John Adkins
John David Adkins, 88, of Pikeville, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
John David was born in Pike County, Jan. 5, 1934, a son of the late Kermit Adkins and Bernie May Adkins.
John David was of the Christian Faith and was a Pike County Constable for several years. He retired from the Pike County Board of Education where he worked in the security department. He was the owner and operator of Adkins Pawn Shop.
John was the husband of the late Patricia Adkins.
John David served his country honorably in the United States Air Force.
John David was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; his son, Johnny Dean Adkins; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son, David Adkins; his brother, Palmer Adkins; his three sisters, Icie May, Lorene Coleman and Naomi Gall; his two grandchildren, Austin Adkins and Patricia Adkins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at 2 p.m., in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gloria Barttrum
Gloria Jean Barttrum, 77, of Ashcamp, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, April 23, 1945, to the late Pete Collins and Delphia Coleman Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Gwendolyn Lois Preston.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph Hall, of Virgie, James Pete Lowe and Jeffrey Allen Lowe, both of Mouthcard; one daughter, Tina Rowe, of Ashcamp; and a stepson, Michael Lowe, of Minnesota; 12 grandchildren, Mona, Timmy, Sidney, Gloria Brooke, Landon, Christian, Kelee, Jayden, Timmy, Dylan, Sierra and Tayla; six great-grandchildren, Jayden, Lily, Dakota, Delphia, Michael and Jeremiah; one brother, Kenneth Collins, of Rockhouse; and two sisters, Mary Sue Salyer and Peggy Casimer, both of Florida.
A memorial service will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Mouthcard Baptist Church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Teresa Bell
Teresa Little Bell, 58, wife of Don Bell, of Harrodsburg, died Sat., Nov. 26, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Trenton, Mich., April 24, 1964, the daughter of the late Clent Little and Lenelle (Adams) McNeely, of Virgie.
She was a Registered Nurse for Good Samaritan Hospital and was a member of the Shakertown Baptist Church.
Other survivors include a daughter, Samantha Horn (Jeff), of Frankfort; two grandchildren, Carrie and Cora; one sister, Vanessa Hall, of Virgie.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Kimberly Stephens.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg, with Joe Smith officiating. Burial will be in Harrodsburg.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, and from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg.
Memorials are suggested to your local Animal Shelter or to a charity of one’s choice.
The guestbook may be signed at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com..
This is a paid obituary.
Randal Bevins
Randal Gene Bevins, 71, of Berea, formerly of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Randy was born in Pikeville, Dec. 22, 1950, to the late Chester Bevins and Mrytle
Compton Tanner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Audrey Ellen Thacker Bevins.
Randy is survived by a son, James Randal Bevins, of Berea; a daughter, Stella Rebecca Bevins, of Evansville, Ind.; grandchildren, Lucas Randal Bevins, Jaxen Bevins and Ryder Bevins. He is also survived by three sisters, Drema Bevins, of Raccoon, Judy Kendrick (Sam), of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Peggy Blackburn (George), of Shelbiana; daughter-in-law, Billie Jean Bevins, of Berea; in-laws, Doug Thompson and Janice Slone (Kenneth), both of Shelbiana; his special boy, Aram; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Worrix officiating. Entombment followed at the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Bob” Edmonds
Luther “Bob” Edmonds, 87, of Pikeville, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Bob was born at Tollage Creek, Aug. 9, 1935, a son of the late Walter C. and Sophia Gilliam Edmonds.
He was a retired salesman and a member of the Main Street Church of Christ.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Allene Edmonds; three brothers, Walter Edmonds, Roy Edmonds and Johnny Edmonds; and one sister, Margaret Auxier.
He is survived by his children, Pamela Leigh Smith (Dwayne), of Pikeville, and Robert David “Bobby” Edmonds (Peggy), of Raceland; grandchildren, Katie Smith, Patrick Smith (Caitlyn) and Karoline Edmonds May (Bobby); great-grandchildren, Edmond Damron, Elisa Damron, Emma Damron, Brycen Smith and Bradyen Smith.
He is also survived by his sisters, Juanita Prater, Nancy Akers, Lily Salisbury, Lucille Bertrand (Charles), Edith Mullins (James) and Linda Mullins (Jackson); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Main Street Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Main Street Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Edmonds Cemetery, Tollage Creek, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Bob’s memory to the Main Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 2747, Pikeville, Kentucky 41502.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ralph Justice
Ralph James Justice, 62, of Raccoon, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his residence.
Ralph was born July 20, 1960, to the late Elmer and Emma Slone Justice in Pikeville.
Besides his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by one brother, Alfred Justice; and one sister, Mary Angeline Justice.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Debra “Hess” Justice; one son, James Craig Justice (Brittany); one who he considered like a son, Jonathan Hess (Allison); four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Harley, Jaxon and Jacoby; one step-grandchild, Amber; one brother, Jed Justice (Jan); and one sister, Edis Miller.
