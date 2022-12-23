Terry Adkins
Terry Gene Adkins, 73, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Jan. 28, 1949, a son of the late Carnie and Verona (Patrick) Adkins.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Terry Adkins Jr.; and one brother, Clancy Adkins.
He is survived by one daughter, Tara Adkins; four brothers, James Caldwell, Ronnie Adkins, Donnie Adkins and Dennis Adkins; three sisters, Beulah Adkins, Judy Adkins and Connie Cole; eight grandchildren, Jasmine Oney, Arva Francis, Christian Francis, Natasha Adkins, Justin Adkins, Josh Adkins, Joey Adkins and Allie Carroll; and a host of other dear family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Greg Bentley
Greg Bentley, 63, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Speight Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley Cemetery, Left Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the church with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Cody Blankenship
Cody Blankenship, 18, of Stopover, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Stopover.
The family would like to welcome friends at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Kimper Church of God in Kimper.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, with Eddie Dotson officiating. Interment will follow at Barker Cemetery at the Right Fork of Hurricane in Stopover. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Squirley” Bowling
Randall "Squirley" Bowling, 81, of Caney Creek, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 12, 1941, to the late Uhlen Bowling and Dixie Elswick Bowling. He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith and a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Wonda Louise Collier Bowling; one son, Randall Scott Bowling; two brothers, Eddie Carl Bowling and Freddie Ray Bowling; one grandchild, Tara Thompson; and one step-daughter, Melissa Collier.
He is survived by one son, Ronnie Keith Bowling (Tammy), of Jenkins; two daughters, Alisa Mullins (Freddie), of Dorton, and Mitzi Thompson (Tom), of Melbourne, Fla.; four brothers, Draxel Bowling, Mason Bowling, Jerry Bowling and Roy Bowling, all of Caney Creek; one sister, Sue Wright, of Caney Creek; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Sabrina Bowling; and one step-daughter, Geneva Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Daryl Newsom and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Dixie Bowling Cemetery, Caney Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Richard Brown
Richard Brown, 81, of Raccoon, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 16, 1941, a son of the late Charlie Brown Jr. and Dolly Goff.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a member of Mason Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375, El Hasa Shrine, Hillbilly, F.O.P., G.W. Young Lodge #029, and lifetime member of the Johns Creek D.A.V. Chapter 166. He was of the Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Brown; and three brothers, John Brown, Rodney Brown and Terry Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (West) Brown; two sons, Clayton Brown (Shawntella), of Raccoon, and Richard Brown Jr., of Washington; two daughters, Christy Thompson (Tim), of Raccoon, and Teresa Kinkle, of Washington; three sisters, Mickie Coleman, of Raccoon, Marcelene Maynard, of Raccoon, and Elizabeth Elswick, of Winchester; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Doug Thompson and A.B. Thacker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Connie Clevinger
Connie Ilene Clevinger, 77, of Belcher, was born in Blue Pond, Feb. 7, 1945, and passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was the daughter of William Ralph Belcher and Zelma Ilene Lovelace Belcher.
She was a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ and a bookkeeper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Blake; and sisters, Patty Collins and Carolyn Morton.
She is survived by her son, Jason Clevinger, of Belcher; daughter, Tammy Shortridge (Johnny), of Castalian Springs, Tenn.; brother, Jerry Belcher (JoAnn), of Belcher; grandchildren, Amy Bailey, Haleigh Clevinger and Morgan Clevinger; and great- grandchildren, Ryder, Taylin, Haisley, Luna, Silas, Anson and Asa.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Bill Ford and Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Eric Cooley
Eric Nathaniel Cooley, 46, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Cooley was born in Pikeville, Feb. 2, 1976, the son of the late Caleb Bernard Cooley and Sandi Cooley Love.
He had worked as an electrician.
Eric’s survivors include; his mother and stepfather, Sandi and Dennis Love, of Pikeville; his daughter, Alyssa Brooklyn Cooley, and her son, Caleb Bennett Cooley, of Pikeville; two brothers, Matthew Todd and wife, Kim Cooley, of Raleigh, N.Car., and Chris and wife, Janie Cooley, of Pikeville; four sisters, Tami and husband, Tim May, of Lexington, Kelli and husband, Mark Herring, of White Plains, Christy and husband, David Prater, of London, and Tracy and husband, Jeff Fortenbery, of Nicholasville.
Eric will be forever missed and loved by his family and many friends.
Memorial funeral services were held at 12 noon, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Dennis Love officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ethel Daugherty
Ethel Ilene Hurley Daugherty, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Timothy Justice
Timothy Paul Justice, 60, of Powells Creek Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Marrowbone Creek Road, Elkhorn City.
He was a retired coal miner.
He was born in Pikeville, Feb. 12, 1962, a son of Palmer and Louise (Martin) Justice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Louise (Martin) Justice; and one sister, Diane Justice.
He is survived by his fiancé, Lisa Anderson; two sons, Timothy Matthew Justice (Courtney), of Powells Creek, and Austin Palmer Justice, of Powells Creek; one daughter, Alexa Paige MaShae Justice, of Millard; one brother, Gary Palmer Justice, of Millard; two sisters, Brenda Davis, of Cosby, Tenn., and Janet Epling, of Dandridge, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Timothy Caleb Matthew Justice and Bella Lynn Justice; one special uncle, Tracy Justice, of Tennessee; and his precious fur baby, Karlie.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Barry Clark officiating. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Booker” Ratliff Jr.
Joe Wheeler "Booker" Ratliff Jr., 48, of Banner, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Terry Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Ratliff Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Melva Slone
Melva Slone, 84, of Pikeville, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Melva was born May 28, 1938, to the late George and Vernia Hurley Chaney, in Pike County.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, George C. Chaney; four sisters, Mayrene Hamilton, Mary Magdeline Thacker, Elfie Worrix, and Nelvolene Worrix; and her daughter-in-law, Zelva Slone.
Melva married the love of her life, Herbert Slone, Aug. 30, 1958. She is also survived by one son, Gary Gene Slone; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Melva will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Jimmy Jack Adkins officiated all services for Melva. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
Florence Tackett
Florence Tackett, 74, of Shelby Dry Fork, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kikuko Ward
Kikuko Ward, 89, of Long Fork, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
