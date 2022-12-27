Greg Bentley
Greg Bentley, 63, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 20, 1959, to the late Benjamin and Racine Bentley.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Diane Bentley and Clara Teresa Carrollton.
He is survived by his wife, Annetta Johnson Bentley; two sons, Timothy Greg Bentley and Joshua Ryan Bentley (Sue); one grandson, Donovan Bentley (Kayla); one great-grandson, Corbin Bentley; and one brother, Jeff Bentley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Speight Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley Cemetery, Left Fork.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mark Blankenship
Mark Blankenship, 53, of Park City, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Obituary courtesy of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
James England
James D. England, 79, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 4, 1943, the son of the late Steve England and Lovada Branham England.
He was a retired railroad brakeman for the railroad and a member of the Methodist Church.
He was the husband of Linda Lou England.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald England; and a sister, Jenny Lynn Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lou England; daughters, Jamie Lynn England and Isabel Pichanti; sons, James P. England and Sammy England.
He is survived by a brother, Sammy Kay England; grandchildren, Brady Simpson (Samatha), Kayla Simpson, Marissa Johnson (Daren), Lielea Pichanti and Samuel David England; seven great-grandchildren, Macyn Chaney, Baby Johnson that is due shortly, Kylee Combs, Fisher Case, Pasilee Johnson, Kamera Johnson and Baby Simpson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
JoAnna Fletcher
JoAnna Fletcher, 59, of Phelps, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Phelps Fire Department with Pastor Benny Freeman and Pastor Denny Land officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Lee Holland
Lee Ann Childers Holland, 52, wife of Rodney Holland, entered the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center, following her courageous battle with cancer.
Born May 30, 1970, in Pikeville, she was the daughter of the late Archie Lee and Peggy Ann Wooten Childers.
Lee Ann was a graduate of Millard High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. She was a faithful and devoted member of Great Crossing Baptist Church and children’s director for over 20 years. Lee Ann, a talented baker, owned and operated Holland’s Delights. She was well known for the cakes she decorated. She was also very active with the Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Association.
Lee Ann will be forever loved and remembered by her husband of 31 years, Rodney Holland; children, Kyle Patrick Holland, Cloie Elizabeth Ann Holland, all of Georgetown. She is further survived by her aunt, Patsy Blanton; uncle, Boo Blanton, both of Pikeville; sister-in-law, April (Coty) Mullins, of Georgetown; nieces, Christa Elise (Chase) Johnson, of Lexington, Chandra May, of Pikeville; nephews, Derek May, of Pikeville, Colt Mullins, of Georgetown, Ripp Mullins, of Georgetown; mother-in-law, Brenda Holland, of Pikeville; father-in-law, Lloyd Holland, of Pikeville; grandpuppies, Trinity Holland and Freyja Holland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Penny Faye Childers; brother, Anthony Wayne Childers; and sister-in-law, Jennifer May.
Visitations and funeral services will all be conducted at Great Crossing Baptist Church, 1061 Stamping Ground Road, Georgetown. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, the family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m,. with a sharing of memories beginning at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 29, there will also be visitation from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m., with Bro. Lloyd Holland, her father-in-law, officiating. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with Pastor Ben Perkins officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Lee Ann’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Tucker Yocum Wilson Funeral Home of Georgetown.
This is a paid obituary.
Richard Sallee
Richard Wayne “Rick” Sallee, born Jan. 29, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Lexington.
Rick grew up in Breathitt County and graduated from Breathitt County High School. He also graduated from Pikeville College (where he met his wife Modena), with a bachelor’s degree, and from Morehead State University where he received his masters and other graduate degrees.
Rick and Modena raised their family and called Pikeville home for over 50 years. Rick was a loving father and grandfather, and pillar in his hometown of Pikeville. He was a respected business man in his community and well loved leader in his church, First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Rick was preceded in death by both of his parents, Elmer Sallee and Hazel Sallee, of Jackson; and his son, Richard Wayne Sallee II, of Lexington. He leaves behind his wife, Modena Sallee; daughter, Abby Sallee; grandchildren, Richard lll (Tripp) Sallee, Jake Sallee and Kate Sallee; and daughter-in-law, Susan Sallee, of Lexington.
Funeral services will be private with a memorial in his hometown of Pikeville at a later date.
The guestbook may be signed at www.clarklegacycenter.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Teresa Smith
Teresa Ann Smith, 65, of Phelps, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church. Interment will follow at Wheeler Cemetery in Blaine with Barry Smith officiating the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Ruby Stump
Ruby Jean Stump, 92, of Buskirk-McCarr, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
Honoring services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Pastor Mitch Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at the Buskirk Cemetery, Radio Hill in McCarr. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Florence Tackett
Florence Tackett, 74, of Shelby Dry Fork, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 23, 1948, to the late Richard and Mattie Tackett.
She was a member of the Hope Free Will Baptist Church for 23 years.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Victoria Tackett; her first husband, Tarlis Johnson; second husband, Ricky DeBoard; one son, Tarlis Johnson; and one daughter, Devonia Johnson.
She is survived by one son, Lance Johnson (Krista), of Corbin; one daughter, Veronica Slone (Tim), of Pikeville; one stepdaughter, Kathy Hammonds (Donald), of Letcher County; four brothers, Jackie Tackett (Shelby), of Dana, Lindy Tackett (Mary), of Virgie, Teddy Tackett (Sonja), of Richmond, and Earl Tackett, of Dana; nine grandchildren, Tarlis Thompson (Rose), Randal Mullins, Jimmy Thompson, Timothy Slone, Seth Johnson, Misti Slone (Joe), Penni Mullins, Bertha Wallace (Teddy) and Samantha Little; along with 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Primitive Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Belva Johnson Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
