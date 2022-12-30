Essie Akers
Essie Mae Akers, 92, of Stone, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Richard Brown
Richard Brown, 81, of Raccoon, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 16, 1941, a son of the late Charlie Brown Jr. and Dolly Goff.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a member of Mason Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375, El Hasa Shrine, Hillbilly, F.O.P., G.W. Young Lodge #029, and lifetime member of the Johns Creek D.A.V. Chapter 166. He was of the Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Brown; and three brothers, John Brown, Rodney Brown and Terry Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (West) Brown; two sons, Clayton Brown (Shawntella), of Raccoon, and Richard Brown Jr., of Washington; two daughters, Christy Thompson (Tim), of Raccoon, and Teresa Kinkle, of Washington; three sisters, Mickie Coleman, of Raccoon, Marcelene Maynard, of Raccoon, and Elizabeth Elswick, of Winchester; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Doug Thompson and A.B. Thacker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.

Jennifer Calhoun
Jennifer Calhoun, 61, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ruby Childers
Ruby Joyce Childers, 86, of Garden Village, sadly passed away in Louisville, Dec. 28, 2022. Ruby’s life ended peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Ruby was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Lawrence Wesley Childers.
She is survived by her daughter, Francine (Ricky) Ray, of Pikeville; and her most beloved grandsons, Wesley (Heather) Ray, of Paintsville, and Matthew (Staci) Ray, of Louisville. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Lillian Ray, of Paintsville. Ruby was a faithful Christian and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She dedicated her life to service of the Lord and to loving her family. Francine, Wes and Lilly, and Matthew were her greatest joys. Ruby was selfless, kind, and giving.
She will be deeply missed, but her family finds comfort in knowing that she is resting with the Lord.
The family will accept friends at the Thacker Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 6 p.m., with a service beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services for Ruby will be held at 1 p.m.,Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Billy Compton will be officiating all services for Ruby.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.

Charles Johnson
Charles Edward Johnson, 86, of Virgie, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 20, 1936, to the late Mander and Mary Alice Johnson.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Melvin Johnson; and two sisters, Dixie Harmon and Elberta Johnson.
He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews; and his nieces who were his caretakers, Francis Gilbert and Jane Branham.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with James Dotson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Ben Johnson Cemetery, Indian Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Annette Kendrick
Annette Francis Kendrick, 77, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Kendrick Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.

Dallas Layne
Dallas Layne passed away in Pikeville, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
He was born in McVeigh, May 26, 1932.
Dallas served his country for eight years in the US Air Force during the Korean War. After leaving the Air Force when the war ended, he was employed with Commercial Credit Corporation in the Auto Finance Division for 16 years. Dallas moved to Pikeville to become employed by Citizens Bank (now US Bank) for 30 years and later became their Executive Vice President, where he retired and was on their Board of Directors.
During his successful finance career, Dallas served in many civic and community organizations, which included Kiwanis Club, the Twin Eagle Flying Club, Pikeville Chamber of Commerce, Big Sandy Add Service Corporation, Pike County Idea Board, Pikeville Public Hospital Board and his most honored responsibility was being named Pikeville City Commissioner. He was a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church of Pikeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Clyde and Lola Griffith Layne, of Grundy, Va.; two sisters, Shirley Layne and Ruby Jean Layne Ratliff (Frank Ratliff); one daughter, Angela Thea Layne Abitz; and Myrna Loy Layne, his first wife and mother of his children; a special chosen grandson, James Douglas Charles; and his best buddy, James A. Ray.
He is survived by his brother, Donald Lee Layne, of Oakwood, Va.; sister, Garnette Layne Stewart; two sons, Virgil Paul Layne, of Roanoke, Va., and David Matthew Layne, of Clearwater, Fla.; one grandson, Dallas Matthew Joseph Layne (Lexi), of Columbus, Miss., expecting a baby girl any day; and his special chosen family, Sarah Ray Chinn, Twilia Ray Charles-Duff (Todd), Jake Duff, Hollie Charles (Ben Koostra) and Jordan Charles (Jessica), JT Charles and Jenna Charles.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., with Paul Potter officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Honoring Dallas by serving as pallbearers will be: Tom Anderson, Jordan Charles, David Stratton, Danny Stratton, Tivis Newsom Jr. and Rick Newsom. Honorary pallbearers will be: Clinton Daniels, Bob Ford and Dr. Oon Leedhanachoke. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.

