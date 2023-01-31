Butler Adkins
Butler Adkins, 84, of Virgie, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
He was born in Penny, April 17, 1938, to the late James Edward and Hattie Tackett
Adkins.
Butler was a self-employed carpenter, Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Tackett Adkins; second wife, Gracie Damron Adkins; one daughter, Diane Lynn Hall; four brothers, Art Newsome, Dale Adkins, Yale Adkins and Gaylon Adkins; and three sisters, Eva Jo Blair, Edna Adams and Mary Meeks.
He is survived by his son, Edward Adkins (Ronetta), of Marrowbone; one brother, Sam Adkins, of Newburgh, N.Y.; three sisters, Maudie Lea Estridge, of Bear, Del., Ilene Chapman, of Sarasota, Fla., and Katie Gizdovich, of Albion, Mich.; two grandchildren, Alissa Wilburn (Lawrence) and Steve Hall (Ella); and two great-grandchildren, Felicity Hall and Bryan Wilburn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Randy Newsome, Edgar Sanders and Sonny Boyd Officiating. Burial will follow at the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery, Robinson Creek.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Hayse Bentley
Hayse Bentley, 83, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his residence.
Hayse was born May 10, 1939, the son of the late Joe Bentley and Martha Newsome Bentley.
He was the husband of the late Mirkie Thornsbury Bentley, former owner/operator of River Run Auger and a member of the Church of Christ.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur, Arlin, Kernie and Clarence Bentley; and two sisters, Myrtle Hall and Dorothy Stewardson.
He is survived by four children, Kathy Johnson (George), Patty Robinson (Wayne), Randy Bentley (Tyla) and Greg Bentley (Marquetta); one sister, Hazel Thornsbury (Veral); 12 grandchildren, Frankie, Kristi, Faith, Hope, Kim, Jessica, Jeremiah, Miranda, Megan, MaKayla, Marc and Mackenzie; 21 great-grandchildren, Callaway, Griffin, London, Lexie, Charleston, Brooks, Scarlett, Chase, Shane, Connor, Brett, Cody, Jacob, Bradyn, Jordynn, Jason, Josh, Wyatt, Taylor, M.G. and Mia; two great-great-grandchildren, Emory and Hudson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with George Johnson and Greg Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Little Creek Community Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Isaiah Coleman
Isaiah Shepherd Coleman, infant son of Destiny Smith Coleman and Jordan Coleman, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Isaiah was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kevin Kinney.
Isaiah is survived by his sister, Oakley Jordyn Coleman; grandparents, Tracie Kinney, Ricky and Marlania Coleman and Sharon and Jeff Foley; great-grandparents, Paul and Glenda Coleman; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Thomas Fitzwater
Thomas Lowell Fitzwater, 73, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 8, 1949, the son of the late George William Fitzwater and Lillian Ann Gentry Fitzwater.
He was the husband of the late Regina Brown Fitzwater and a retired bread maker for Kroger Company.
Along with his wife and parents, Thomas was preceded in death by one son, Mark Fitzwater; one daughter, Cynthia Williams; and two brothers, George William Jr. and Frederick Lee Fitzwater.
He is survived by one sister, Delphia Fitzwater; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Darrell Gooslin
Darrell Douglas Gooslin, 51, of Stone Coal Road, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
He was born in Pike County, April 26, 1971, the son of Darrell Gene Gooslin and the late Patty Jean McCown Gooslin.
He worked in construction and flooring.
In addition to his father, he is survived by three sons, Christopher Gooslin (Nyoka), of Prestonsburg, Dalton Jerry Gooslin, of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Ethan Gooslin, of Olympia; one daughter, Destiny Gooslin, of Pikeville; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Hunter (Jessie), of Midway, Tenn., and Tammy Skinner (Rick), of Hurricane, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home with James Michael Lafferty officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
John Hayes
John G. Hayes, 60, of Phyllis, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
John was born in Pike County, June 10, 1962, the son of the late Donnie Hayes and Janice Varney Hayes.
