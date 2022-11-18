Carolyn Bingham
Carolyn Sue Bingham, 58, of Catlettsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born in Pikeville, Sept. 23, 1964, to Norsie Sue Stalker Stanley, of Catlettsburg, and the late Harold Dean Stanley.
In addition to her mother, Carolyn is survived by her husband, Earl Bingham, of Catlettsburg; three sons, Neil Cantrell and Brad Cantrell, both of Ashcamp, and Earl Dewey Bingham II, of Richmond; three daughters, Angelina Cantrell, Madison Shae Bingham and Peyton Paige Bingham, all of Catlettsburg; and 10 grandchildren, Tenneall Cantrell, Alexis Cantrell, Briley Cantrell, Tristan Cantrell, Landon Cantrell, Remy Cantrell, Kylan Cantrell, Mia Jane Bingham, Kelsa Rayne Bingham and Kettrey Williams. Carolyn is also survived by one brother, Patrick Stanley, of Ohio; and two sisters, Violet Thacker, of Belcher, and Delores Chaney, of Catlettsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Dale Senters officiating. Burial will follow at the Stanley Cemetery, Belcher. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Keith Blackburn
Oct. 16, 1962-Nov. 13, 2022
Father, Grandfather, Brother, Therapist and Activist, Keith Douglas Blackburn, passed away in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2022, at the age of 60. The passing was sudden and very unexpected with the man known for never being able to sit still.
Keith, known as Doug to those closest to him, was born in Pikeville to Elbert and Phyllis Ann Blackburn, of Yellow Hill.
Doug graduated Elkhorn City High School in 1980, and began an educational, lifelong journey that would take him around the world leaving an impact at every turn.
Doug is survived by his sister, Brenda Sue Holland, of Yellow Hill; four brothers, Daryl Blackburn, of Yellow Hill, Elbert Dale Blackburn, of Akin, S.Car., Dennie Blackburn, of Prestonsburg, and Darin Neal Blackburn, of Charlottesville, Va.; his two sons, Kizer Lee Talbert Blackburn and Tyler Kane Alexander Blackburn, of Hindman; one grandson, Lucas Scott Blackburn, of Hazard; and of course countless fraternal friends, clients, colleagues and fighters for Civil Rights, Social Justice and Equality for all.
With Open arms all are invited to share in visitation services to be held at 6 p.m., at Bailey Funeral Home, Elkhorn City, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, Sigma Phi Epsilon Special Tribute, beginning at 6 p.m. (Bailey Funeral Home is open to the public from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.)
Please join friends and family for the celebration, open mic, food and drinks!!! Final Celebration of Life Brunch Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., at The Overlook in Pikeville, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Keith Douglas Blackburn lived an extraordinary life and therefore must be sent off on his next journey in just as an extraordinary way. Doug's ashes will find his eternal resting place in one of Doug's favorite places in the world–Central Park, New York City. "Strawberry Fields–Forever"
Any flowers and respects should be delivered to Bailey Funeral Home, or, in-lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to The Trevor Project at www.thetrevorproject.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Glade Helvey
Glade Helvey, of Pikeville, passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2022 in Gilbert, Arizona.
Glade was born at home, in Pikeville, Aug. 10, 1928. He lived in Pikeville until he and his beloved wife, Clara., retired and moved to Arizona in 1993, to be near their children. Glade and Clara lived a happy life in retirement, enjoying their children and grandchildren.
Glade was preceded in death by his wife, Clara; and his daughter, Nancy.
He is survived by his son, Daniel; and his daughters, Debbie (Don) Boyd and Regina (Darren) Schwartz.
His grandchildren are Benjamin (Jenna) Rosenberg and Haleigh and Madi Schwartz.
Benjamin and Jenna have two children, Arianna and Jack, Glades’ great-grandchildren, who loved their “Papa” ever so much.
All who knew him will miss Glade’s patience, his humor, and his wonderful example of kindness, grit and integrity.
We invite you to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, (https://www.alz.org/), in their honor, in place of sending flowers.
Memorial services will be held January 2023 with only close family members present.
Arrangements are under the direction of Angels Cremation and Burial of Mesa, Arizona.
This is a paid obituary.
Mae Robinette
Mae Robinette, 104, of Varney, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will continue Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with special services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the church with Andrew Walters, Richard Staton, Dale Williamson and Dwayne Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Robinette Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Martha Runyon
Martha Delores Runyon, 87, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Meta Baptist Church with Bill Staggs and Jody Thompson officiating. Burial followed at the Runyon-Maynard Cemetery, Piso. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
