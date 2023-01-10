Dr. Harry Altman
Dr. Harry Ewing Altman, 84, of Pikeville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Altman was born in Ellwood City, Penn., March 19, 1938, the eldest son of Harry Martin Altman and Lucy Elizabeth Ewing Altman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John Altman and Jim Altman.
He was a retired obstetrician and gynecological surgeon, a member of the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. Upon retiring from his practice of medicine, Dr. Altman planned and hosted an annual charity golf tournament that benefited the Saint Francis of Assisi School. Dr. Altman also served as Chairman of the Board of Pinnacle Bank in Pikeville.
Dr. Altman is survived by his wife, Helen Lowe Altman; two sons, Harry Christopher Altman (Susie) and Jim Altman (Julie); his daughter, Ashley Altman Crossett (David), of Buford, Ga.; two brothers, Gerry Altman (Sadie) and Bill Altman (Lulu); and one self-proclaimed brother, Dr. Oon Leedhanachoke (Dorothy.)
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Harry Ryan Altman (Blair), Elizabeth Altman Harmon (Daniel), James Turner Altman (Victoria), Emily Ann Altman, Andrew Ked Crossett, Luke David Crossett and Marigrace Elizabeth Crossett; and four great-grandchildren, Ashton Scot Harding, Lucy Blake Altman, Walker Vonn Harmon and Lane Harrison Harmon.
His nieces and nephews include, Tracy Lowe, Steve Spurlock, Rachel Baker, Andy Swanston, John Altman, Lisa Blackburn, Debbie Akers, Adam Altman, Amy McChesney, Jimmy Altman and Jason Altman.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Rob Adams officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Honoring Dr. Altman by serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Altman, Turner Altman, Ked Crossett, Luke Crossett, Daniel Harmon and David Crossett.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Dr. Altman’s memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Southeast (Ohio River Valley), P.O. Box 22443, New York, New York 10087-2443, or, to the St. Francis of Assisi Church, 137 Bryan Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
"Chirp" Bartley
Vernon “Chirp” Bartley, 79, of Caney Highway, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born March 29, 1943, to the late Cecil and Bertha Newsome Bartley.
He was the owner of American Truck Parts on Caney.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sterling Bartley and Merlin Bartley; and two sisters-in-law; Katie Bartley and Hazel Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Ollie Jean Bartley; one son, Gary Bartley (Christie), of Ashland; one grandson, Christopher Michael Bartley, of Raceland; and two brothers-in-law, Ronnie Mullins (Judy), of Myra, and Mack Mullins (Billie), of Elkhorn.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker and Carson Wright officiating. Burial followed at the Bill Mullins Cemetery, Elswick Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
James Cassell
James C. Cassell, 74, of Lexington, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 28,1948, to the late Juanita Lucille and William D. Cassell.
He attended Southland Christian Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Chandler Douglas Cassell. He leaves behind his loving wife of 23 years, Sheri Cassell. Jim had two sons before starting his life with Sheri, Christopher Cassell and James Douglas Cassell, both of Pike County. Jim and Sheri were blessed with a beautiful family of five children, John Lovell, of Lexington, Jessica Riley (Richie), of Mobile, Ala., Emily Maynard (Steven), of Belfry, Ashley Cassell, of Lexington, and Issac Cassell, of Lexington.
Jim will be sadly missed by all of his grandchildren.
Jim was a graduate of Marshall University. He proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a beloved teacher in Pike County for 27 years and a bus driver for 44 years. He passed his love of Kentucky history onto many generations of students. He was an avid book collector and coin collector. He loved his Kentucky Wildcats, doing jigsaw puzzles and always had a way of making everyone smile with his mischievous jokes.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
The family will be having a private celebration of life in his honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Care Cremation and Funeral Service of Lexington.
Chase Caudill
Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 8, 2002, the son of Travis Caudill and Jessica Keene Caudill.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jayme Tyler Stanley; maternal great-grandfather, Marcum Keene; maternal grandmother, Kathy Keene; maternal great-grandparents, Clifford Guy Miller and Gloria Miller.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Dalton Caudill; maternal grandfather, Phillip Keene; maternal great-grandmother, Beatrice Keene; two aunts, Shellie Looney (Shawn) and Kelli Farmer (Brandon); his girlfriend, Haley Triplett, and her son, Myles Mullins, and a host of loving family and friends.