Ralph will be greatly missed by all who knew and treasured him,
Family will accept friends from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Christina Hess Family Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Bill” Lowe
William "Bill" Lowe, 92, of Dorton, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on July 3, 1930, to the late Huey B. Lowe and Flossie Clark Lowe.
He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith, a member of over 40 years at the Dorton Fire Department, a 45 year member of the Jenkins Masonic Lodge F & AM #856, where he was a 32 degree Mason, as well as an active Shriner for numerous years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Dalton
Andrew Barber.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frankie Belcher Lowe, whom he married on April 24, 1950. He is also survived by two sons, Ralph Lowe (Teeni) and Johnny Lowe, both of Blaze Branch; three grandchildren, Chasity Lowe, of Virgie, Tyler Lowe (Sierra), of Jenkins, and Nikki Newsome (Samuel), of Blaze Branch; 11 great-grandchildren, Whitney, Reagan, Abigail, Kyndall, Hunter, Larra' Shae, Colton, Skyler, Gauge, Emmett and Jax; one great-great-grandchild, Ember Kate.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Roy Belcher Cemetery at Blaze Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Stevie” Roberts
Stephen Jeffrey Roberts, 79, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
He was born in Pikeville, Aug. 15, 1943, to the late Jeff Roberts and Anna Forsyth Roberts.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol (Harrison) Newsome and Virginia Daryl (Preston) Newsome.
Stevie is survived by two nephews, David and Michael Newsome.
He will be missed by many cousins and friends.
Steve was educated at Virgie High School (Class of 1961), Pikeville College (BA) and Morehead State University (MA.) He was a technical sergeant in the United States Air Force in Chicago, supervising and maintaining an ICBM silo. He worked for ITW (Chicago) and Long-Airdox Mine Supply, Robinson Creek. He owned and operated a car parts service and wrecker service for about 30 years.
Steve was a Christian and had a big heart, helping friends and strangers with car parts, free auto service and valuable advice. He had a large collection of Chevrolet cars and parts. He was a walking encyclopedia about automotive restoration and applications. He was happiest when talking about cars and current events with friends, and taking orchids to lady friends on Mother's Day.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Roberts Cemetery, Sugar Camp. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Harvey Robinson
Harvey “Lewis” Robinson, 78, of Pikeville, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cedar Creek Assisted Living Center in Pikeville.
He was born in Ashland, Aug. 14, 1944, a son of the late Harvey and Orpha Compton Robinson.
Lewis was a retired insurance adjuster and of the Christian faith.
He is survived by Teresa Branham Robinson; two daughters and their husbands, Heather Ratliff (Richard), of Pikeville, and Stacey Cox (Danny), of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters, Gladys Conway and Jettie Thompson, of Pikeville; two brothers, Freddie Robinson and Virgil Robinson, of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Reagan Louise Linton, Evan Heath Ratliff, Christian Ratliff and Victoria Ratliff; and a large host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the funeral home with Buddy Ford officiating. Entombment will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, East Shelbiana. Serving as pallbearers will be: Denny Paul May, Richard Ratliff, Danny Cox, Evan Ratliff, Doug Branham, Danny Branham, Tommy Blackburn and Blaine May. Honorary pallbearers will be: Virgil Robinson, Freddy Robinson and Virgil Ratliff. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Smith
Brenda Joan Fields Smith, 77, of Pinsonfork, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, with Stanley Bolden officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Ball Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Irene Smith
Irene Smith, 71, of Pikeville, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her residence.
Irene was a daughter of the late Emzy and Pearlie Hunt Smith. She was born in Pikeville, Friday, Feb. 16 1951.
Irene was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church and was a former supervisor at IBM Computer Plant.
Along with her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brother, J.C. Smith.
Irene’s survivors include; her daughter, Cindy Owens, and her fiance’, Giles Lovern, of Banner; two grandchildren, Whitney Nicole Caudill, of Paintsville, and Tyler Payne Owens, of Banner; her sister, JoAnne Charles, and her husband, Ronald, of Paducah; her best friend, Colleen Moore, of Robinson Creek; and her beloved pet dog, Jodi.
Irene will be remembered and loved forever by her family and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Charles Cemetery, Frozen Creek, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Stiltner
Michael Stiltner, 60, of Dorton, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his residence.
No funeral services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Jeffery Tackett
Jeffery Tackett, 66, of Belfry, died Friday, Nov., 25, 2022, at UK Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home with Roger Williamson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the funeral home with special services at 7 p.m., conducted by Roger Williamson. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Terry Taylor
Terry Taylor, 62, of Kimper, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Jubilee Christian Assembly Church.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the church. Burial will follow at the Justice Cemetery, Phyllis. Matthew May will be officiating all services for Terry. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
