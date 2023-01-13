Johnny Anderson
Johnny Anderson, 59, of Morristown, Tenn., formerly of Pike County, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Christopher Bartley officiated over the Celebration Of Life service held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Bowling Fork Freewill Baptist Church on Bowling Fork Road with DAV Honors conducted by Johns Creek DAV Chapter #166. Burial followed at the R. H. Ratliff Cemetery in Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Grace Blankenship
Mrs. Grace Mary Blankenship, 88, of Ellijay, Ga., died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Grace was born Oct. 31, 1934, in Germantown, Penn., to the late Frank Buchert Sr. and Mae Dear Buchert.
She was a high school graduate and she worked as a bookkeeper employed by Barnett Hardware.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter ‘’Smokey’’ Blankenship; and her son, Reynolds A. Hedland III.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Cindy L. Hedland; granddaughter and spouse, Michele and Gregg Lockwood; great-grandchildren, Darian and Jaye Lockwood, Noah Lockwood and Lilith Grace Lockwood.
To honor Mrs. Blankenship’s wishes, she will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bernhardt Funeral Home of Ellijay, Georgia.
“Patty” Caraway
Patricia Lynn “Patty” Caraway, 66, of Williamson, W.Va., died suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday evening, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Rawl Freewill Baptist Church in Rawl, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church. Reverend Danny Scott and Reverend Earl White will officiate.
Interment will be in the McCoy Cemetery in Burnwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
“Nick” Childers
Nicholas Dwyne "Nick" Childers, 42, of Road Creek, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was a heavy equipment operator and a member of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church.
Nick was born Dec. 22, 1980, to Rita Ann Wallace Childers, of Road Creek, and the late Bobby Dwyne Childers.
In addition to his parents, Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Lesa Phipps Childers; paternal grandfather, Bobby "Bob" Childers; and maternal grandfather, Elster Wallace. Besides his mother, Nick is survived by a son, Casen Cole Childers, of Pikeville; a brother, Anthony "Tony" Childers, of Elkhorn City; paternal grandmother, Olive Childers; maternal grandmother, Hazel Wallace; aunts, uncles, niece and nephew; and a host of other relatives and loving friends whom he treasured and will miss him.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Johnny Felix
Johnny Clinton Felix, 72, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
The family will observe private services. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Maxie Howard
Maxie Howard, 94, of Lower Johns Creek, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Randal Parsons officiating. Burial will follow at the Howard Family Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek.
Visitation will begin after 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home with singing services beginning at 7 p.m. with Charles Dan Fraley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Justice
Mary Lou Justice, 97, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12 p.m, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va., with Howard Bivens presiding. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Roland King
Roland Douglas King, aka Poppy, of Hardy, ended his journey on earth on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Cross Lanes, W.Va., and was surrounded by his loving family.
Doug was born July 16, 1962, to Clarence and Eloise King, of Williamson, West Virginia.
Doug was a retired coal truck driver, Rollin-D, and a dedicated family man; our Superman. His love knew no bounds and there were no limits he would not exceed to care for his family. Everything he gave to us took all he ever had.
Infamously known far and wide throughout our small town as Poppy, he shared his love with many. He wasn’t just Poppy to his grandchildren, Chancee, Kaiden, Raylond, Dalton, Daden, Dawson, and great-grandson, Atlas. He was a Poppy to every child whose heart he touched. Any child he ever met was showered with his affection, knowledge, and unwavering support. To know Poppy was to know an adoration so warm and pure that you craved to be wrapped in its embrace to feel the true meaning of unconditional love.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eloise Kin, of Williamson, W.Va.; his sisters, Sandy King and Wanda Canterbury; and his granddaughter, Hollee Belle Lawson.
Doug is survived by his ex-wife, Dinah Sue King; his daughters: Veronica (Adam) Estepp, Tyeesha (Billy) Webb; sons: Chase (Jessica Miles) King and Nicholas (Amanda Davis) King; siblings, Michael (Pat) King, Debra (Raymond) Canterbury, Russell (Pauline) King, and Ronnie King; six grandchildren, one great-grandson and one on the way; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews; and special loved ones, Judy Thompson, Ada Hackney, Jeff Melton, Kayla Chapman, Samantha and Ryker Sturgill and Courtney and Montana Wheeler.
Poppy’s final wish was to be cremated and for his family to say their final goodbyes privately.
“They that love beyond the world cannot be separated by it. Death cannot kill what never dies.”
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home of Poca, West Virginia.
Shannon Thompson
Shannon Dwain Thompson, 50, of Georgetown, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at UK Healthcare in Lexington.
He was born Nov. 21, 1972, to Tom and Ruby Moore Thompson, of Ashcamp.
He was a member of the Glory Bound Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Betty Moore; and his paternal grandparents, Lewis and Minnie Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Glenndia Little Thompson, of Georgetown; one daughter, Logan (fiancé, Seth Quackenbush), of Georgetown; one brother, Thomas (Kay) Thompson, of Pikeville; his father and mother-in-law; Jerry and Helen Tucker; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Glory Bound Free Will Baptist Church with Jamie Miracle and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Moore-Thompson Cemetery, Ashcamp.
Visitation will continue at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Kelster Williamson
Kelster Williamson, 64, of Kite, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Whitesburg ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan 15, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Calhoun Cemetery in Robinson Creek.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
