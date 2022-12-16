Peggy Boggs
Peggy Von Boggs, 84, of Sutton Bottom, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 2, 1938, the daughter of the late Wilmoth Vick and Dixie Mae Williams Vick.
She was the wife of the late Lenville Boggs, a member of the Eastern Star, retired lunchroom manager for Pikeville Independent School District and a member of the Blessed Hope Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Michael Boggs (Gaila); two daughters, Myria Fields (Fonso) and Miranda Thacker (Josh Collins); six grandchildren, Tim Champlin, Sara Sands, Jimmie Boggs, Jon Boggs, Katlin Bentley and Madison Thacker; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kathleen Cline
Kathleen Cline, 73, of Weddington Branch Road, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Mingo, W.Va., Oct. 24, 1949, the daughter of the late Fred Muncy and Dora Webb Muncy.
She was a retired phlebotomist for Pikeville Medical Center and a believer of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Woody Muncy.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Greer (Jeffery) and Sandra Canada (Michael); one son, Tim Cline (Tracie); one brother, James Irvin Muncy (Wanda); eight grandchildren, Kathryn Wilcox (Don), Julie Greer, Aaron McGuire (Kaci), Jarrod Canada (Lindsey), Charity Cline, Phoebe Cline, Daphne Cline and Chloe Cline; one great-granddaughter, Josie McGuire; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Piso Freewill Baptist Church with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Maynard Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Melissa Collier
Melissa Jean Collier, 52, of Dorton, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on July 12, 1970, to the late Boonie Ramsey and Wanda Collier Bowling.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Scotty Bowling.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Smallwood; one son, Josh Smallwood, of Dorton; and one sister, Geneva Jo Hamilton, of Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Hall & Jones
Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Smallwood Cemetery, Fleming Branch. Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Betty Dotson
Betty Jean Dotson, 91, of Pinsonfork, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, in the funeral home chapel with Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Judy” Hooper
Judith “Judy” Hooper, 74, of Lexington, formerly of Turkey Pen, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 29, 1947, to the late Marion Little Jr. and Sybil Anderson Little.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laughty Hooper; two brothers, Rannie Little and Maurice Little; and one sister, Bobbie Urban.
Judy was a devoted mother and grandmother, whose love was a gift. Her family was her greatest joy.
She is survived by one son, Bryan Adkins (Stephanie), of Virgie; two daughters, Tonya Adams (Paul Michael), of Virgie, and Sonya Little, of Lexington; two brothers, Lloyd Little (Bonnie), of Columbus, Ohio, and Glenn “Cotton” Little (Alice), of Virgie; two sisters, Sue Mullins (Larry), of Virgie, and Peggy Burnworth, of Versailles; nine grandchildren, Chelsae Weber (Dan), Chase Adams (Bre), Bethanie Moore (Tyler), Dylan Adkins (Taylor), Alex Little (Bre), Allyson Adkins (Jonathan), Rachel Little, Trevor Little and Brady Little; and eight great-grandchildren, Brycen, Sophie, Batton, Hadley, Sybil, England, Lynnox and Paislynn, and one on the way.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker, Freddy Murphy and others officiating. Burial followed at the Little Cemetery, Turkey Pen. Pallbearers were: Chase Adams, Dylan Adkins, Alex Little, Trevor Little, Brady Little, Tyler Moore, Dan Weber and Jonathan Potter. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Alice Justice
Alice Hampton Justice, 68, of Long Fork, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born Sept. 11, 1954, to her parents, the late Jethro and Bertha Tackett Hampton.
She was the wife of William Justice and a secretary for the State of Kentucky Cabinet for Families and Children, where she retired after 27 years of service.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Samuel Mullins and Donald Maynard; her niece, Amy Compton; and her father-in-law, Howard Justice.
Along with her husband, William, she is survived by two sisters, Betty Maynard and Pat Ratliff (Mike), both of Pikeville; two brothers, Jethro Hampton Jr. (Judy), of Robinson Creek, and L.J. Hampton (Dicie), of Virgie; two nephews, David Michael Mullins (Wendi), of McKinney, Tex., and Joseph Patrick Mullins (Donna), of Pikeville; step-nephews, Josh Ratliff (Heather), of Winchester, and Matthew Ratliff (Bre), of Pikeville; niece, Dawn Maynard, and her fiance’, Chuck Clark, of Pikeville; three great-nephews, Blayne Mullins and Jacob Mullins, of Pikeville, and Devan Allara, of Louisville; two great-nieces, Alexis Mullins, of Oklahoma, and Amanda Pinion (David), of Dorton; step-great-niece, Addison Ratliff, of Georgia; mother-in-law, Avonelle Justice, of Elkhorn City; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery, Robinson Creek.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Thomas Price
Thomas Russell Price, 47, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Kidd Family Cemetery, Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Virginia Ratliff
Virginia Ann Ratliff, 88, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Landmark of Elkhorn.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ.
Virginia was born in Shelbiana, July 14, 1934, to the late Golden J. Pleasent and Rena Campbell Pleasent.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bill Ratliff; brothers, James and ML Pleasent; and sisters, Marie Sowards and Imogene Smith. Virginia is survived by her son, Douglas (Dale) Ratliff, of Elkhorn City; grandson, John Wesley Ratliff; and granddaughter, Cadence Ratliff.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Billy Ford officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Johnny Scott
Johnny Burl Scott, 68, of Pinsonfork, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Earl White and Johnny Taylor officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Jack Taylor
Jack E. Taylor, 65, formerly of Buskirk-McCarr, and a resident in the Good Shepherd Nursing facility in Phelps, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Honoring services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Bro. Otis Blankenship, Bro. William Prater and Bro. Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Buskirk Cemetery in McCarr. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
James Webb
James Gary Webb, 74, of Lick Creek, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Logan, W.Va., Feb. 16, 1948, the son of the late James Henry Webb and Ethel Faye Burchfield Webb.
He was the husband of RoeAnn Matney Webb and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wilbert Webb; and one sister, Mary Ellen Yates.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Jody Swiney (Roger), Daniel Lee Webb (Brittany), Lashawna Miller and James Michael Webb; one brother, Danny Ray Webb; one sister, Joyce Ann Coakley; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Church of God Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Christopher Whitt
Christopher Ray Whitt, 44, of Hardy, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Roger Willamson officiating. Burial will follow at the Whitt Family Cemetery, Hardy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