A celebration of life service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Mountain View Church of Christ, Mouthcard, with Steve Cantrell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronald Clevinger
Ronald Crittendon Clevinger, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in his home in Marion, Ohio.
He was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Regina, to the late Marvin and Edna (May) Clevinger.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Duran and Larry Clevinger; as well as two sisters, Emilee (Clevinger) Jones and Peggy Clevinger.
He is survived by his sister Nella (Clevinger) Long.
Ron, as he was known to all, was a 1958 graduate of Hellier High School. He joined the US Army in 1960 and rose to the rank of US Army Sergeant, 8th Infantry. He was awarded a purple heart after serving our country in the Vietnam War.
On June 12, 1965, Ron married the love of his life, Emma Sue (Gross), at the Boldman Freewill Baptist Church in Boldman. Together they had two daughters and became members of The First Freewill Baptist Church after moving to Marion, Ohio. Ron worked at Eaton Corporation and then Dana Corporation for 33 years, retiring in 2000.
Ron loved music with a special passion for Bluegrass. He also enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, playing cards with friends and watching Kentucky Basketball. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. Ron had a great love for our Lord and was devoted to his church, regularly reading the scriptures. His heart for the Lord was reflected in the way he lived life, always with a smile, loving spirit and kindness for others.
He will never be forgotten.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Emma Sue; daughters, Rhonda (Randy) Crowe, of Columbus, Ohio, and Missy Clevinger, of Prospect, Ohio; granddaughter, Riley Crowe, of Tavernier, Fla.; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and his many friends.
A gathering of family and friends to remember and celebrate Ron will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Ohio.
A second gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home in Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Boldman Freewill Baptist Church, Harold, with Pastor Sonny Boyd officiating. Burial will follow immediately after in the Bush-Hagan Cemetery. There will be Military Honors conducted.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Joyce’s Angels and Tranquility Hospice for their devotion and loving care for Ron and his family. They each were a great blessing in the final chapter of his life.
Memorial gifts may be made to these fine organizations at the following locations: Joyce’s Angels, 277 Kensington Place, Marion, Ohio 43302 and Tranquility Hospice, 1949 West Central Ave, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Tink” Coleman
Clinton Ervin “Tink” Coleman,95, of Lexington, formerly of Pikeville, died Thursday, Jan. 5, following a battle with heart disease.
He was born Aug. 12, 1927, to Elizabeth (Dotson) and Amos Coleman.
He attended Belfry High School and graduated from Williamson High School. After graduation, he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute.
After an honorable discharge from the United States Army in 1949, where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, he began working for Persinger Supply Company in 1950, and continued to work for Persinger until he retired in 1989.
One of his sports passions was playing softball. He played softball while in service, working with Persinger Supply Company, and in church league. His other passion was serving the Lord. He was a member of the Church of Christ Main Street in Pikeville, and when he moved to the Lexington area he became a member of the North Lexington Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Lou Anna (Wellman) Coleman; and sister-in-law, whom he thought of as a sister, Frances (Wellman) Wallace. He is also survived by his daughter, Karen Coleman Salisbury (John Alan); sons, Craig Coleman (Heather Sturgill) and Matthew Coleman (Vicki Haggard); four grandchildren, Jennifer Salisbury, Mason Coleman, Maggie Coleman and Jacob Coleman; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Steele and Emersyn Hans; and several nieces and a nephew.
One grandson, John Adam Salisbury, preceded his grandfather in death.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY. Followed immediately by funeral services at 12 noon. Burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington. This obituary is a courtesy of Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Eva Hamlett
Eva Carol Bray Hamlett, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Episcopal Church of the Creator in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Direct Cremation Services of Virginia.
Kermit Ratliff
Kermit Edward Ratliff, 50, of Varney, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 26, 1972, the son of the late Kermit and Mary Lou McPeek Ratliff.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Keith Ratliff.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Lynn Reed Ratliff, of Varney; one son, Cory Reed (Kourtnei), of Georgetown; one brother, Terry Thacker, of Hendersonville; four sisters, Kay Meade, of Varney, Anita Charles, of Raccoon, Denise Conley, of Elkhorn City, and Angle Ratliff, of Shelbiana; one grandchild, Tatum Blain Reed; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Bill Conley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Shannon Thompson
Shannon B. Thompson, 50, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at UK Healthcare in Lexington.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
