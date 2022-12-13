Lisa Debord
Lisa Gayle Daniels Debord, 62, of Upper Chloe Creek, Pikeville, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center, following a long illness with leukemia.
Lisa was born at Pikeville Methodist Hospital, Pikeville, Aug. 12, 1960, the daughter of the late Grover (Junior) Daniels and Eleanor Daniels.
Lisa was a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church and was employed by Pikeville Medical Center until she had to retire due to her health.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Brent Debord, of Upper Chloe, Pikeville; two daughters, Crystal Ray, of Nancy, and Loura Weddington, of Prestonsburg; one son, Johnathan Ray, of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Tylor Ray, Mia Fitzpatrick, Aria Ray, Liam Weddington, Caleb Weddington and Cameron Fitzpatrick (Tyra Fletcher); one sister, Barbara Bryant, and her friend, Rick Harding; one brother, Grover (Bo) Daniels, and his fiancé, Dorothy Goff; nieces and nephews, Tracy Bryant (Carol), Josh and his fiancé, Francis, Delena Bryant (Chris), Christy Daniels, Amanda Daniels, Christian Daniels, Emily Daniels, Rachel, Isabella and Everly; one aunt, June; and uncle, Clinton.
Lisa also leaves behind many church friends, cousins, great friends and neighbors who will mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Paul Potter officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Bonnie Helton
Bonnie Rose Helton, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home in Huntington, West Virginia.
She was born in Letcher County, June 6, 1957, the daughter of the late Archie Johnson and Love Oma Alley Johnson.
She was the wife of the late David Lee Helton, a homemaker and a believer of the Christian Faith.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bud Johnson; and one sister, Brenda Johnson.
She is survived by one son, Adam Lee Helton; two daughters, Catrina Nicholas and Rose Standifur; her sister who was raised as a daughter, Christy Kelly; four sisters, Barbara Johnson, Bethy Gibson, Beauty Mirasty and Beverly Spangler; nine grandchildren, Lilly Kelly, Lauren Kelly, Shawntaya Nicholas, David Whitaker, Althea Lee Helton, Kyle Standifur, Josh Standifur, Grady Standifur and Zeck Standifur; two great-grandchildren, Derrick Kelly and Skylee Kelly; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Helton Family Cemetery, Elkhorn Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Violet Hinkle
Violet Marie Hinkle, 68, of Harold, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Violet was born in Floyd County, June 29, 1954, to her parents, the late Vernon Tackett and Gladys Little.
Violet believed in the Lord. She was a hairdresser for Hair Sensations until she put her own shop in.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Cora Green and Betty Bricker; and one granddaughter, Ashley Marie Little.
Violet is survived by her husband, Barry D. Hinkle; two daughters, Dawn Kelly (Kenny) and Angela Robinson; and a step-daughter, Jena Lynn Burkett.
Violet is also survived by one brother, Jonas Tackett; five sisters, Grace Little (Jerry), Juanita Megger (Edgar), Lillie Debericks (Bill), Marilyn Vanover (Ray) and Roberta Ramey (Jeff.)
She is survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
David McCracken II
On Dec. 7, 2022, David Norman McCracken II, of Hurley, Va., passed away at the age of 67. In his final days, he was surrounded by many who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Sandra McCracken; father, Malcom McCracken; mother, Marie “Stiltner” McCracken; and brother, Ted McCracken.
He will be lovingly remembered by his girlfriend, Sandy Statom; children, David McCracken (Amber), Amestia Nelson (Steve Yates) and Amanda Childress; grandchildren, Trey McCracken and Madison Nelson; siblings, Fred McCracken (Pam), Jerry McCracken (Belva), Becky McConnell (William) and Al McCracken (Donna.)
David was a native of Hurley, Virginia. He worked in the coal industry for nearly 50 years. He loved the industry and built lifelong friendships. David cherished time with his grandson, Trey, whom he often referred to as his best friend. He was always excited to start new hobbies with him, even if it meant taking up dirt biking at 60 plus years old or riding side by sides, among many others.
Since meeting his girlfriend, Sandy, earlier this year, he had been living life to the fullest. He spent his free time traveling with her and riding their Harley. He was looking forward to retiring so he could start new adventures with her. It brings his family comfort, knowing he felt her love until he took his last breath, with her near his side.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Sarah Tibbs
Sarah Tibbs, 70, of Lower Johns Creek, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Grassy Free Will Baptist Church with Lester Morris, Larry Goff, Ronnie Webb and Lester Tibbs officiating. Burial followed at the Cleveland Thacker Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Reba Vandermale
Reba Fore Vandermale, 100, of Orlando, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
She was born in Anthras, Tenn., Aug. 14, 1922, and graduated from Black Star High School, Alva, and later in life graduated from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, with a Bachelors and a Master’s degree in Family Studies. She was a family counselor for several years, thereafter.
She was married to Harold Fore in 1945, and following his death in 1977, she married Orville “Van” Vandermale in 1994.
She was preceded in death by Orville Vandermale; her parents, Grant Ward Sr. and Esther Ward; her brothers, Grant Ward Jr. and Larry R. Ward; and her nieces, Sandra Fore and Carla Ward.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Ward Fore (Carolyn); her grandson, Christopher Grant Fore (Samantha); and her sister, Joy Ward Morgan.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Brooks Durham Funeral Home, Pineville. Burial will follow in the Pineville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Durham Funeral Home of Pineville.
Dennie Webb
Dennie R. Webb, 71, of Elkhorn City, was born Aug. 7, 1951, and passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Prestonsburg Healthcare of Prestonsburg.
Dennie was a retired construction worker for UMWA Local #14581.
Dennie was born in Pikeville, to the late Trimble Webb and Mrytle Martin Webb.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Glenda Coleman. Dennie is survived by three sons, James Russell "Rusty" Webb and Chauncy Webb, both of Elkhorn City, and Michael Adam Mullins, of Lexington; a daughter, Brandi DeBlauw (Matt), of Galena, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Owen, Lucy and Georgia DeBlauw. He is also survived by one sister, Linda Gibbons, of South Gate, Michigan.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Gary Justice officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
