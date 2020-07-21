Harold Bogar
Harold Fonso Bogar, 94, of Sidney, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bluegrass Hospice Care, 57 Dennis Sandler MD Cove, Hazard, KY, 41701.
James Brown
James Edward Brown, 44, of Raccoon, husband of Kortney Rae Brown, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, June 29, 1976, a son of Jimmy and Deborah Stanley Brown.
He was an electrician for Rife Electrical and a pharmacy technician at Pikeville Medical Center.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by one daughter, Madison Brown, of Tazewell, Va.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Rita Osborne, of Hueysville; and his sister-in-law, Kyra Osborne, of Cleveland, Ohio.
A memorial service was scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church, 116 Main Street, Pikeville, KY 41502, with Jared Arnett officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of James Brown to: Faith Life Market, In C/O New Beginnings Fellowship Church, PO Box 1398, Pikeville, KY 41502.
Mona Childers
Mona E. Childers, 71, of Belcher, died Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Nikki” Duty
Hope Nichole “Nikki” Duty, 38, of Lookout, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Gibson and Donald Bartley officiating. Burial followed at the Martha Johnson Cemetery, Hellier. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Eldra Hayes
Eldra Dean Hayes, 90, of Jenkins, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Letcher County, March 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Noah S. Mullins and Lilly Kelly Mullins.
She was a homemaker and a member of the People's Fundamental Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Thomas “Tom” Hayes; two brothers, Homer Mullins and James Mullins; and three sisters, Melster Mullins, Audrey Mullins and Faye Hughes.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Reynolds (Dale); two sons, Jerry Thomas Hayes (Vickie) and Danny Craig Hayes (Angie); seven grandchildren, Craig, Kara, Joshua, Justin, Shawn, Derek and Kevan; five great grandchildren, Alyssa, Bella, Alex, Everly and Hadley; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at the People’s Fundamental Baptist Church with Nick Bentley and Danny Craft officiating. Burial followed at the Payne Gap Cemetery, Jenkins. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Luther Hopkins
Luther Hopkins, 80, of Greasy Creek, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 16, 1940, the son of the late Calvin and Mellie Hall Hopkins.
He was a coal miner at Scotts Branch Coal Company. He was a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Adkins Hopkins; one son, Jackie Dale Hopkins; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by two daughters, Annetta Mullins (James) and Angela Justice (Larry); four sons, Luther Dwayne Hopkins (Wanda), Louie David Hopkins, Brian Keith Hopkins (Connie) and Christopher Hopkins (Tabitha); two brothers, Lee Ray Hopkins and Joe Edward Hopkins; two sisters, Judy McCoy and Florine Nicholas; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Hopkins Cemetery, Greasy Creek.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 21, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rachel Johnson
Rachel Dawn Johnson, 33, of Weeksbury, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Ben Little officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Elsie Morris
Elsie Collins Morris, 63, of Pikeville, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Vernon Osborne
Vernon Reed Osborne, 72, of Dorton, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1948, the son of the late Adam Osborne and Lillian Pearl Caudill Osborne.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of Vietnam. He excelled in basketball in junior high and high school. He enjoyed watching any and all sports. Antique car shows were one of his Favorite pastimes. He took great pride in his home, especially maintaining his yard. He was a hard worker and a wonderful provider throughout his life. He was a heavy equipment operator, a foreman and a plant operator. He retired from Alpha Natural Resources as a prep plant supervisor in 2015.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Ralph and Stevie Osborne; and his sister, Edna Ruth Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn Elizabeth Osborne; his brothers, Stanley Osborne (Patricia), of Elwood, Paul Osborne (Maxine), of Pikeville, Homer Osborne, of Dorton, and Chester Osborne (Nancy), of Virgie; his sister, Susie Newsome (David), of Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
He loved and was greatly loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He had many friends in his life, but his best friend was Tevan Reed Tackett, of Georgetown.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Vanover officiating. Entombment followed at the Johnson Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Buddy” Ratliff
Gary “Buddy” Ratliff, 70, of Right Fork of Island Creek, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born to the late Monis and Crystalene Bartley Ratliff.