John was a retired coal miner. He is the husband of the late Lisa Hayes.
John is survived by his sons, Christopher Walter Hayes and Donnie Gerald Hayes.
He is survived by two brothers, Donald Hayes and Bradley Hayes; and a sister, Kathy Ward.
John is survived by three grandchildren, Christopher Hayes, Zachary Hayes and Jeremiah Hayes; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Edo Freewill Baptist Church with Matt Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Cemetery in Phyllis. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sophia Howell
Sophia Howell, 78, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Left Fork Island Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Howell Cemetery, Island Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Hippie Joe” Layne
Brian K. “Hippie Joe” Layne, 51, of Freeburn, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in South Williamson, Dec. 9, 1971, a son of Judy Franklin Layne, of Lexington, and the late Boyd Layne.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hulen and Ida Stevens Layne and Pat and Mae Franklin.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Ray E. Layne, of Versailles; a sister, Lisa Dawson, of Freeburn; a nephew, Charles Dawson IV; a niece, Charlize Dawson; and a host of family and friends.
Brian enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, car shows and rooster fights. He liked to spend time with his family and friends. He loved his little dog, Boo.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Billy Dotson Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Mike Little
Mike Little, 71, of Marrowbone, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the Hellier Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jerry Potter
Jerry Donald Potter, 81, of Regina, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Pikeville.
Jerry was born in Pikeville, Aug. 29, 1941, to the late Tom Potter & Geraldine (Blevins) Kendrick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audessa Hurt Potter; one son, Donald Wayne Potter; and one brother, Bobby Ray Potter.
Left to mourn his passing is his brother, Gary Kendrick and his wife, Rosetta; four nephews, Gary Roger Kendrick (Sherry), Everett Kendrick, Ben Kendrick and James (Boo) Williams and his wife, Becky; two great-nieces and two great-nephews; special cousins, Blake and Brenda Blevins; and all the loyal customers and friends he has acquired throughout the years.
Jerry worked all of his life and owned several businesses, such as the Three Way Drive Inn at Regina, and his trucking business.
Jerry was a kind man and was good to all.
He will be sadly missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel with Michael Anthony Richey officiating. Interment followed at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mack Taylor
Mack Arthur Taylor, 78, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Mack was born Feb. 16, 1944, to the late Hillard and Wealthy Stiltner Taylor in Pike County.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Patty Rose, Joyce Swiney and Katherine Cantrell; and three brothers, Ezra Mann Taylor, Jimmy Lee Taylor and Rush Taylor.
Mack is survived by his loving wife, Thelma Taylor (Moore); one son, Mark Taylor (Angela); one granddaughter, Allyson Mariah Taylor; two sisters, Wanda Taylor and Ginger Lewis; and two brothers, Earl Dean Taylor and Glade Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in the chapel of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. DAV Rights will be observed by Johns Creek DAV Chapter #166. Steve Taylor will be officiating all services for Mack.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Fanny Wright
Fanny Trivette Wright, 80, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
She was born March 16, 1942, the daughter of the late Arthur Trivette and Cousby Newsome Trivette.
She was the wife of the late Billy Joe Wright, a dollmaker and candy maker, and a member of the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Trivette Jr. and Carl Gene Trivette; and two sisters, Edna Hall and Clara Little.
She is survived by five children, Terry Coleman, Jerry Coleman, Michael Anthony Chavis, Ammie Ruth Chavis and Jeremy Chavis (Sarah); two brothers, Ancil Wayne Trivette and Glenn Allen Trivette Sr.; five sisters, Ruby Joyce Wright, Pauline Clawson, Annie Sturgill, Patty Sue Culliton and Lois Conn; five grandchildren, Cameron Coleman, Jared Daniel Chavis, Emma Lee Chavis, Reid Chavis and Calvin Chavis; a special friend, J.C. Haney; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Carson Wright, James Tackett and others officiating. Burial followed at the Wright Family Cemetery, Dorton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
