Mildred Blankenship
Mildred Blankenship, 81, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Phillip Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at the Nathaniel Johnson Cemetery, Speight.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Deane” Chapman
Haroldine “Deane” Chapman, 85, of Varney, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the home of her granddaughter.
She retired from the Kentucky Department of Highways as a secretary of permits.
Deane was born in Pikeville, March 5, 1937, a daughter of the late Kimble and Dollie Williams Mullins.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Conley Chapman; a son, Keith Wolford; a daughter, Debbie Rife; a granddaughter, Sasha Owens; a sister, Dawn Adkins; and two brothers, Johnny Mullins and J.C. Mullins.
She is survived by two stepsons, Randy S. Chapman, of Cedar Lake, Ind., and Rusty Chapman (Brenda), of Church Hill, Tenn.; and one sister, Barb Frasure, of Harold.
She is also survived by three grandchildren, Shae Fields, Hunter Wolford and Ashlee Wolford; two great-grandchildren, Paige Tackett and Logan Tackett; and three great-great-grandchildren, Paislee Tackett, Kipling Fields and Dutch Fields; and also a special friend, Peggy Steele, of Pikeville.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gregory Gearhart
Gregory Allen Gearhart, 58, of Shelbiana, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Buchanan County, Va., July 17, 1964, the son of the late Dennis Woodrum Gearhart and Mary Ruth Church Colley.
He was a retired coal miner and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Massie and Leila Gearhart and Reverend Elmer Church and Tonnie Church.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean Hopkins Gearhart; one sister, Elizabeth Williams (Daniel); one brother, Tim Gearhart (Marcella); two nieces, Annika Gearhart and Madison Williams; two nephews, Jagger Gearhart and Dawson Williams; and several nieces and nephews by marriage.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home chapel with Jimmy Reed Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronnie Thacker
Ronnie Dean Thacker, 75, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his residence.
He was a retired coal operator and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Ronnie was born in Pikeville, Jan. 27, 1947, a son of the late Ballard H. Thacker and Gracie Mae Kinney Thacker.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ballard Thacker Jr.; and a sister, Carol Sue Wright.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Maynard Thacker; son, Tracy Dean Thacker, of Pikeville; a daughter, Sabrina Murphy (Charles), of Pikeville; brothers, Billy Ray Thacker, of Pikeville, and Freddie Thacker, of Maryville, Tenn.; and sisters, Jean Childers, of Pikeville, and Shirley Justice, of Banner.
He is also survived by two grandchildren, Madi McCoy (Cory May) and Wade Murphy; three bonus grandchildren, Charlie Murphy, John Murphy and Taylor Adams; and two great-grandchildren, Gunner and Jase Robinson.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
