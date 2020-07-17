Frankie Adams
Frankie Adams, 89, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Emery Newsome and Harold Adams; her parents, Alfred and Nellie Bryant; her son, Ron Newsome; her siblings, Dixie Rogers, Troy Bryant, Macy Newsome, Lacy Spears, Irland Bryant, Benny Bryant, Berthie Hall and Perry Bryant.
She is survived by her son, Howard Newsome; her daughter, Brenda Henson; her grandchildren, Brian Newsome (Jessica), Dawn Plantz (Joey), Jessica Morrison (Charles), Eric Newsome (Paula), Thomas Henson, Timothy Newsome (Treasa) and Erica Jividen (James); 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Leona Marrs, Justine Prater and Dewey Bryant; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2020, at the O.R. Woodyard Co. Chapel, 1346 S. High Street. Burial will follow at the Obetz Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, July 17, at the funeral home chapel.
This obituary courtesy of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
James Brown
James Edward Brown, 44, of Raccoon, husband of Kortney Rae Brown, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, June 29, 1976, a son of Jimmy and Deborah Stanley Brown.
He was an electrician for Rife Electrical and a pharmacy technician at Pikeville Medical Center.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by one daughter, Madison Brown, of Tazewell, Va.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Rita Osborne, of Hueysville; and his sister-in-law, Kyra Osborne, of Cleveland, Ohio.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 116 Main Street, Pikeville, KY 41502, with Jared Arnett officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of James Brown to: Faith Life Market, In C/O New Beginnings Fellowship Church, PO Box 1398, Pikeville, KY 41502.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallfuneralservice.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Chad Coleman
Chad Dwight Coleman, 43, of Hazard, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Hazard.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 19, 1976, the son of Ike Coleman (Teresa) and Sharon May Spears (Joe.)
He was a conductor and engineer for CSX Railroad. He was a member of the Highlands Avenue Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Branson and Gypsy Coleman; and his maternal grandparents, Ellis and Ferba May.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Saylor Chade Coleman; one son, Kashton Blake Coleman; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday July 16, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Dave Garrett and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Highlands Avenue Freewill Baptist Church.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Don Coleman
Don Coleman, 69, of Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 20, 1950, the son of the late Ellis Coleman and Lola Brewer Coleman.
He was a mechanic for Keene's Garage and was of the Baptist faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Donnie Coleman; and three brothers, Harold, William "Bob" and Ricky Coleman.
He is survived by one daughter, Cristal Clark; two sons, Paul "Cooter" Coleman (Leah) and Brian Lee Coleman (Shawna); five brothers, Johnny Coleman (Gladys), Gary Coleman (Hilda), Larry Coleman, Danny Coleman and Dana Coleman (Debbie); three sisters, Betty Sue Marshall, Loretta Glass (Frank) and Wilma Gooch (Tom); six grandchildren, Skyler Coleman-Clark, Kaidon Clark, Landon Clark, Mason Coleman, Bryden Coleman and Kylee Coleman; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with James Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Cemetery, Robinson Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Alice Fields
Alice Marie Fields, 82, of McCarr, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Mosley officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will begin after 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
James Flanery Jr.
James Monroe Flanery Jr., 55, of Teaberry, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Michigan.
He was born in Floyd County, April 3, 1965, the son of the late James Monroe Flanery and the late Barbara Chaffins Hurd. He was the step-son of the late Janice Flanery.
He was a member of the Old Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, and step-mother, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Cecilia Johnson and Teresa Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Martin Flanery, of Teaberry; two daughters, Amberley Lynn Nicole Flanery (Danny Hurst), of Tennessee, and Eleshia Geneva Flanery (Justin Bailey), of Teaberry; two grandchildren, Gracie Eleah Danille Hurst and Eliza Leigh Hope Bailey; one brother, Eugene Hall, of Georgia; four sisters, Diana Light, of Vermont, Robin Slone, of Tennessee, Judy Justice, of Harold, and Cathy Hurd, of Prestonsburg; and a host of other dear family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Old Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the C.C. Hamilton Cemetery, Teaberry. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Randall Fordyce
Randall Eugene Fordyce, 52, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Joseph Hubbard
Joseph Edward Hubbard, 75, of Burning Fork, Pikeville, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Hazard.
He was born in Floyd County, Jan. 16, 1945, the son of the late Sol Hubbard and Lura Wright Hubbard.
He was employed by Kentucky Power for 51 years and was a member of the Mayflower Unity Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gordon Hubbard.
He is survived by his wife, Marquetta Blankenship Hubbard, of Pikeville; three daughters, Kellie Sue Hubbard and Kathy Jo Hubbard, both of Pikeville, and Cynthia Renee Henley (David), of Louisville; one brother, William “Bill” Hubbard, of Hazard; one sister, Lois Faye McCoy, of Leeds, Ala.; five grandchildren, Colton, Skylar, Jordan, Morgan and Olivia; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 17, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Hubbard Family Cemetery, Burning Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Chapel.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Terri Roberts
Terri Allison Roberts, 47, of Rocky Road, Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was born in Fayette County, Aug. 18, 1972, to the late Troy Roberts and Gail “Thacker” Roberts.
She was a treasured daughter and a loved sister.
Besides her father, she is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Troy Roberts Sr. and Mary Boyd; and her maternal grandparents, Miles Thacker and Doris Thacker.
She is survived by her loving and devoted mother, Gail Roberts; her brother, Brian Roberts; her nephews, Dominic Roberts, Meisel Roberts and Daniel Roberts; her uncles, Bernard Roberts, Gary Thacker and Larry Thacker; and her aunts, Cleo Ramey and Wanda Blackburn.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tommy England officiating. Entombment will follow at the Isaac Thacker Memorial Mausoleum at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
John Taylor
John Wayne Taylor, 78, of Newport, Tenn., formerly of Upper Chloe, Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 16, 1942, to the late Quinnie Chaney.
In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by two children, Jimmy Wayne and Robin Lynn Taylor; his siblings, Jackie Gibson and Gladious Taylor; his brother-in-law, Bob; and his grandparents who raised him, John and Myrtle Adkins Chaney.
He is survived by his children, David Taylor (Teresa), Gwen Goff (Ray), Phillip Taylor, Tammy Ward (Rodney), Chester Taylor and Diann Rogers (Ed); his siblings, Margaret James (Troy), Tim Coleman, Gay Nell Slone, Paul Ed Coleman (Phyllis), Mary Jo Thacker (Ernest) and Mike Coleman (Linda); his grandchildren, Briteny Johnson (Matthew), Amber Chaney (Josh), Morgan Brown (Chris), Chad Quesenberry (Keleigh), Isiah Quesenberry, Cody Ward (Savanna), Whitney Ward, Josh Taylor, Tanya Coleman (Cory) and Nicholas Roger (Katherine); and a loving host of great-grandchildren, family and friends.
He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
