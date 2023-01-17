“Ray” Akers
James “Ray” Akers, 74, of Sprigg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 25, 1948, the son of the late James and Emma Jane Akers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sheila Lynn Bivens and Linda Sisk.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Wilda Gay Akers; his daughters, Danni McCoy Virgin (Mark), Bobbi Beckett Jarrell (Steve), Margaret Pilkin (James) and Emma Jane Young; one son, Clarence Brandon Beckett (Jamie); two sisters, Lois Akers Biedenstadt (David) and Delores Akers; grandchildren, Brittany McCoy Donahoe, Scotti Lynn Pinson, Austin Gaige Pinson, Tyson Kennedy Reed Donahoe, Glen Aaron Horton and James Tanner Beckett; great-grandchildren, Marabeth Rene Damron, Isabella Violet Damron, Gianni Hammond Coleman, Cecilia Marie Hope Pinson, Kida Roselynn Pinson, Niklaus Bryan Scott Pinson and Willow Rae Blair.
Ray served in the United States Marine Corp. and also fought in Vietnam. He retired from Hampden Coal Company of Gilbert where he loved his job and could do anything with equipment, to hear his buddies tell it. He loved to work out in his yard, spent hours and hours tilling and working the garden. He and our mother would sit downstairs in the basement and watch all the birds come out to the many feeders he had out and would watch the squirrels run up to the door as well. When he and mom got a little older, they would sit on the porch and watch the trains go by. Mostly, he was just daddy and he gave the most absolute best hugs, and loved our mother and us up until the day he left this world. He was the absolute best husband to his wife with her battle of dementia/Alzheimer’s and never gave up on her. The love they had for one another was beautiful.
Daddy, you will always be in our hearts and you will never be forgotten. Thank you for all the love, hugs and everything you taught us that we will use throughout the years. Thank you for teaching us how to work hard and never give up. You will be missed daddy. We love you. Rest in peace.
Obituary lovingly written by the family.
The family will begin receiving friends Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow immediately in the Akers Family Cemetery in Surosa in Matewan, W.Va., with Minister Robert Werntz officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Jeanette Blackburn
Jeanette Blackburn, 62, of Canada, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
The family will accept friends for visitation from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Melena Cantrell
Melena Beth Cantrell, 47, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Susan” Farler
Vera Susan “Susie” Farler, 64, of Harold, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
She was a retired assistant for Engineers Inc., a member of the Vogel Day United Methodist Church, a member of the Pike-Floyd Women’s Bowling League for many years and a gifted artist who always drew and made her own beautiful Christmas cards to share with her family and friends who so eagerly looked forward to seeing what she had created from year to year.
Susie was born in Pikeville, a daughter of the late Charles Claude Staton and Ruby Mae Moore Staton.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Douglas Staton and John Ireland Staton; and a sister, Edna June Kincheloe; a sister-in-law, Donnetta Staton; and a special grandchild, Dakota Cheyenne Carroll.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ray Farler; son, Jeffrey Ray Farley; daughter, Angela Anne Keathley (Phillip), both of Coal Run Village; and sister, Vonda Staton, of Dennison, Texas.
She is also survived by three grandchildren, William Edward Brown, Kristen RaeAnne Keathley and Jacob Aaron Isaac Keathley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with evening services at 7 p.m., with Dennis Love officiating.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Keathley officiating. Burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Susie’s memory to the Vogel Day United Methodist Church, 163 1st Street, Harold, Kentucky 41635.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Maxie Howard
Maxie Howard, 94, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a retired Pikeville National/Community Trust Bank banker, a member of Joe’s Creek Church of Christ and the Johns Creek Homemakers and was valedictorian of her Johns Creek High School Class.
Maxie was born in Lower Johns Creek on Aug. 22, 1928, a daughter of the late Sidney and Lizzie Scott Howard.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, William E. Howard, Archie Howard, Ballard Howard, Robert Howard, Imal C. Morley and Sarah Ann Howard; and nephew, Dudley Ray Morley.
