barnett.
Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by one son, Jacob Logan Johnson (Amberly); one daughter, Taylor Michele Bentley (Jordan); five grandchildren, Jaelyn, Jaci, Jensyn, Jaxton and Judson; one brother, Clyde Wampler; six sisters, Emily Bratton, Gena Bowling, Julie Edwards, Stacie Bartley, Rhonda Tackett and Jessica Fleming; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Danny Quillen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Paul Johnson
Paul Dean Johnson, 74, of Harold, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 7, 1948, the son of the late Bill Johnson and Edna Wallace Johnson.
He was the husband of Lona Johnson, a coal miner and a member of the Lower Toler Church of Christ. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
Along with his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Greta Ratliff and Jessie Johnson; one sister, Wilma Hamilton; two grandchildren, Austin Ratliff and Isaiah Young; granddaughter in his heart, Bella Newsome; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Lower Toler Church of Christ with Church of Christ ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Charles Marlow
Charles Edward Marlow, 94, of Berea, formerly of Pikeville, went home to the LORD Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
He was the son of the late Rebecca Kate (Lowe) and Ned Marlow. He was born March 12, 1928, in Alva.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Theda Johnson Marlow; two sisters, Edna Helen Marlow (stillborn) and Charlene Osgood; and three great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his brother, Harold Marlow (Ada), of Okeechobee, Fla.; sister, Charlotte Teague (Earl), of Hamilton, Ohio; his son, James (Debbie); his daughters, Carolyn Turner (Ray), Linda Daniels (Larry) and Rose McCoin (Jeff); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, attended Cumberland College (University of the Cumberlands) and graduated from Transylvania University. He retired from the Social Security Administration. He was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Pikeville. At the time of death, he was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church in Frankfort.
He served as a deacon, song leader and Sunday School teacher for many years at Immanuel Baptist.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate Gideon Bibles in his name
Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lindsey Musick
Lindsey Emma Musick, 42, of Pikeville, and formerly of Columbus, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness.
Lindsey was born in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 19, 1980, the daughter of Emily Carolyn Cantrell Hughes, of Columbus, Ohio, and the late John William Hughes who passed away April 7, 2022.
Lindsey had worked as a patient advocate known as “Mayor” of Colontown, and was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church. She had studied four years of college in Christian studies.
Ms. Musick’s survivors include; her mother, Emily Carolyn Cantrell Hughes, of Columbus, Ohio; her son, Hosea Simeon Musick, of the home in Pikeville; her two daughters, Moriah Hope Musick and Lottie Moon Musick, both of the home in Pikeville; one brother, Travers Jonathan Hughes, of Columbus, Ohio; and Hillary Carolyn and her husband, Anthony Carnell, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The family would like to invite you to come for food and fellowship at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Cornerstone Christian Church in Pikeville.
The memorial funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Paul Potter officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Verna Ratliff
Verna Carol Ratliff, 73, of Shelby Gap, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Elkhorn Creek Independent Church. Burial will follow at the Benny Tackett Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Amanda Slone
Amanda Slone, 43, of Kimper, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 3, 1979, a daughter of Nathaniel Gene Slone and Phyllis Chapman Slone.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Chapman Slone.
She is survived by her companion, Patrick Presley, of Kimper; one son, Dalton Duty, of Pikeville; one brother, Jacoby Slone, of Kimper; two sisters, Angela Staton, of Grapevine, and Agenia Slone, of Austin, Tex.; maternal grandmother, Alice Charles, of Red Creek; two nephews, Dakota Staton and Jordan Slone; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Richard Staton and others officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Cedar Bottom Old Regular Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Lillian Warring
Lillian Slone Warring, 71, of Blackberry City, Matewan, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Services honoring the life of Lillian will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Pastor Dave Stratton officiating. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Ricky Williamson
Ricky Williamson, 64, of Chloe Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Virginia, Sept. 20, 1958, a son of Garlon Williamson and Barbara Joye Chapman Williamson.
He was an auto mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Hank Williamson; and one grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Goff Williamson; two sons, Robert Williamson, of Chloe Road, and Tommy Spencer (Patricia), of Gallipolis, Ohio; three daughters, Krystal Bartley, of South Carolina, Alice Spencer, of Gallipolis Ohio, and Redia Jennings (Marlon), of Loraine, Ohio; one brother, Jerry Williamson, of Millard; two sisters, Barbara Rose, of Pikeville, and Patsy Allen, of Ivel; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Duane Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Williams Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
