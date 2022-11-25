Reable McCown
Reable Joyce McCown, 77, of Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 31, 1945, the daughter of the late Jonah Bentley and Orth Bentley. She was the wife of the late Billy Allen McCown.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Greg Hylton and Garland Dean Hylton; one daughter, Suzanne Hylton; one sister, Alphie Bentley; and three brothers, Ralph Bentley, Allen Bentley and Freddy Bentley.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Hylton and Sammy McCown; two daughters, Brenda Hylton and Patricia Lynn Hylton; one sister, Ruth Slone; two brothers, Jimmy Dean Bentley and Darrell Bentley; 24grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the funeral home with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Sanders Cemetery, Bad Fork of Marrowbone. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Evelyn Osborne
Evelyn “McCoy” Osborne, 68, passed from this life Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Evelyn was born in Pike County, Nov. 11, 1954, to the late Hiram and Anna Mae “Hunt” McCoy.
Besides both parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Dean Osborne; sisters, Fern Harris and Martha Sue Tolson; brothers, Richard McCoy, Paul Ray McCoy, Ricky McCoy, Avery McCoy, William Lloyd McCoy, Willard McCoy, and Bobby Joe McCoy.
Evelyn is survived by her devoted children, Russell (Leasa) Osborne and Alisha (Kevin) Thacker; cherished grandchildren, Michah Osborne, Ethan (Hannah) Osborne, Katlyn Thacker, and Leah Thacker; adored great-grandchildren, JaKobe Ford and one on the way; sisters, Patricia McCoy, Mary McFaddin, and Nell Bevins; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Evelyn was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Randy Bentley and Terry Gibson will officiate all services for Evelyn.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Evelyn Slone
Evelyn Jane Slone, 73, of Shelbiana, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her residence.
Evelyn was born in Pikeville, July 7, 1949, a daughter of the late Auta and Beatrice Owens Stewart.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Raccoon Primitive Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond David Slone, on Dec. 27, 2010; and also by a sister, Brenda Stewart.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Kevin David Slone.
She is also survived by two brothers, Doug Stewart (Rose), of Shelbiana, and Leith Stewart, of Millard; and three sisters, Glenda Wright, of Chicago, Ill., Connie Belcher, of Belcher, and Betty Luing (Dennis), of Winchester.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Raccoon Primitive Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