She is survived by her nieces, Geraldine Osborne, of Virgie, Elizabeth Doggett, of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Candra Roberts (Dan), of London; nephews, Charles Morley (Linda), of Pikeville, Michael J. Morley (Madonna), of Pikeville, and Steven Howard (Armina), of London; and niece-in-law, Missy Morley, of Pikeville. She is also survived by a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Randall Parsons officiating. Burial followed at the Howard Cemetery, Dry Branch, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Roger Hunt
Roger Lee Hunt, 74, of Pikeville, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Edo Freewill Baptist Church in Grapevine with elders of the church officiating. In honoring Roger’s wishes, cremation followed visitation. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Jerry Mullins
Jerry Allen Mullins, 81, of Robinson Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Jerry was born in Pike County, July 28, 1941, the son of the late Cecil Mullins and Alma Short Mullins.
Jerry was the husband of Katherine Mullins. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the Gospel of Faith Alliance Church in Robinson Creek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Mullins; a brother, Jimmy Mullins; and a sister, Rita Ann Akers.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine; two sons, Jerry Mullins Jr. (Connie) and Stephen Mullins (Charlene); and a daughter, Tracy Maynard (Terry); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan, 17, 2023, with church services beginning at 7 p.m.
There will be a private funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lois Newman
Lois Bentley Newman, 70, of Brushy Road,Varney, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Pikeville Medical Center.
Lois was born in Floyd County, Nov. 13, 1952, to the late Willie Bentley and Gladys (Kiser) Bentley.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Bentley and Gladys (Kiser) Bentley; five brothers, Gretho Bentley, Billy Bentley, David Bentley, Troy B. Bentley and Randy Bentley; one sister, Arlene Hamilton; and one special son-in-law, Christopher Stanley.
Lois is survived by one son, Allen Newman, of Cleveland, Tex.; one daughter, Tina Stanley (Darell Varney), of Varney; three brothers, Arthur Bentley (Betty), of Romulus, Mich., Frank Bentley (Rose), of Harold, and Hank Bentley (Janie), of New London, Ohio; one sister, Louellen Martin, of Cranier; and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lois leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Lois Bentley will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elliott Cemetery in Teaberry.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Michael Newsom
Michael L. Newsom, 70, of Virgie, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 6, 1953, to the late Noble and Billie Holsinger Newsom.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Paulette Newsom.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Younce Newsom; two sons, John Kevin Newsom (Delana), of Mt. Sterling, and Tony Newsom (Bridget), of Sevierville, Tenn.; two stepsons, Eric Tackett (Misty), of Pikeville, and Aaron Tackett (Brandy), of Floyd County; three daughters, Micah Adkins (TR), of Little Robinson, Haley Newsom (John), of Indian Creek, and Chasity Cochran, of Pikeville; two brothers, Barry K. Newsom (Marsha), of Zebulon, and Jeffrey S. Newsom (Cyndi), of Indian Creek; 14 grandchildren, Jacob Riley Newsom, Gage Newsom, Gavin Newsom, Brady Bentley, Bryce Bentley, Maycie Bentley, Boston Adkins, Jase White, Hayden White, Hudson White, Abby, Maggie, Levi and Rett; and four step-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Alyssa, Erica and Kaleb..
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Bill Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Frank and Martha Martin Cemetery, Indian Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Nancy Ritchie
Nancy Gay Ritchie born June 19, 1927, in Hazard, to Sophia Barger Gay and Arther Merrell Gay. She was the youngest and last surviving child.
Nancy graduated from Hazard High School and immediately started working for the dime store chain J. J. Newberry in downtown Hazard.
Mom worked her way into management at the dime store and traveled to open and manage stores in Versailles and Gainesville, Florida.
It was working in Hazard where she met the man she would marry, Hubert W. Ritchie, who was working at Home Office Supply. They fell in love and married in October of 1956, at the home of her sister, Ella Spears, in Ashland.
Mom and Dad then moved to Pikeville and opened C&R Office Supply. They lived above the store on 2nd Street and lost their first new car to the flood of 1957.
With determination and hard work they bounced back and Mom went to work for Frank Justice at Justice Shoe Store until 1959, when their daughter Linda Lee was born.
Nancy then became a stay at home Mom and enjoyed her role as Mother and housewife. Their second child, William Scott, was born in 1962, followed by their son, Samuel Merrel Ritchie in March of 1965.
Nancy continued to be a stay at home Mom, being PTO president and volunteering at most school activities, concession stands, camps, you name it, she was there. We were blessed to be raised by amazing parents in a house full of love and laughter.
