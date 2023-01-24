Roger Blair Jr.
Roger Virgil Blair Jr., 59, of Steele, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 25, 1963, the son of the late Virgil Blair and Ealine Meade Blair.
He was the husband of Patricia Pinion Blair, a retired coal miner and a member of the Feds Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Gary, Ronnie and Richard Blair.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Michael Blair (Tiffany), Nicholas Blair (Selena), Joshua Ball, Leonard Pinion Jr., Brianna Blair and Samuel Pinion; two sisters, Denise Thacker (Burbon) and Donna Thacker; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Airianna, Abigail, Lily, Blaze, Landon and Shelby; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Kevin Thacker and Robert Lester officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
None
Dottie Coleman
Dottie Lou Adams Coleman, 72, died at her home on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Dottie was born in Pike County, Jan. 9, 1951, to her parents, the late Carl Adams and Phyllis Stacy Adams.
Dottie was the widow of Bill E. Coleman. She was the former owner and operator of Regina Floral.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill E. Coleman; and her parents.
Dottie is survived by a son, Billy Shon Coleman, of Regina; six brothers, Earl "Dickie" Adams, of Mt. Sterling, Carl Adams Jr. (Willa), of Elkhorn City, Paul Adams (Tracy), of Mt. Sterling, Danny Adams (Annette), of Shelbyville, Bruce Adams (Tammy), of Mt. Sterling, and Brian Adams (Kelley), of Mt. Sterling; one sister, Charlene Hopkins, of Raccoon; a special sister-in-law, Brenda Mattingly; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery, Yellow Hill, Regina. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
None
Bill Compton
Bill Compton, 67, of Jeffersonville, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Bill was born Jan. 12, 1956, to the late Earl and Maggie Calhoun Compton, of Jonancy.
He attended Virgie High School and served in the U.S. Army. Bill retired from Trane in Lexington.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Lee Compton; two brothers, Edward Compton and Raymond Compton; and three sisters, Ruby Richardson, Marie Anderson and Julia Newsome.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Christy Goble (Nick); two sons, Derick Compton (Myra) and Justin Compton; six grandchildren, Kierra, Emma, Mason, Marcy, Clark and Adaley; two brothers, Robert Compton and Lilburn Compton (Ann); four sisters, Joyce Irine Dyer, Della Tackett (Gary), Virginia Dyer and Bertha Estep (Charles); best friend, Vernon "Red" Damron (Sue); as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery in Jonancy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
None
Myrda Hylton
Myrda Hylton, 62, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Jenkins, Nov. 25, 1960, the son of the late Myrda Hylton Sr. and Mazie June Ratliff Hylton.
He was a coal miner and a member of the UMWA and the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Karen Kay Hylton.
He is survived by his wife, Carlena Adams Hylton, of Elkhorn City; one son, Tyler James Hylton (Taylor), of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Brandi Hylton Bentley (Josh), of Ripley, W.Va.; one sister, Carolyn Sue Hatfield, of Hanover, W.Va.; two brothers, William Douglas Hylton and Donald Curtis Hylton (Sherry), both of Elkhorn City; six grandchildren, Cooper Bentley, Creed Bentley, Corbyn Hylton, Case Bentley, Crew Bentley and Berklee Hylton; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Josh Bentley, Van Swindall and Robert Bartley officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery, Sycamore.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel and Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
None
“Jay” Justice Jr.
Julius Paul “Jay” Justice Jr., 80, of Richmond, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, following a long illness.
He was born in Pikeville, Aug. 31, 1942, the son of Julius Paul and Josephine Anderson Justice.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Geneva Mae Justice Slone.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie Sue Hunt Justice; two sons, Steve Justice and Barry J. Justice, of Mount Airy, Md.; and one brother, Terry Justice, of Pasadena, Maryland.
His wish was to be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Oldham Roberts & Powell Funeral Home of Richmond.
None
Alvin Kendrick
Alvin Gary Kendrick, 77, of Raccoon, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 26, 1945, the son of the late Rodolph and Bertha Goff Kendrick.
He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He was a retired mechanic at Childers & Venters and a member of the Frozen Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Brenda Goff Kendrick; four brothers, Ivan, Audrey, Leroy and Lloyd Kendrick; and two sisters, Ermalene and Irene Kendrick.
He is survived by one brother, Floyd Kendrick, of Bryan, Ohio; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Doug Thompson, A.B. Thacker, Dan L. Thacker, Charles Eddie Thacker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Kendrick Family Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
None
Judy Ratliff
Judy Carol Ratliff, 73, of Ashcamp, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Paintsville, June 18, 1949, the daughter of the late Roberts Wells and Evalene Jackson Wells.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Wells.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry W. Ratliff, of Ashcamp; one son, Ronald W. Ratliff (Libby), of Ashcamp; one daughter, Carol Sue Cordle (James), of Bristol, Tenn.; one sister, Sharon Dutton, of Staffordsville; three brothers, David Wells, of Paintsville, Charles Wells and Ronnie Wells, both of Staffordsville; five grandchildren, Megan Stollings, Emily Thornsberry, Trey Cordle, Nathan Belcher and Lydia Ratliff; three great-grandchildren, Parker Stollings, Paxton Stollings and Grayson Thornsberry; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Van Swindall, Tracy Wells and Dale Senters officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery, Sycamore.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, and continue on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the church, with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
None
Ronnie Rowe
Ronnie Kevin Rowe, 49, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
None
Michael Stalker
Michael Paul Stalker, 48, of Jeffersonville, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
None
Rance Tackett
Rance Wendell Tackett, 78, of Turkey Pen of Indian Creek, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
He was born Aug. 22, 1944. The youngest of six children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ruth; his mother and father, Dexter and George; two sisters, Patsy and Jackie; and two brothers, Don and Hubert.
He is survived by his oldest brother, Torreon "Shorty" Tackett; and his youngest sister, Sheba Tackett.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Jack Osborne Cemetery, Indian Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, Ky., 41572. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
None
Linda Walters
Linda Lou Ratliff Walters, 83, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her residence.
She was a former sales clerk at the Clothes Tree and a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
Linda was born in Pikeville, Dec. 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Grant Ratliff and Dorothy Ratliff Ratliff Johnson.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marketta Lindsey Walters; and two brothers, Jimmy Ralph Ratliff and Grant Ratliff Jr.
She is survived by a host of cousins, Linda Lou Ratliff Johnson, Debbie Blackburn (Ernest), Johnny Ray (Trina), Cathy Riles (David) and Dwight Ray.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Johnson Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Linda’s memory to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
None
“Justin” Young
Paul “Justin” Young, 36, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his residence.
Justin was born in Pikeville, Dec. 4, 1986, to Paul Scotty and Teresa (Justice) Young.
Justin was preceded in death by his father, Paul Scotty Young; one sister, Katrina Ann Young; and one brother, Scotty Wayne Young.
He is survived by his mother, Teresa Young; two children, Elizabeth Lester and Colten Young; two sisters, Dusty Nicole Adkins (Robert) and Paula Michelle Crislip (Matt); also a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services for Justin will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Upper Toler Church of Christ with Scott Thacker officiating all services. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
None
