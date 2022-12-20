Shara Abbott
Shara Colette Abbott, 52, of Varney Branch, Kimper, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 1, 1970, the daughter of the late James Alvis Thacker and Evelene Adkins Thacker.
She was a secretary for Redd-Brown-Williams and a member of the Edo Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jason Abbott, of Varney Branch, Kimper; two children, Matthew Abbott and Jordan Abbott, both of Pikeville; one brother, Ricky James Thacker, of Phyllis; two sisters, Melenna Thacker and Angie Bowman, both of Phyllis; two special friends, Kenny and Crystal Cox; three nieces; three nephews; five great-nieces; two great-nephews; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Edo Freewill Baptist Church with Matthew Bowman, Bob Bowman and Lance Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Raymond Bartley
Raymond Bartley, 72, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
He was born Sept. 5, 1950, in Hartley, to the late Troy and Mazie Burke Bartley.
Raymond worked 42 years as a coal miner before retiring.
He is survived by three daughters, Sylena (Troy) Bartley, of Prestonsburg, Christie (Scott) Hobson, of Pikeville, and Shawna (Alex) Blankenship, of Caney Creek; one brother, Malloy (Sheila) Bartley, of Virgie; one sister, Katheryn Osborne, of Virgie; five grandchildren, Austin Moon, Ryan Bartley, Victoria Moon, Charles Tyler Blankenship and McKenzie Grace Hobson; two great-grandchildren, Kyler Duran Moon and Cori Faith Moon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and Donald Keith Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at the Mazie Bartley Family Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
David Burgess
David Christopher Burgess, 55, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, June 29, 1967, the son of the late John D. Burgess and Joyce Ann Williams.
He was a member of the Grapevine Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Fitzgerald Burgess.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Deneice Burgess.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Tim Slone and others officiating. Burial followed at the Blake Goff Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Eric Cooley
Eric Nathaniel Cooley, 46, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Dennis Love officiating.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lucy Spencer
Lucy Ann Spencer, of Louisville, formerly of Pikeville, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 18, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born Sept. 21, 1931, in Drift, to Charles and Goldie Fraley.
She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ann was also a faithful employee and friend of Dr. Muckenhausen. She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church of Shelbiana.
Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, John B. Spencer Jr. “Jack.” They were married for 61 years. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Nita J. Spencer; parents, Charles and Goldie Fraley; brother, Charley Fraley Jr.; sisters, Thelma Pearson (Joseph), Berita Lamb, Virginia Fraley and Fern M. Fraley; and son-in-law, Bill Childress.
Left to treasure her memory; her son, John A. Spencer; daughters, Julia Childress and Haylee Coleman; grandson, Stephen Childress; granddaughters, Paige Coots (Wayne) and Annie Thieneman (Scott); great-granddaughter, Nita Thieneman; great-grandsons, Matthew Childress and Aaron Childress; son-in-law, Lewis Jordan; many treasured nieces and nephews and their families; and special family friends, Phyllis and Berita Castle.
A service of celebration will be held at Lucas & Son Funeral Home, 2931 US Highway 23 S, Pikeville, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
The family will welcome visitors from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shriners Hospital of Lexington.
Melpha Taylor
Melpha B. Taylor, 82, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 17, 1940, to the late Theodore Bentley and Belle Stewart Bentley.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Don Taylor; one son-in-law, James Bryant; three brothers, Buddy Bentley, Lonnie Bentley and Sambo Bentley; and one sister, Mildred Tackett.
She is survived by two sons, Connie Taylor (Michelle), of Virgie, and Brad Taylor (Pam), of Virgie; one daughter, Donna Bryant, of Virgie; one brother, Johnny Bentley (Ruby), of Virgie; two sisters, Linda Bentley, of Maryland, and Pam Bentley, of Maryland; a special sister, Francis "Ladybug" Johnson; seven grandchildren, Jamie Bryant, Brad Taylor II (Tracy), Dennie Bryant (Brittany), Bennie Bryant (Loni Jo), Zach Taylor, Brittany Tackett (Dustin) and Brandon Huffman (Hailey); and six great-grandchildren, Caylee, Brayden, Carter, Paxton, Brinley and Paisley.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley Cemetery at Left Fork of Long Fork. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Terry Thorpe
Terry Lee Thorpe, 63, of Phelps, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born July 8, 1959, to the late Burlen and Sadie “Casey” Thorpe.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his nephew, Ben Lester.
Terry enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, hunting and four wheeling. He loved working on cars in his spare time. He was of the Primitive Baptist Faith.
