Vicky Bartley
Vicky Mae Bartley, 57, of Powells Creek Road, Pikeville, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on April 8, 1963, the daughter of Doshie Justice Bartley and the late Ray Bartley.
She was a homemaker and of the christian faith.
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sherry Bartley and Judy Adkins; one brother, Ronnie Bartley.
She is survived by her companion, Greg Adkins; one daughter, Glenda Woods; one sister, Sheila Stump; three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2020, at the Lucas and Son Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery at Powells Creek.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas and Sone Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sherry Charles
Sherry Jean Charles, 49, of Harold, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was born Oct. 13, 1971, to Robert Charles and Connie “May” Charles.
Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Ann Charles; her paternal grandparents, Carmel and Irene Charles; and her maternal grandparents, Arnold and Ersie May.
She is survived by two sons, Matthew and Aaron Charles; her father, Robert Charles Sr.; and her brother, Robert Charles Jr.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home at 6 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, and Saturday, July 4, all day. Services will be nightly at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Burial will follow at the Justice-Kinder Cemetery, Upper Chloe, Pikeville. Donnie Hall, Billy Compton and others will officiate services for Sherry. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made towards Sherry's estate. Donations can be made directly to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rodney Childers
Rodney Dale Childers, 72, of Belcher, died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Loranza Deskins
Loranza Dow Deskins, 88, of Hatfield, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Lee Dotson Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Hatfield.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, July 3, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Buren Pugh
Buren Pugh, 93, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, May 8, 1927, the son of the late Ed and Stella Justice Pugh.
He was a carpenter and an outside coal foreman. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lettie Marie Hampton Pugh; one son, Jerry Lynn Pugh; and five brothers.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Pugh, James Edward Pugh (Kathleen) and Jeffrey Layne Pugh (Sandra); three daughters, Wanda Pugh Bartley, Patricia Ann Pugh Slone (Darold) and Lettie Maxine Gibson (Terry); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; 10 brothers and sisters; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Ford and Chester Varney officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Janice Roberts
Janice Batten Roberts, 92, formerly of Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Indiana.
She was a retired physical therapist and a member of the Daybreak Community Church, Lexington.
She was born at Pikeville, Jan. 3, 1928, the daughter of the late O.S. and Pauline C. Batten.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray G. Roberts, on Dec. 15, 2010; and one brother, Don R. Batten.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Massey (Clay), of Johnson City, Tenn., and Paula Pace (Doug), of Greenwood, Ind.; one sister, Nancy Batten, of Louisville; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Pikeville City Cemetery with Chuck Cooper officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in her memory to the Daybreak Community Church, 210 E. Reynolds Road, Lexington, Ky. 40517.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tommy Skeens
Tommy Lee Skeens, 66, of Fedscreek, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Grundy, Va., Nov. 11, 1953, the son of the late Elmer and Mae “Sis” (Sullivan) Skeens.
He was a loving husband and father who loved his family and enjoyed being with his grandchildren. Back in his earlier days, he was a hunter and fisherman. He was a disabled coal miner having worked in the coal industry for 32 years. He was a member of the Jesus Tabernacle Church of Fedscreek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carol “Runyon” Skeens; two daughters, Tomi Webb and CaSandra Smith (Dallas), both of Fedscreek; a brother, Charles Skeens; a special brother and sister-in-law, James and Patty Stanley; two sisters, Sharon Coleman and Elsie Lanoue; five grandchildren, Kyle Thomas Webb, Tommy Dallas Cole Smith, Johnathon Smith, Whitney Smith and Brittany Smith; a special niece, Angie Gaines; and a host of other family, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel, Phelps, with Reverend Hobert McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at the Boyd Cemetery, Motley Fork, Fedscreek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rodney Wolford
Rodney Lee Wolford, 51, of Phelps, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 2, 1969, the only child of his late parents, Toby and Lois (Dotson) Wolford, of Freeburn.
He was also preceded in death by his special family on his maternal side; his grandparents, Clarence and Fronia Dotson; and his aunt, Bernis Casey.
He was the oldest grandchild of the Dotsons who lovingly called their 12 grandchildren the “Dirty Dozen.” The cousins who survive him, Stephanie, Delia, Sheryl, Bobbie, Melanie, Kris, Michael, Andrea, Michele, Josh and Ashley will remember and love him forever.
Rodney’s stomping ground was Gooslin Bottom and was filled with his best friends and his best times. Hatfields on the right and McCoys on the left. Rodney loved to hunt with Jeff, Jerry “Dick” and Mark, and loved to fish with Vinten. Teresa and Eddie Smith were a second family, and “Little Eddie” was the brother Rodney never had. Those who remember Jay’s Restaurant will recall Rodney’s daily visits and tries of luck on the poker machine.
Rodney attended Freeburn Elementary and was a 1989 graduate of Phelps High School. He worked for Pike County Solid Waste before becoming disabled due to polycystic kidney disease, and so began his life-long battle for his health. Once Rodney became a dialysis patient, he made friends across the Eastern Kentucky region including other patients, drivers with Sandy Valley Transportation and his dialysis health care team. Rodney’s dialysis nurses were special people who loved and spoiled him, ordering food for him often and even having birthday parties at the center in his honor.
Good Shepherd Nursing Center was home to Rodney during his last several years. Smoke breaks will not be the same without Rodney, but now, other residents may get a turn with the telephone because, most of the time, Rodney had the phone hoarded talking with his many friends. He was also guilty of hiding the remote for the television in the lounge; he needed to control the channel, you know.
Rodney Wolford, “Big Rod” to his classmates, “Hammerhead” to his fellow HAM radio operators, gentle giant to all who knew him, will certainly be missed. May he rest in peace.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Mitch Bowling and Benny Freeman officiating. Burial followed at the Billy Dotson Cemetery, Boardtree. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.