Chase Caudill
Chase Caudill, 20, of Pikeville, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 8, 2002, the son of Travis Caudill and Jessica Keene Caudill.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jayme Tyler Stanley; his paternal great-grandfather, Marcum Keene; and his maternal great-grandparents, Clifford Guy Miller and Gloria Miller.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Dalton Caudill; his aunts, Shellie Looney (Shawn) and Kelly Farmer (Brandon); his girlfriend, Haley Triplett, and her son, Myles Mullins; his maternal grandfather, Phillip Keene; maternal grandmother, Kathy Keene; paternal great-grandmother, Beatrice; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.

This is a paid obituary.
Emogene Craig
Emogene Craig, 80, of Johnstown, Ohio, formerly of Kimper, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Hospice of Central Ohio at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born in Pike County, May 5, 1942, a daughter of the late James Harvey and Nancy (Thacker) Hess.
She was a homemaker and retired from the tire factory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Boger (Chester) Slone; one son, Dewey Christopher Craig; two brothers, Eddie Hess and Donald Lee Hess; and one sister, Elsie Marcum.
She is survived by her husband, Dewey Craig, of Johnstown, Ohio; two sons, Dennis Lee Craig, of Granville, Ohio, and James Ray Slone, of Pikeville; one daughter, Arlene Slone Varney (Darrell), of Centerburg, Ohio; one brother, James Ottis Hess (Shelia), of Sidney; three sisters, Ruth Marcum (Oscar), of Savannah, Ga., Josephine Stiltner, of Kimper, and Patricia Ann Layne (Blake), of Mt. Sterling; one brother-in-law, Woodrow Marcum, of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Stephanie Jean Varney Samuels, Kimberly Arlene Schaller (Tom), Megan Renee Clark (Joe) and Joshua Edward Slone; and nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Schaller, Thomas Schaller, Theo Clark, Emma McCombs, Breanna McCombs, Olivia Schaller, Vivian Schaller, Adleigh Six, and Mailee Six.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with David Ray Varney officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Fay Elswick
Fay Reese Elswick, 101, of Shelbiana, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Kayla Maynard
Kayla Scott Maynard, 32, of Sidney, formerly of Phelps, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Nov. 8, 1990, the daughter of Green Scott, of Phelps, and Geraldine Horn, of Phelps.
She was a member of Peter Creek Presbyterian Church. She was a former manager at Family Dollar Store in Phelps.
Besides her parents, Kayla is survived by her husband, Timothy Maynard, of Sidney; her son, Nathan Brantley Scott ; her daughters, Natalee Grace Scott and Elizabeth Scott, of the home; and her brother, Nathan Scott, of Phelps.
Kayla was the best mother to her children, whom she loved more than anything. She also loved horses and enjoyed riding.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, with Pastor Kelly Baldridge officiating. Interment followed in the Scott Family Cemetery in Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Betty Pugh
Betty Pugh, 71, of Floyd County, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, June 19, 1951, the daughter of the late Joe Osborne and Cora Cecil Osborne.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Boldman Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Pugh; and one sister, Linda Ward.
She is survived by one son, Brian Pugh (Misty); two daughters, Tonya Scroggins (Mark) and Renee Prater (J.R.); two brothers, Larry Joe Osborne (Rita) and Kenny Osborne (Betty); eight grandchildren, Kayela Tackett (Justin), Blake Scroggins (Alex), Austin Charles, Cody Charles (Bailey), Tanner Roop (Skyler), Blake Charles, Morgan Pugh and Maddox Pugh; eight great-grandchildren, Khloe Rae Tackett, Tatum Tackett, Morgan Tackett, Haiden Tackett, Greyson Roop, Harper Scroggins, Aspen Charles and Maddie Scroggins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Boldman Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferguson Cemetery in Harold. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
