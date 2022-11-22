Christopher Blevins
Christopher Blevins, 58, of Dorton, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born April 21, 1964, to Bobby Blevins, of Sycamore, and Barbara Tackett Blevins, of Beefhide.
He was a member of Dorton Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Craig “Newton” Blevins and Cimarron Blevins.
Other than his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Shawn “Bear” Blevins, of Sycamore, and Shane Blevins (Christy), of Beefhide; two sisters; Misti Stewart (Terry), of Elkhorn, and Tuana Bentley (James), of Virgie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Beefhide Alliance Church with Kevin Bowling and Jerry Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Mullins Cemetery in Dorton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Cable
Charles Daniel Cable, 82, of Dorton, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1939, to the late John and Lovena Elkins Cable.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Brian "Heavy Duty" Cable; two daughters, Carol Danette Cable Johnson and Melissa Dawn Cable; and three brothers, James "Jimmy" Cable, Lloyd Cable, Vernon Cable; and one sister, Eunice Cable.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Wright Cable; one daughter, Kimberly Ann Cable Triplett, of Dorton; four sisters, Lois Belcher, of Shelby Gap, Margaret Goodson, of Dorton, Rachael Cable, of Jonancy, and Grace Potter, of Dorton; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Jessica, Aaron, Anthony and Bethany; and five great-grandchildren, Catherine, Adrianna, Brianna, Grayson and Everliegh.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Cable Cemetery in Dorton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Corey Carter
Corey Don Carter, 33, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Corey was born in Pikeville, Feb. 25, 1989, a son of Melissa Fields Potter and Ricky Don Carter.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Don Carter.
Corey is survived by his mother and step-father, Melissa and Clayton Potter, of Pikeville; his father, Ricky Don Carter, of Lexington; maternal grandparents, Bruce Fields, of Pikeville, and Geraldine Fields, of Pikeville; and paternal grandmother, Phyllis Carter, of Pikeville.
He is also survived by his sisters, Megan Potter Chapman, of Pikeville, and Nicole Carter Williams, of Morehead; his brother, Colby R. Potter, of Pikeville; four nephews, Eli Potter, Asher Williams, Aydan Williams and Alec Williams; one niece, Addison Jones; and a very large host of aunts, uncles and family, as well as many friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Shane Lockard officiating. Arrangements were under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Goldie Edwards
Goldie Marie Bostic Edwards, 86, of Hurricane Creek Road, Pikeville, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 6, 1936, the daughter of the late Charlie Bostic and Virdie Varney Bostic.
She was the wife of the late Eldon Edwards, a retired caretaker and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Timothy Bostic and Ronald Bostic; one sister, Barbara Adkins; and one brother, Bob Bostic.
She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia Edwards; three brothers, Chester Bostic, Kenneth Bostic and Bruce Bostic; six sisters, Sylvia Mae Potete, Beulah Adkins, Betty Stevens, Charlene Adkins, Linda Adkins and Emogene Chapman; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Owsley Church of God with Robert Justice and others officiating. Burial followed at the Bostic Cemetery, Hurricane Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Buddy” Hatfield
Larry Shawn "Buddy" Hatfield, 49, of Racoon, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Samaria Primitive Baptist Church, Ransom, with Jeff and Shawn Dotson officiating. Burial followed at the Hatfield Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Christopher Hatfield
Christopher Jon Hatfield, 56, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Audrey Lee
Audrey Lee died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at ARH Hospital in Hazard, after soldiering through multiple illnesses and surgeries.
She was born Feb. 27, 1955, the daughter of the late Odessa Pruitt and William N. Pruitt. She was married to Deacon Paul Lee.
She was a member of Christ Temple Church of Williamson for years. There she utilized the gift of music bestowed upon her. She was a member of Praise Mass Choir, sang on the praise team and sang with a group called The Great Triumphs. She served as an usher for the WV and East Tennessee Council and was treasurer for the WV and East Tennessee Council Christian Education department. She loved to attend the WV and East Tennessee Women’s Auxiliary Retreat.
She attended Matewan High School and graduated at the age of 16. She worked as a nursing receptionist at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center in South Williamson. She worked for Eastern Coal Company as a clerk. Later in life, she went back to school to pursue her love of writing, and became a newspaper reporter. For approximately 25 years, she worked as a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, News-Express in Pikeville, and lastly, the Mingo Messenger. She loved the excitement of news reporting and working with the local police, EMS and fire departments to run down the happenings in her community.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Nathaniel Pruitt Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Deacon Paul Lee; two children, Larry N. Curry (Jada), of Columbus, Ohio, and Amber Parks; two sisters, Dreama Pruitt and Deborah Moore (Thomas Moore); her stepsons, Paul Lee Jr., Brian Lee, Gregory Lee and Ivan Lee; her best friend, Sharon Joplin, who was also like a sister; and a special niece, Valerie Moore. Grandchildren left to cherish her memory are Austin Simpkins, of Florida, and Kennedy Simpkins, of Ohio; fur grandchildren, Journey and Gypsy, of Matewan; and a host of friends, nieces and nephews to remember her.
The family will receive friends at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the Christ Temple Church, 101 Fourth Avenue, Williamson, WV 25661.
Going home services for Audrey will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the Christ Temple Church. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia. Pallbearers will be friends and family, Paul Lee Jr., Brian Lee, Gregory Lee, Ivan Lee, J.J Pruitt, Joshua Moore, Sonje Moore, Rodney Joplin, CJ Joplin and Jeffrey Pruitt. Honorary pallbearers will include Bob Horton, Henry Moore, Raymond Joplin, Ronald Joplin, Wilbur Allen and Albert Allen. Flower girls, the nieces and church family. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Reaford Syck
Reaford Darrell Syck, 63, of Bristol, Va., passed from this life Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his residence.
Reaford Darrell was born Nov. 20, 1958, in Pikeville, to the late Elzie Thacker and Noma “Conway” Thacker.
Besides his father, Reaford Darrell was preceded in death by his sister, Elzie N. Thacker.
Reaford Darrell is survived by his children, Reaford Lee Syck, Tristan Syck, Tiara Syck, Timothy Syck and Trinity Syck; mother, Noma Thacker; brothers, Jessie Thacker, Avery Thacker and Gary Conway; sisters, Myrtle Syck, Lola Sue Miller, Kathy Jo Ramsey, Darcus Hope Hall and Berthie Jean Mullins; along with six grandchildren; as well as a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Reaford Darrell was a cherished father and grandfather.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services for Reaford Darrell were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with A.B. Thacker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Virgil Tackett
Virgil Lee Tackett, 85, of Weeksbury, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Lonesome Pine Cemetery in Weeksbury. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