Mom’s time as a stay at home Mom ended in 1977, with the coming of another flood. Mom and Dad opened Art & Gift Shoppe and the flood had destroyed most of downtown. Mom stepped into gear and she and Dad worked to bring both C&R Office Supply and Art & Gift Shoppe back. She and Dad were two of the hardest working people I have ever known.
Mom continued to work at Art & Gift Shoppe and so enjoyed her time meeting and seeing her friends and customers.
This past year we surprised Mom with a 95th birthday party at the store. She drove herself to the store on June 19 and got her hair done – just like every Friday morning. She walked down the street to see the store window decorated with pictures and she loved every minute of people telling her she didn’t look or act 95.
Mom was a member of Justiceville Bible Baptist Church where she served years as secretary.
After moving to Pikeville in 1956, she attended and raised her children in First Baptist Church of Pikeville. She was an active member teaching Sunday School, Bible School and helping in the nursery.
Nancy was saved at a young age at Petry Memorial Church in Hazard and has always been a faithful child of God.
Mom peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior around 6:30 on Thursday, January 12, 2023, she no doubt enjoyed a warm homecoming from her son Scott and husband of 49 years Hubert Richie – whom she greatly missed.
Mother had a wonderful life and our family was blessed with Sam’s wife Anita in 1992. Anita became Mom and Dad’s new favorite quickly.
Sam and Anita moved in with Mom after our brother’s passing. They took care of each other and during Mom’s last few months, Anita and Sam devoted their time to caring for Mom.
We lived in a house full of love and devotion; a Christian home where we knew we were loved. We hold these memories in our hearts until we are together again.
Nancy is survived by her loving children, Samuel Ritchie (Anita), of Pikeville, and Linda Lee Ritchie (fiancé, Ronnie M. Slone), of Prestonsburg; and a host of Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Richard Meek officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Nancy’s memory to the Justiceville Bible Baptist Church, 5199 E. Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501.
Holly Robinett
Holly “Jack” Robinett, 56, of Phelps, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Phelps.
He was born in Burnsville, Ohio, Nov. 22, 1965, a son of Minnie Wolford, of Stopover, and the late Douglas Robinett.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, William (Dougie) Robinett.
Holly leaves to mourn his passing his step-mother, Betty Lee; son, Holly D. Robinett (Savannah), of Stopover; daughters, Keisha Newsome (William), of Dorton, and Toisha Casey (Brandon), of Phelps; grandchildren, Roberta and Emmanuel Casey, of Phelps; step-grandchildren, Katie and Tayton Layne, of Phelps; sister, Lilly Honaker (Teddy), of Phelps; and special friends.
Holly loved riding his four-wheeler, fishing , working and spending time with his friends and family.
The family would like to welcome friends at 6 p.m. nightly on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Jones & West Funeral Home. Special services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night with Pastors Larry Rife and Odis Blankenship officiating. A singing service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in the chapel. Interment will follow at Robinett Cemetery in Stopover. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Jigger” Stump Jr.
Landon “Jigger” Stump Jr., 71, of Lick Creek, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Aug. 16, 1951, the son of the late Charlie and Ethel Hester Sawyers Williams.
He was a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church and a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eldeen, Frank, Bill and Donnie; and a sister, Daisy Claypool.
He is survived by his son, Michael Stump (Sabrina), of Lick Creek; brothers, David Stump, Jake Stump, Norman Stump and Terry Stump, all of Lick Creek, and Richard Stump, of Mouthcard; a sister, Sue Spears, of Buckeye Lake, Ohio; two grandchildren, Michael Stump and Ethan Stump; and two special friends, Gary Hogston and Timmy Bolden.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church in Lick Creek.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church in Lick Creek with Plennie Gale Sawyers and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Sawyers Family Cemetery, Elswick Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dorothy Thacker
Dorothy Angeline Thacker, 78, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
She was born Tuesday, March 21, 1944, to the late Roy Chaney and Pearlie “Maw” Thacker.
She was a homemaker and was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Thacker Jr; two sons, Bobby Lee Thacker and Billy Thacker; and one daughter, Brenda Thacker.
She is survived by one son, Roger Thacker, of Raccoon; two daughters, Anita Thacker, of Raccoon, and Pauline Mitchell (Malen), of HiHat; a special friend, Freelin Kidd, of Pikeville; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Dorothy Angeline Thacker will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Thacker Cemetery in Racoon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
