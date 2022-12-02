Sharon Arnett
Sharon Ann Arnett was born Monday, Nov. 28, 1955, in Pike County, a daughter of the late Oscar and Chloe Ann (Johnson) Reed.
Other than her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by a brother, Wendell Reed.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Michael Arnett, of Frozen Creek Road, Raccoon; one son, Michael Todd Arnett, and his wife, Alisha, of Raccoon; one daughter, Andrea Justice, and her husband, Shannon, of Sycamore Road, Lower Johns Creek, Pikeville; three grandchildren, Ayden Arnett, Lucas Justice and Ava Justice; two brothers, Eugene Reed, of Little Creek, and Kenneth “Buck” Reed, of Island Creek, Pikeville; two sisters, Karen Fleming, of Virgie, and Janie Coleman, of Little Creek Road, Pikeville; and a host of other family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home, with Teddy Honaker officiating all services. Burial followed at the Collins Family Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Steve Bowling
Stephen Douglas Bowling, 53, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Jenkins, Feb. 25, 1969, the son of the late Harold Douglas Bowling and Mary Lou Anderson Bowling.
He was the husband of Gena Johnson Bowling and a truck driver.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Rachel Hall (Jonathan); two sons, Zachery Bowling (Kim) and Josh Bowling; one sister, Diana Lawill (Elgin); three grandchildren, Chase, Ally and Lexi Hall; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Timothy Chapman
Timothy Chapman, 50, of Mt. Sterling, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Services will be handled by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Bono” Stanley
Sonny “Bono” Stanley, 60, of Breaks, Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the KS Colley Cemetery, Breaks, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Patty” Tackett
Patricia Lou “Patty” Tackett, 81, of Weeksbury, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Lonesome Pine Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at the church with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