Terry will be sadly missed by his family, friends and especially his Maggie of 33 years and his fur babies.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Maggie Thorpe, of Phelps; sisters, Joan Lester (Ralph), of Jamboree, Carol Johnson, of Chicago, Ill., Lorain Gibson, of Man, and Arlene Dove (Ken), of Burnwell; and nephews, Patrick Lester, Cody Dove, Richie Badillo, David Badillo and Kevin Wolford.
The family would like to welcome friends at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Special services will begin at 7 p.m., with Pastors Jimmy Lee Smith, Jeff Dotson, Shawn Dotson, Mitch Bowling and Chris Casey officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in the chapel. Interment will follow in the J.R. Smith Cemetery, Smith Fork. Pallbearers will be: Cody Dove, Mark Smith, Patrick Lester, Don Hurley, Jacob Hurley, Dustin Hurley, Rickey May, Trevor May and Wendell Schwartz. Honorary pallbearers will be: Ralph Lester, Ken Dove, Pat Wolford, Emory Hurley, Kenny May and Raymond Briggs.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Pamela Turner
Bobbie Jo Layne and Helen Marie (Wallace) Hatcher, daughters of Pamela Gail Turner would like to welcome you to celebrate the life of their Momma and the precious memories she so wonderfully left with them.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Faith Christian Church in Phelps. Pastors officiating will be Larry Rife, Harold Layne, and Donald Ray Davis.
Pam passed from this lifeThursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born in Iaeger, W.Va., Sept. 20, 1964. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Trudy Gay Kirk.
Pam was such a strong person within her family and her job of infiltrators in Winchester. She was employed for 24 years. She never met a stranger and never faced a task she couldn’t complete, from hand sewing, carpentry work, cooking for reunions, and caring for her family and co-workers. She was a beautician and succeeded flawlessly. She enjoyed fishing and raising cattle. Most of all, she was a wonderful Momma, grandmaw, and friend to those who knew her. She loved to travel and vacation with her family.
It is bittersweet saying goodbye; however, eternity awaits in the arms of Jesus.
Those surviving Pamela include her father, Woodrow Kirk, of Mohawk, W.Va.; brothers, Burgess Kirk and Adam (Melina) Kirk, both of Mohawk, W.Va.; sisters, Patsy (Jamie) Justus and Stacy (Morris) Hurley, of Isaban, W.Va.; daughters, Bobbie Jo Layne, of Stopover, and Helen Marie (Wallace) Hatcher, of El Paso, Tex.; grandchildren, Darrell (Christina) Layne, of Richmond, Adrian (Tyeisha) Layne, of Richmond, Kaden Layne, of Stopover, Anna Maynard, of El Paso, Tex., Samuel and Elizabeth Hatcher, of El Paso, Tex.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Magdalene Varney
Magdalene Ward Varney, 87, of Grapevine Road, Phyllis, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 12, 1935, the daughter of the late Lauchey Ward and Ella Abshire Ward.
She was the wife of the late Fred Varney, a homemaker and a member of the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ. She loved her flowers and working with her flowers in her yard.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Julie Ann Hinkle; four brothers, Thurman, Ertel, Ervin and Dallas Ward; and five sisters, Ersa Ward, Ellen Keene, Erma Hensley, Thelma Hunt and Madeline Ward.
She is survived by one son, Harold Varney (Brenda); two daughters, Freda Rose (Richard) and Darlene Whitt (Keith); one sister, Sue Anderson; five grandchildren, Fredrick Varney (Ashley), Joshua Varney (Lynsey), John B. Varney (Carrie), Richie Rose (Bridgett) and Nathan Rose (Bethani); nine great-grandchildren, Camyrn, Cruz, Aiden, Maggie, Sheridan, Chelsea, Noah, Cooper and Camden; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ with Dwayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Varney Branch Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wilmer Warren
Wilmer Warren, 64, of Cordele, Ga., died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Wilmer was a truck driver and a member of the Harvest Assembly UPC of Cordele, Georgia.
He was born May 2, 1958, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Wilmer Warren Jr. and Bertha Warren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Bennett Warren. Wilmer is survived by two sons, Wilmer Warren III (Peggy), of Perry, Ga., and Robert Warren (Betty), of Cordele, Ga.; a daughter, Melissa Johnston (Jamie), of Rayville, La.; 11 grandchildren, Kyle, Chloe, Colin, Brayden, Grace, Rayann, Trent, Katelyne Brooke, Anaklair, Kallie and Hank. He is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Hardman (Clayton), of Baltimore, Md., and Ada Darlene Hayes, of Fedscreek; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Hayes Family Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Betty Ziegler
Betty Jean Wright Ziegler, 75, of Pikeville, formerly of Chatham, Va., died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount, Virginia. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click “View Live Streaming Here” at the top of the screen. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