He was a devoted Christian, father and husband. He served as an elder at the Penny Road Community Church and was an avid gardener.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Ratliff: one brother, Danny Branham; one sister, Carol Sue Vliegenhart; one niece, Tina Hughes; and one nephew, Derek Vliegenhart.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Wanda Jean Ratliff; two sons, Terri Ratliff (Krissy), of Onstead, Mich., and Michael Browning, of Pikeville; four daughters, Michelle Justice (David), of Pikeville, Cindy Browning, of Ludlow Falls, Ohio, Rhonda Hampton and a special friend, James Fields, of Inez, and Jennifer Underwood (Jamie), of Huntington, W.Va.; one brother, Bennie Ratliff, of Centerville, Ohio; two sisters, Rita Northern (Aster), of Centerville, Ohio, and Sandra Osborne, of Wayne County, W.Va.; his special friends, Roy and Michelle Stapleton and Burnin and Joan White; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Penny Road Community Church with Burnin White and others officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ralph Scott
Ralph Scott, 74, of Joes Creek, Pikeville, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Jan. 8, 1946, the son of William Lowell and Christine Fayth Stratton Scott.
He worked for Community Trust Bank for 27 years, retiring as a collection officer. He was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ and served his country proudly in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Charolette Ray Scott; his son, Christopher Ralph Scott (Amanda Kelli), of Greenup; his daughter, Krista Selena James ( Dr. Jason James), of Shelbyville, Tenn.; his six grandchildren, Lora Beth James, Kelly Anne Pippins, Krystiana Nicole Scott, William Christopher Scott, John Christopher James and Gabriel Foster Scott; his great grandchild, John Edward Pippins; and his sister, Judy Prater (Robert), of Ashland.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Allen officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. YOung Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Danny Blackburn, William Scott, Robby McKinney, Roger Justice, Ben Belcher, Jason James, Matthew Pippin and Gabriel Scott serving as pallbearers. Military honors were conducted by the Johns Creek Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Doris Trett
Doris Lee Trett, 66, of Hellier, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence at Nancy.
She was born at Corbin, Dec. 26, 1953, the daughter of the late Ernest Trett and Nora Louisa Inman Pointer.
She was a Minister of the Good Samaritans.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Gail Skidmore; and one sister, Linda Gail Lewis.
She is survived by one son, Ancel Skidmore; one daughter, Bridgett Hamilton (Justin); a spiritual daughter, Dassah Williams; two brothers, James Mosley (Sherry) and Jerry Mosley; seven grandchildren, Ancel C. Skidmore, Tyler W. Skidmore, Rebecca L. Skidmore, Starr Hamilton, Sandy Skidmore, Hannah Baker and Matthew Hankins; six great-grandchildren, Emily Shepherd, Bella Hamilton, Skyy Durbin, Gracie Wilson, Kasandra Wilson and Taylor Wilson; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation was held at 6 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Tabernacle World Church, 266 South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gary Watson
Gary Randall Watson, 61, of Hardy, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Werntz officiating. Visitation will be held before and after the funeral service from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Polly Wilson
Polly Anna O’Quinn Wilson, 47, of Forto, Ga., died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at ARH, South Williamson.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 30, 1972, the daughter of Judy O’Quinn Pittman and Sammy Copley.
She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Lynn Wilson; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Gene Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Summer Jean Williamson (Dakota Hall), of Georgia, and Ethan Thomas O’Quinn, of Williamson; her grandparents, Daniel Tincher and Monis Leedy, of Raccoon; three sisters, Samatha Smith, of Raccoon, and Debbie Justice and Misty Anderson, both of South Williamson; four grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Community Funeral Chapel with Franklin Justice officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