Barbara Meade
Barbara Lynne Meade, 76, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Barbara was born in Williamson, W.Va., Dec. 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Thomas Graham Bevins and Doris Louise Massie Bevins
She was a homemaker and a member of the Meta Baptist Church and the Bible Study Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Meade, April 13, 1999; and by one brother, Gregory Keith Bevins.
She is survived by her husband, Lucian Irvin Meade; two sons, Mark Irvin Meade and Christopher Todd Meade, both of Johns Creek; one daughter, Bethany Meade Potter (Chris), of Lexington; one brother, Thomas “Tommy” Bevins (Priscilla), of Winchester; eight grandchildren, Mason Meade, Molly Meade, Caleb Meade, Ocean Robertson, Abbey Potter, Kaylee Meade, Presley Meade and Grayson Potter; and three great-grandchildren, Sadie Mae Meade, Isla Meade and Malcolm Meade.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Meta Baptist Church with Jody Thompson and Roger Blackburn officiating. A private burial followed. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.

Flornia Nelson
Flornia Nelson, 94, of Turkey Creek, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Mikey Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.

Ruby Newsome
Ruby Newsome, 89, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

Vickie Ramey
Vickie Lynn Adams Ramey, 54, of Pikeville, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.

Opal Slone
Opal Louise (Moore) Slone, 77, of Raccoon, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 25, 1945, a daughter of the late Howard and Cleo (Spencer) Moore.
She was a member of the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Slone; one son, Earl Gene Blankenship; and four brothers, Paul, Danny, Michael and Roger Moore.
She is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Dixon (Jonathan), of Prestonsburg, and Paula Darlene Daniels, of Aflex; one son, Brian Keith Blankenship, of Powells Creek Road, Millard; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Brad Willaimson officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.

Alvis Sword
Alvis Jeffrey Sword, 65, of Brushy Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Anilou Thompson
Anilou Thompson, 84, of Pikeville, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
She was born in Raccoon, June 19, 1938, to the late Kermit and Lacy Carter Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Layton Thompson; her son, Donald Thompson; her grandson, Jacob Blackburn; her sister, Elma Jean Slone; her brothers, Earl, Dennis and Curtis Smith; and her son-in-law, Tony Huff.
Anilou is survived by her loving children, Jackie Frasure, Deanna (Nixon) Blackburn, Sherry Huff and Ronald Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Smith and Bobby Smith; one daughter-in-law, Faye Blackburn Thompson; and a host of other family and friends.
Anilou will be greatly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral service for Anilou will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Bill Staggs will be officiating all services for Anilou. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.

Kolton Toler
Kolton Emmitt Wayne Toler was born sleeping on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Kolton was the son of Matthew and Regina Stiltner Toler, of Pikeville.
Besides his parents, Kolton is survived by his brother, Wesley Toler; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Sandy Stiltner; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Angela Toler.
Although Kolton wasn’t a part of our world for very long, he left his mark on every heart that will forever love him. He was only here for a moment, but left a lifetime of love. The only comfort we know the family has, is that the first thing Kolton saw with his little eyes was the face of Jesus.
A graveside service will be observed at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Derek Catron will be officiating the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.

Kikuko Ward
Kikuko Ward, 89, of Long Fork, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Kanuma City, Japan, Nov. 23, 1933, to the late Kanji and Suzuko
Tomuro.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one son, Ronald Cole Jr., of Virgie; one daughter, Diana Legg, of Whitesburg; one brother, Katsuhiro Tomuro, of Yashio, Japan; and one granddaughter, Kiroko Legg, of Lexington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.

“Jan” Watson
Janet Carol "Jan" Watson, 75, of Belfry, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Roger Williamson officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.

