Jeanette Blackburn
Jeanette Blackburn, 62, of Canada, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Memorial services were held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Kylie Clark
Kylie Brooke Clark, 15, of Harold, daughter of Barry Gordon and Kimberly Denise Clark, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UK Children's Hospital in Lexington.
She was born in Pikeville, March 16, 2007. Kylie was a freshman at Pikeville High School and a member of the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one brother, Seth Aaron Clark, of Harold; her boyfriend, Riley West, of Pikeville; three grandparents, Aaron Butch and Deborah Hall King, of Harold, and Glenna Clark, of Harold; two great-grandparents, Edgar "Shorty" and Vestlene Adkins Hall, of Harold; and her three dogs, Ellie, Roxxie and Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gordon Clark
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in the Pikeville High School Auditorium with Barry Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at Hall Funeral Home. Saturday, Jan. 21, the body will lie in state from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of service at Pikeville High School Alumni Auditorium.
Pallbearers: Riley West, Seth Clark, Blake Spencer, William Sizemore, Harley Quillen, Dustin Elkins, Garland Rogers and Billy Spencer
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her honor to the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church for nursery renovation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallfuneralservice.com.
Peggy Hatfield
Peggy Stotridge Hatfield, 82, of West Williamson, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, W.Va., with Reverend Jerry McCoy officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Jamie Morgan
Jamie Morgan, 49, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Kenious Morris Jr.
Kenious Morris Jr., 84, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 30, 1938, the son of the late Kenious Morris and Verna Justice Morris. Kenious was the husband of the late Francis Montgomery Morris and a retired coal miner.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Teresa Maynard and Wilma Young; two sons-in-law, Shannon Chapman and Louis Maynard; four brothers, Esther, Glen, Frennie and Edgar Morris; and three sisters, Cindy Brown, Loraine Reed and Geraldine Senters.
He is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Chapman and Deborah Chapman (Duke); two sisters, Ethel Hall and Mary Gugelchuck; six grandchildren, Joshua Maynard, Kenious Dustin Maynard, Kameron Chapman, Amanda Stanley, Natoshia Hall and Sasha Hensley; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Gary Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Morris Family Cemetery, Sidney.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Annetta Mullins
Annetta Mullins, 78, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a retired beautician and teacher’s aide.
Ann was born at Harless Creek, Dec. 3, 1944, a daughter of the late Jesse Spears and Malissa Damron Francisco.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Goble Mullins; step-father, Earl Francisco; and a daughter, Tina Michele Mullins Bailey.
She is survived by three daughters, Melissa “Misi” Renae Matz (Jeff), Jada Santana Cavins (Johnny) and Jasmine Denae Combs (Justin); brother, Jesse Dale Spears (Karen); and two sisters, Lesia Rose (Lawrence) and Leah Donna Hampton (Zeb.)
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Maci Cavins, Ali Cavins, Lily Akers, Peyton Akers, Ivy Akers, Spencer Combs, Kennadie Combs, Kaydance Tourangeau, Kameran Touangeau, Delilah Jean “DJ” Combs, Sydney Harper and Dalton Christian; and four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Raelynn, Willa and Logan.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Rick Sayers officiating. Burial followed at the Elkhorn City Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Evelyn Robinette
Evelyn Francis Robinette, 86, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation in Cumberland, after a long illness.
Evelyn was born to the late Burns and Effie (Adkins) Robinette on Feb. 12, 1936, in Tram.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ira, Paul and Arnold Robinette; one son-in-law, Paul Raines; and one brother-in-law, Rev. Harold K. Layne.
Left to celebrate Evelyn’s life is one daughter, Jane Ellen Raines; one granddaughter, Raven Raines; two great-granddaughters, Emma Rose Estep and Olive “Ollie” Quanbeck; one sister, Judy Layne;and a host of nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Gordan Sampsel officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kermit Swiney
Kermit Swiney, 66, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Hope White
Hope June Blackburn White, 81, of Pikeville, passed away at her home Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
June was born in Letcher County (Neon), Dec. 1, 1941, to her parents, the late Moscoe Blackburn and Rose Roberts Tuttle.
Hope was the widow of Nolan White and a lifelong member of the Neon First Church of God, and attended her first church service at just six days of age. She passed peacefully from this life, after declining health over the past few years, making her stay here on earth eighty-one years, one month, and sixteen days.
She was a member of the Women of the Church of God. She was a faithful Christian and was baptized in 1982. In 2017, she moved to live with her daughter in Pikeville after becoming more ill. She regularly attended Cowpen Freewill Baptist Church making many friends in Christ.
Hope was a 1961 graduate of Fleming-Neon High School and a 1963 graduate of Amarillo Beauty School in Texas. She worked as a beautician at Yonts Beauty Shop for several years, she also worked as a secretary at the Academy in Neon for several years.
Hope married Nolan White on June 28, 1966, in Clintwood, Virginia. To this loving union two children were born; a son, Jay; and a daughter, Tara.
They were married 42 years before Nolan passed away.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son, Jay Travis White.
Affectionately known as Mom, Gran, Gran-Gran, and Hopie she was the matriarch of the family. When her health was better, she could be found in the kitchen making delicious meals for her family. Hope was the life of the party; you could not visit with Hope without getting a laugh while you were there.
She had a special group of friends, The Golden Girls Group, who met for birthdays and celebrations at the Pine Mountain Grill before she grew too ill to attend. She also enjoyed attending Fleming-Neon Senior Citizens Center before its closing.
Hope is survived by her daughter, Tara Thornsbury (Dewayne), of Pikeville; four grandsons, Travis White, of Harold, David White (Tammy), of Pikeville, Luke Thornsbury, of Pikeville, and Ryan Thornsbury, of Richmond; a granddaughter, Sydni Thornsbury, of Pikeville; two great-granddaughters, Sophia White, of Pikeville, and Scarlett White, of Wise, Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Pam White, of Jenkins; and several brothers and sisters in Christ and a host of friends and family members who will greatly mourn her passing.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Neon First Church of God with church services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Neon First Church of God with Mark Wagner and Estill Reed officiating. Burial will follow at the Green Acres Memorial Garden in Whitesburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary White
Mary Rose White, 84, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.