Darrell Ball Jr.
Darrell Eugene Ball Jr., 69, formerly of Wellington, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation, Phelps.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory of Mt. Sterling.
Patsy Blair
Patsy Blair, 94, of Forest Hills, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Phelps.
It was Patsy’s wish and directive that her body be cremated, and no service take place. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson.
Phyllis Hunt
Phyllis Harris Hunt, 77, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Center.
Phyllis was born in Kimper, June 5, 1945, a daughter of the late Junis and Ocie Layne Harris.
She was a retired AT&T service representative, 911 coordinator, Tourism Director, former owner of Pikeville Rental, a member of the Grace Baptist Church for over 30 years and a member of the Pikeville Woman’s Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Camey Hunt, on Oct. 30, 2015; a brother, Darrel Harris; infant brothers, Harold Harris and Blake Harris; and two sisters, Sue Worrix and Janice Burns.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Roger Hunt; two brothers, Michael Harris (Pam), of Lexington, and Donald Harris, of Fishtrap; and three sisters, Maxie Coleman, of Gahanna, Ohio, Teresa Horne (David), of Pikeville, and Debbie Price, of Prestonsburg.
She is also survived by a granddaughter, Haley Hatfield, of Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Josh Howell officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue at 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with evening services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Ann” Little
Anona Gail “Ann” Little, 68, of Caney, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her sister Betty’s residence.
She was born Sept. 13, 1954, to the late Bobby E. and Nell Ruth Spears.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Little; and her ex-husband, Billy Gene Newsome.
She is survived by two sons, Noah Newsome, of Lexington, and Billy Newsome, of Pikeville; three brothers, Bobby Spears (Judith), of Pikeville, Terry Spears (Melissa), of Pikeville, and Jerry Spears, of Long Fork; and one sister, Betty Tackett, of Robinson Creek.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the W.B. Johnson Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Catherine Moran
Catherine Jane Moran died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Cedar Creek Assisted Living in Pikeville.
We will be having a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Williamson, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Chafin Funeral Home of Delbarton, West Virginia.
Cheryl Myers
Cheryl Ann Myers, 72, of McAndrews, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson,
No services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Charlene Nichols
Charlene Nichols, 64, of Pikeville, passed from this earthly life on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her residence.
She was born April 16, 1958, a daughter of Pauline Lowe Nichols and the late Herby Gene Nichols.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Cowpen Free Will Baptist Church and the Cowpen Free Will Baptist Ladies Auxiliary.
Charlene is survived by her mother, Pauline Lowe Nichols, of Pikeville; her son, Daniel Herby Nichols, of Pikeville; her sister and her husband, Debra J. Tackett (Jeffery); and one grandchild, Skylah Jade Nichols. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Charlene will be sadly missed, but forever loved by her family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Cowpen Free Will Baptist Church with Estill Reed officiating. Burial followed at the Nichols-Lowe-Honaker Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Kat” Scarlett
Kathlene “Kat” Scarlett, 68, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her residence.
Kat was born in Pikeville, July 11, 1954, a daughter of the late Orvil and Nancy Smith Akers.
She was a teacher’s aide with special needs children at Mullins Grade School, a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church and a member of the D.A.R.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Coy Allen Scarlett and Carl Eugene Scarlett; and three brothers, Ralph Maynard, Homer Akers and Orvil Akers Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Charles E. “Chuck” Scarlett; one brother, James Akers, of Pikeville; and four sisters, Ruth Meade, of Louisa, Mary Charles, of Williamson, W.Va., Betty Lowes, of Louisa, and Christine Settles (Jeff), of Pikeville. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Alexis Danielle Scarlett and Allison Scarlett, both of Stanville; her beloved pets, Liz and Rosie; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Crawford and Jason Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you buy someone a flower and tell them how much you love them.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Brenda Spears
Brenda Lois Spears, 75, of Kimper, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 18, 1947, a daughter of the late Ballard and Myrtle Bevins Stiltner.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Joe and JIm Stiltner; one son, Robert Shannon Spears; and two sisters, Betty Blackburn and Garnet Justice.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bobby Spears, of Kimper; two daughters, Shat Thomas (Tony), of Pikeville, and Misty Spears, of Kimper; one brother, Jack Stiltner (Juanita), of Phyllis; one sister, Sue Estep, of Columbus, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Kayleigh Thomas, Kennedy Thomas, Wrigley Thomas and Alex MacLean.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Jim Patton officiating. Burial followed at the Spears Cemetery Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Adrienne Taylor
Adrienne Rae Taylor, 63, of South Williamson, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Sevierville, Tenn., following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia. Reverend Dale Carey will officiate.
Entombment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
